Reader: You Better Not Dare Mention Grace Park and Her Role in Nxivm or Her Husband Might Hurt You!

By Robyn Casper

Dear Mr. Parlato

In response to the article Kristin Kreuk’s Burden of Truth Keeps Getting Heavier – Except for Her Role in Nxivm Sex Cult, I must say that your faux outrage on behalf of Ms. Sarah Edmondson is both amusing and ridiculous and should not be included the next time you entertain us devoted readers with yet another hit piece full of the same words we’ve read on here for over two years on this ONE individual.

Perhaps the mentally ill Muslim defender [Sultan of Six] of this little-known actress is a combination that is just too much for you to resist, but your inclusion of Ms. Edmondson in an attempt to destroy the career and reputation of this one actress [Kreuk] rings hollow considering that Ms. Edmondson herself very quickly and very publicly refuted your false claim that this actress was in NXIVM’s inner circle.

As some of your readers have periodically shared in the comments section here, these two individuals are still publicly in contact and supportive of each other – so obviously Ms. Edmondson holds little, if any, ill will toward the object of your hatred.

As Ms. Edmondson is currently following the anti-Frank Parlato website while displaying no public support of you or this site, I feel that your use of her situation makes you look like an ignorant fool.

It is also confusing as you want to implicate one actress [Kreuk] for any crazy classes she may have attended while overlooking that those crazy classes and insane ideas would have been taught and promoted by the other actress [Edmondson] you pretend to be so concerned for.

Also not helping your case is the fact that there was a bigger name actress [Grace Park], who was actually one of Ms. Edmondson’s bridesmaids and had recently participated in a lengthy publicity recruitment video on behalf of Mr. Sex-Slaver Raniere, who never spoke out on behalf of her very close friend Edmondson.

If any actress was going to publicly defend Ms. Edmondson, it should have been this one. And if you know anything about this other actress, you’ll know that she has a husband that you don’t want to mess with – and who might still have connections to people who you do not want to encounter.

[Editor’s note – Is he more fearsome than Emiliano Salinas’s father?]

Perhaps that is why you very wisely do not write about her now. For your protection, you will notice that I do not write her name.

Thank you for your time.

I hope and encourage you to stay strong as you face your prison sentence.

[Editor’s note – Dear Robyn, I have not been tried much less convicted so I am not facing a prison sentence – but rather a trial, which I expect to win. As far as not daring to mention Grace Park in the past, I recall writing about her:]

