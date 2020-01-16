New Impeachment Evidence Shows Competitors of Biden-Burisma Were Swindled Amidst Russian-Ukraine Energy Plot – With Ties to Hawaii

INTRODUCTION

Honolulu, HI (1-10-2020)— New impeachment evidence justifying Trump’s alleged ‘quid pro quo’ with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky carries severe implications to international security and energy geopolitics.

The Biden-linked Burisma Co.’s leading competitor in Ukrainian energy and banking, the Vitoil-Armbusinessbank conglomerate, was infiltrated and swindled by at least two ‘Deep State’ FBI/CIA drug-dealing ‘informants’ engaged with Hawaii government officials in undermining Burisma’s-competitors’ half-billion dollar luxury development called the Waikaloa Highlands Project (“WHP”) in 2017-18.

New impeachment evidence arising therefrom solidly affirms Trump’s official justification for the alleged ‘quid pro quo’ to seek competent prosecution against organized crime in the Ukraine, requiring scrutiny of the Bidens in defense of U.S. National Security interests and protecting Western allies in the EU and Middle East.

Related covert actions and the Hawaii land theft scheme evidences a criminal enterprise involved in murder, drug-trafficking, and cover-ups in the Burisma-favoring flow of oil from Russia and the Ukraine to Germany and beyond.

The Vitoil-Arch Limited-Armbusinessbank enterprise is owned by Ukrainian-Armenian brothers, Valerie and Vitale Grigoryants. They represent the main Trump-backing banking and energy group in the Ukraine competing against the Burisma/Russian/German gas syndicate alleged to be the West’s greatest security risk, even more than Iran.

This new impeachment evidence proves the so-called ‘Deep State’ conspiracy operates criminally internationally censoring intelligence to destroy Trump’s presidency and Western alliances. This evidence began to surface when two drug dealers were arrested and then found to have played central roles in swindling the Grigoryants’ companies out of millions of dollars while sabotaging a 14,000 acre land deal in Hawaii involving a U.S. military weapons clean-up on and around an affordable housing project.

UNDISCLOSED LINKS BETWEEN HAWAII AND THE RUSSIAN-ARMENIAN-UKRAINIAN VILLAINS

Quickly forgotten by the media in 2018, Trump exploded at a NATO summit when openly opposing the Russian-Putin-Burisma-Obama-administration’s alliance to pipe oil and gas through the Ukraine to Germany and the EU enriching the Bidens while damaging the Grigoryants and the international ‘balance of powers.’

Questions arising from the geopolitics and economics of Western security alliances and reliance on cheap energy central to the Ukrainian revolution and banking scandals increased in December 2019 with the arrest of Paul J. Sulla, Jr., of Hilo, and the extradition from Moscow to Armenia of Sulla’s accomplice, Stefan Martirosian. These facts brought new impeachment evidence to light. Sulla and Martirosian, both drug dealers and informants for American intelligence agencies infiltrated and sabotaged the Grigoryants’ WHP luxury development on the Big Island of Hawaii. Their first act was to steal its most valuable commercial lots. Then the drug dealers sabotaged, with complicit Hawaii government officials, the entire project that was valued at more than $500 million.

Sulla, who has multiple connections to the CIA according to court records, is best known for trafficking the new designer LSD called “DMT” or “ayahuasca.” He is considered to be the nation’s leading trafficker of the Class I narcotic hallucinogen. The promotion of that enterprise has created the ‘rave culture’ and the “Dark Enlightenment” impacting bewildered and ‘wayward’ seekers of spirituality and personal identity across the Western World today.

Few realize that Sulla’s enterprise is backed by U.S. data mining mogul and Silicon Valley’s intelligence industry guru, Peter Theil. More financial backing comes from Jeffrey Bronfman, the co-successor to the massive underworld spun by the Seagram’s family fortune.

