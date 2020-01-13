Kristin Kreuk’s Burden of Truth Keeps Getting Heavier – Except for Her Role in Nxivm Sex Cult

By George Frobisher

A comment from a reader is as follows

By Unburdened By Truth

Lol, found this on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tvburdenoftruth/status/1214937555071684611

Kristin Kreuk pretending to have a pedophile (white) father on taxpayer-funded television, but pretending not to have followed one in real life. 😂 If only she did the right thing in real life instead of pretending to on television. Sad.

Reality: if Kreuk left NXIVM as soon as she was named in the February 2012 Times Union expose that revealed Keith Raniere had a penchant for little girls, went to as many journalists as possible, even anonymously, perhaps there would be no DOS. Even post DOS, she could of anonymously got members of the press to write about NXIVM.

Her name helped ‘legitimise’ the cult and fight off the bad press and cult tag. In the DOS court case, it was revealed Mark Hildreth (who used to put his gland inside Kreuk’s axe wound) convinced a future branded sex slave of Kreuk’s cult leader to join NXIVM in 2013. Perhaps even just one woman would not be branded if it were not for Kreuk’s involvement. Does Kreuk understand and acknowledge she has her fingerprints all over this? Is she even ashamed of herself? Does she not feel remotely hypocritical being in this bullshit left wing drivel? It’s the most hypocritical storyline she could do. But meh… as long as she secures her privilege right? Selfish woman.

Is Unburdened by Truth being fair to Kristin? Her role has been much discussed on this website.

In recent clips on the Burden of Truth Twitter we see Kreuk talking big about social issues such as diversity and standing up to oppressors and bullies.

In one clip from the show Kreuk is so bold she even gets physical with a larger woman – showing the stuff she is purportedly made of.

On the show, she fights Big Pharma, she fought her pedophile father – her white ancestor – and is fearless in carrying out her Burden of Truth.

And it’s a big burden. The truth is Kreuk is a burden to taxpayers, in Canada, who fund the network that broadcasts her show.

She is not shy about allowing people to be subjugated – at least in part – by working to pay mandatory taxes to pay for her role – to show off her burden of telling the truth. Maybe it is worth it to most taxpayers – to have a heroine of her purported mettle representing them.

This great virtue signalling modern day badass warrior woman.

But the ironies are great.

Like the commenter says, she pretended to have a pedophile father on taxpayer-funded television, but pretends not to have followed a pedophile for almost a decade in real life.

She was named as a leading member of Nxivm in an Associated Press award winning February 2012 Albany Times Union expose series – the Secrets of Nxivm. In that series Raniere’s alleged rape of underage girls – Rhiannon, Gina Hutchinson and Gina Melita -were revealed as shocking crimes. One purportedly committed suicide- and with on the record quotes.

But Kreuk remained in Nxivm and continued to allow her name, image and stardom to be used to recruit new women into the cult.

She even took a foray – although this happened before the public expose of Raniere’s pedophilia – into recruiting teen girls into Nxivm, founding her now notorious Girls By Design.

We now know the designing chap behind the scenes was the virgin-hunting Raniere.

No one has ever quite figured out if Kreuk was deliberately helping Raniere find virgins to deflower. She had been in dozens of Nxivm classes that advocated the age of consent laws were completely arbitrary and that some child sex abuse victims enjoyed having sex with adults and it was only society’s laws that made them victims – not the act itself.

She had listened to Raniere’s teachings that rape itself can come potentially with positives – like a first orgasm for a frigid woman.

She heard this and remained in the cult. And her Girls by Design website was suggestive, loaded with language and Nxivm-speak that few would think appropriate for preteen and early teen girls – such as Kruek’s “Sexy Seven” questions, or articles such as how New Orleans Creole prostitutes, who lived, according to Kreuk’s website, a pretty damn fine life.

We have seen how Raniere pretended not to be behind DOS and it is fair game to ask – was he behind Kreuk’s Girls By Design?

We don’t know because Kreuk isn’t saying.

While behind the scenes Kreuk expressed to friends and fellow Nxians that she was horrified by the savage branding of DOS, publicly she has confined her statements to one very misleading tweet.

Let’s review that Kreuk March 2018 Tweet to see if it meets the burden of truth.

When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM “intensive,” what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program. I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the “inner circle” or recruited women as “sex slaves” are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.

She writes, “When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,’ what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program.”

Yes, she took a course and continued with the program. That is true. What she did not admit is that she not only took the courses, she rose to become a coach and helped teach Nxivm. That’s an important omission.

She did not reveal she was used extensively for recruitment of others. She did not admit she recruited others into the cult.

Undoubtedly she got benefits or thought she got benefits from Nxivm and her close association with its president, Nancy Salzman.

It is not known if she ever actually had sex with Raniere. It is known she brought in Allison Mack, her costar in the TV show Smallville, and that single action ultimately led to Mack’s ruin.

Kruek got out. Mack stayed. But as to the date Kruek got out – again we are left wondering if Kreuk met her burden of truth in her 2018 Tweet. She said [days after Raniere was arrested on March 26, 2018] “I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved.”

