Reader: You Better Not Dare Mention Grace Park and Her Role in Nxivm or Her Husband Might Hurt You!

Dear Mr. Parlato
In response to the article Kristin Kreuk’s Burden of Truth Keeps Getting Heavier – Except for Her Role in Nxivm Sex Cult, I must say that your faux outrage on behalf of Ms. Sarah Edmondson is both amusing and ridiculous and should not be included the next time you entertain us devoted readers with yet another hit piece full of the same words we’ve read on here for over two years on this ONE individual.
Perhaps the mentally ill Muslim defender [Sultan of Six] of this little-known actress is a combination that is just too much for you to resist, but your inclusion of Ms. Edmondson in an attempt to destroy the career and reputation of this one actress [Kreuk] rings hollow considering that Ms. Edmondson herself very quickly and very publicly refuted your false claim that this actress was in NXIVM’s inner circle.
As some of your readers have periodically shared in the comments section here, these two individuals are still publicly in contact and supportive of each other – so obviously Ms. Edmondson holds little, if any, ill will toward the object of your hatred.
As Ms. Edmondson is currently following the anti-Frank Parlato website while displaying no public support of you or this site, I feel that your use of her situation makes you look like an ignorant fool.
It is also confusing as you want to implicate one actress [Kreuk] for any crazy classes she may have attended while overlooking that those crazy classes and insane ideas would have been taught and promoted by the other actress [Edmondson] you pretend to be so concerned for.
Also not helping your case is the fact that there was a bigger name actress [Grace Park], who was actually one of Ms. Edmondson’s bridesmaids and had recently participated in a lengthy publicity recruitment video on behalf of Mr. Sex-Slaver Raniere, who never spoke out on behalf of her very close friend Edmondson.
If any actress was going to publicly defend Ms. Edmondson, it should have been this one. And if you know anything about this other actress, you’ll know that she has a husband that you don’t want to mess with – and who might still have connections to people who you do not want to encounter.
[Editor’s note – Is he more fearsome than Emiliano Salinas’s father?]
Perhaps that is why you very wisely do not write about her now. For your protection, you will notice that I do not write her name.
Thank you for your time.
I hope and encourage you to stay strong as you face your prison sentence.
[Editor’s note – Dear Robyn, I have not been tried much less convicted so I am not facing a prison sentence – but rather a trial, which I expect to win. As far as not daring to mention Grace Park in the past, I recall writing about her:]
13 Comments
Wouldn’t mind seeing her brand…
What “anti-Frank Report” website is Sarah “the opportunist” Edmondson following and where?
Who would start up a website to attack Frank Report?
Sarah Edmondson approached Kristin Kreuk and asked for HELP. Instead, she got turned down as Kristin Kreuk does not want to stop living a privileged life.
Then Sarah Edmondson 1) lies by tweeting that Kreuk left in 2013 and 2) said Kreuk had nothing to do with anything and should be left out of it all.
Then why ask her for help Sarah? Because she was still involved beyond 2013, supported NXIVM, spent money on NXIVM and was a big part of expanding NXIVM.
Sarah Edmondson’s tweet is lies.
Why would Sarah Edmondson possibly have a problem with Frank? Have you had a falling out with the old gal Frank?
No, I have not had a falling out with Sarah. I like Sarah. And I do not know of any anti-Frank Report website. If I did, I would be happy to give it a plug on Frank Report. Nothing like controversy to build readership.
So Grace Park was in Battle Star Galactica with Nicki Clyne, aka Mrs. Allison Mack.
https://i1.wp.com/frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/grace-park-kr-conversations.png?resize=990%2C544&ssl=1
Do I smell Nicki Clyne in this post?
Am I the only one who thinks that Park’s husband might be Casper?
Emiliano Salinas’ father has ties to bad dangerous Mexican hombres.
What is the worst Phil Kim can do?
Serve a plate of rotten Kimchi?
Beat Frank Parlato in a Mathlete’s Contest?
“As Ms. Edmondson is currently following the anti-Frank Parlato website” written by Robyn Casper the unfriendly Ghost
So there is an anti-Frank Parlato website.
Why don’t you publish the link to it?
What kind of beef would Sarah Edmondson have with Frank Parlato?
Frank helped expose the NXIVM crimes.
Or are the NXIVM rats fighting over the NXIVM carcass?
Are the NXIVM rats planning to revive the NXIVM scam?
Will the new NXIVM be headquartered in Vancouver instead of Albany?
The only ill (spiritually or mentally) people are the ones who pushed this cult on others; who chose these inner circle cult assholes over sincere people; who mock people not knowing the entire story of ones deceived out of life and time; who are trusted only to betray their trusts; who aren’t forthright and honest, but lie and hide and omit the truth; who in their selfishness cause pain and suffering and destruction to the lives of other people; who pretend to be ethical but don’t know a damn thing about what the word means.
You sound down in the dumps Sultan.