Given that clout, the ‘hoasca enterprise’ extends the CIA’s 1960s MKULTRA Program to the latest advances in transhumanism, and the greatest extent of artificial intelligence emerging at Johns Hopkins, New York University, Harvard, Stanford, MIT and elsewhere. Much of this is detailed in the newly released book, The Ayahuasca Death Cult: The Psycho-Spiritual Delusion (Medical Veritas, 2020). Therein, Sulla plays a cohesive role in the widespread villainy.

Sulla’s enterprise, that uses “hoasca church” names similar to Bronfman’s operations in Hawaii, Canada and New Mexico, manufactures and distributes the contraband in violation of the Bronfman-finance U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Gonzales v. O Centro Espírita Beneficente União do Vegetal, 546 US 418 – Supreme Court 2006. Therein, the ruling required church shipments to enter the U.S. from Brazil exclusively under DEA license for bonafide religious purposes only, not organized crime.

In 2014, according to Environment Hawaii investigator, Patricia Tummons, Sulla established a relationship with fellow drug trafficker and claimed CIA informant, Martirosian.

“We were involved in a consortium that started in 2014, when the lava was coming down the hill,” Sulla told Tummons.

Sulla, with Martirosian’s complicity, infiltrated the Gregoriants’ WHP while Sulla was secretly working for Deep State interests with corrupt County officials. Sulla, an attorney, extended his undermining by sabotaging another initial investor and fellow Armenian cocaine dealer, Michael Miroyan. Marterosian had already stolen $50 million from the Grigoryants’ by the time he connected with Sulla. The cocaine trafficker diverted half of the Grigoryants’ $100,000,000 WHP seed money to co-produce a number of Hollywood films with fellow cocaine trafficker and FBI informant Remington Chase. That placed four drug dealers in the middle of the Grigoryants’ advancing wreckage.

At the time of this writing, Martirosian was serving jail time in Armenia, and Miroyan is still suing Sulla and his governmental accomplices in Hawaii for his lost millions.

On December 4, 2019, Sulla was indicted by the State of Hawaii for forging a different County of Hawaii deed to steal a different $1 million property in the drug capital of Hawaii, Pahoa. That crime duplicated the deed-forgery theft-scheme damaging the Grigoryants that is the subject of this report.

According to public records, County officials hired Sulla to do the dirty work for the “consortium.” After learning Martirosian, and his partner Remington Chase, and Miroyan too, were each compromised by drug arrests and risked bad press, Sulla set Martirosian and the Grigoryants up for their fall.

It appears that Sulla conned or extorted Martirosian to further defraud the Grigoryants. Pressured by possible exposure and millions in financial damage, Martirosian consented to the consortium’s demand to “donate” 11.7 acres of more than 700 rezoned for the development, to be used to exclusively (supposedly) to satisfy state and federal affordable housing requirements.

Little did Martirosian know he was being set up to go down, and take with him Trumps wealthiest supporter in the Ukraine, and primary opposition to Burisma–the Grigoryants’ and their entire Hawaii investment. . . .

To read more about the Putin-Burisma-Biden-Obama Oil involvements, and “Neglected Intelligence on the Impeachment Proceedings” CLICK HERE.

To read an “Executive Summary” detailing the facts in the Waikaloa Highlands Project land heist and defrauding of the Gregoriants, CLICK: Waikoloa Highlands Heist Exec. Summary.

To read the final segment, The Hawaii Government’s Waikoloa Highlands Heist, CLICK HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

DR. LEONARD HOROWITZ AND SHERRI KANE

Leonard Horowitz, D.M.D., M.A., M.P.H., D.N.M. (hon.), D.M.M. (hon.), is the author of twenty two books, including the prophetically titled Death In The Air: Globalism,Terrorism and Toxic Warfare that came out three months before 9-11-01. That book deals with biological and energy weapons being used for population control. His three American best-sellers include: Emerging Viruses: AIDS & Ebola–Nature, Accident or Intentional? that was largely responsible for prompting explosive interest in vaccination risks and biological warfare; Healing Codes for the Biological Apocalypse, that revealed the original Solfeggio musical scale secreted for millennia; and Healing Celebrations: Miraculous Recoveries Through Ancient Scripture, Natural Medicine and Modern Science in which Dr. Horowitz presents his protocol for administering prevention and speedier recoveries. His text, The Book of 528: Prosperity Key of LOVE, has prompted a revolution in the music industry improving recording artistry and music therapy with the use of C=528Hz(A=444Hz) tuning that produces “medicinal music.” Dr. Horowitz’s documentary, UN-VAXXED: A Docu-commentary for Robert De Niro won five international awards, including “Best Film – 2016” in London and Geneva competitions.