This is not quite forthright. Her public participation was perhaps minimal after 2013, but reliable sources told Frank Report she was still part of the group, still spending money on the group well into 2016.

It is probably true she was not inner circle – but she was not outer circle either. She was a coach. She had the yellow sash – with multiple stripes – which distinguished her from being a mere student who wear the white sash. She was in between – inner and outer circle and she was one of the big celebrities used by Nxivm to recruit others, some of whom became sex slaves and whose lives were ruined by Nxivm and Raniere.

Kreuk, of course, says she never saw any illegal activity, which may be true – but unless she lived in a world where she never looked at the many media reports about Nxivm – including those that named her – she could not have failed to know there were many allegations of illegal activity. From money laundering to pedophilia to immigration fraud. To Raniere blowing through tens of millions of others’ money and suing the bejesus out of anyone who dared have a burden of truth to expose the criminality. She must have been willfully blind to the possibility of criminality to overlook such accusations in media reports.

Or perhaps she was afraid – her burden of truth not great enough to make her shed her cowardice.

In her Tweet she did make one distinct condemnatory statement – “I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS.”

But even this is semi-dishonest. She acts almost as if she just learned about DOS in late March 2018 when she made her Tweet.

But in reality she was made aware of the horrific things going on in Nxivm and DOS by her friend Sarah Edmondson – in May 2017 – 10 months earlier.

Kreuk was horrified then but did nothing about it.

Then in July, 2017, the monster, Clare Bronfman, came to Vancouver to file a false criminal complaint against Sarah – Kreuk’s friend – for Sarah dared to expose the branding and Sarah worked to cut off payments to Nxivm headquarters of all the Vancouver students who were also horrified by the branding and blackmail scheme.

The opponents of Nxivm reached out to Kreuk. Sarah, her friend, was in danger. At the time there was only one a handful of fighters, and one little blog – this blog, the Frank Report, reporting on the branding. No mainstream media was reporting anything.

All were worried about Sarah.

Bronfman money. Their fame in Canada. The Vancouver Police were actively investigating and all knew from past experiences that the Bronfman money could get innocent people charged.

If Sarah got arrested, the opposition would be crushed – because she was the only one brave enough to dare show her brand – which she did three months later to the New York Times. Her arrest would silence all of Frank Report’s sources.

Raniere would be free to continue branding women. There was no FBI investigation then.

Sarah and others went to Kreuk – who had more celebrity than any of those opposed to Nxivm. She was asked to join her voice with the others – to express that she was “horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS.”

That would be reported everywhere. It could turn the tide. Help ensure that Sarah was not arrested. It would be reported especially in Vancouver and give credence to the branding story and to the voices who opposed Nxivm.

But Kreuk would not do it. She admitted privately she admired the bravery of fighters like Catherine Oxenberg, Sarah and Mark Vicente. She expressed horror and disgust about what happened to Sarah and Allison and India Oxenberg – but – let’s be frank – this was not her burden of truth.

She was asked to publicly speak at least for Allison Mack and other women who were enslaved. She grew timid. It might affect her career. She was not fighting Big Pharma or lambasting a pedophile father on scripted TV. This would require her doing something brave in real life to protect her friends or helping those like Allison whom she lured into Nxivm.

It would require her to lambaste a real pedophile who she helped enabled to grow.

Her burden of truth was not great enough to help.

Besides she had her own virtue-signaling to do. She was concerned about Harvey Weinstein, someone she did not know – and his abuse of women. She was promoting a revisionist feminist documentary about the brutal Indian mass murderer Phoolan Devi – who led the charge to murder 22 men – who she claimed raped her – without a trial, without any proof – by setting her gang of thugs upon them without bothering to even identify who was whom.

Kreuk was happy to endorse this lawless savage and the revisionist history of her as a brave women fighting rape – with her burden of truth – which was mass murder. Execution without a trial.

But Kreuk would say nothing about another lawless savage – the man she helped build up from 2006 to 2016 by her endorsement of him.

In her Tweet she expresses gratitude saying, “Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you.”

But this was after Keith was arrested and Allison about to be arrested. It was not at the time when bravery was needed.

She concluded, “I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.”

Maybe it will. And thanks for your big wishes. And your dereliction when you had a real burden of truth. Thanks for your silence.

Now go my little pretty, and act while taxpayers pay – and confront those big bad men of Big Pharma and pedophile men and thanks for nothing. Stick to acting. We don’t want to hear your virtue-signalling anymore.

Your great moment in life – your time to shine, to be big, to be a star, to unburden your truth -when the moment came – you cowered.

It is OK if you’ happen to be a coward. We can live with that. No one is mad at you for not having the courage to stand up. There were many others like you.

But for goodness sake, stop virtue-signalling about bravery. Coming from you it is rather “embarrassing and disturbing”, we are rather “horrified and disgusted”.

It the hypocrisy that prompts us and others to write and comment about posts such as this.