SHERRI KANE

If you do a Google search on Sherri Kane, you will probably notice she has been widely defamed by the Troll Triad and their “socks”–a seemingly large group of racist, anti-Semitic, and sexist men who obviously feel their lives spent on the Internet libeling her is a profitable pastime.

Here are some political reasons why:

Sherri Kane is America’s gutsiest investigative journalist, news commentator, psycho-social analyst, and political activist, specializing in uncovering what predators do to women, children, and even animals. She exposes human and animal rights violators, child sex traffickers, and human slavery networks, several involving high ranking government officials.

Sherri does not hesitate to investigate, analyze, and vet the dark world of government and intelligence agencies’ corruption, and agents’ complicity in organized crimes. She refutes the propaganda published to manipulate and damage people, and exposes what is being concealed by the FBI/CIA’s COINTELPRO (that was supposed to have stopped abusing people and depriving human rights in 1976 by Acts of Congress). Sherri delves into conspiracy realities so dark that very few people dare to study them.

For instance, you may have heard of the political fracas involving certain members of Congress, a high ranking official in the Republican Party, and the mysterious disappearances and abuses of children at “Boys Town” in Nebraska, called “The Franklin Cover-up.” Thanks to Ms. Kane’s heroic investigative reporting, the matter has now been exposed as “The Franklin Double-coverup.”

You may recall the Gulf Oil Crisis, maybe even the extensive coverage Jesse Ventura and TruTV gave to the “Conspiracy Theory” implicating Halliburton, BP, and TransOcean in the intentional explosion and environmental devastation in the Gulf of Mexico. Ms Kane sourced the story and appears on the segment.

Sherri wrote the foreword to Dr. Horowitz’s music-industry-transforming book, The Book of 528: Prosperity Key of Love, and co-produced and is co-starring in Dr. Horowitz’s controversial docu-comedy PHARMAWHORES: The SHOWTIME Sting of Penn & Teller, winner of the 2010 Accolade Award for “Uniqueness in Documentary Film-making.” That film heavily influenced online video production for thousands of subsequent Internet producer. Sherri also stars in Dr. Horowitz’s latest documentary, UN-VAXXED: A Docu-commentary for Robert De Niro that won five international awards, including “Best Film – 2016” in London and Geneva competitions. Ms. Kane also co-wrote Space Pearl Harbor, reviewed in the 39-minute news program seen HERE.

Ms. Kane is the Vice President of Medical Veritas online journal, has published works in newspapers, magazines and many websites, and has been interviewed worldwide including on Al Jazeera’s A9 Turkey, The Veritas Show, the BBC’s Talk Radio Europe, Late Night In The Midlands, WAC Connecticut, LA Talk Radio, and many others. She co-hosts the Hollywood Spin series of film reviews with Dr. Horowitz viewed on RevolutionTelevision.net and Vimeo’s Revolution Television Channel.

Sherri is currently collaborating with Dr. Horowitz on various projects including Healthy World Organization (HWO), the alternative to the corrupt World Health Organization (WHO), HealthyWorldAffiliates.com, and advancing the power of “528 Hz” frequency for global healing, as experienced at 528Records.com, 528Radio.com, and 528Revolution.com.

For their work together exposing devil-doing operatives in the media, Dr. Horowitz and Ms. Kane were christened “The HOROKANE” by Alma C. Ott, exposed in this article.

E-mail inquiries to SherriKane@gmail.com.

