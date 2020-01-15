Bangkok: Is Frank a Brain Dead Journalist? – His Interview With Heidi Clifford Was a Whitewash!

January 15, 2020

By Bangkok 

Frank has botched this whole investigation into Kristin Snyder’s death.

I also can’t believe how calmly Kim Snyder has accepted Heidi Clifford’s actions after Kristin’s death.

Heidi Clifford is a piece of shit.

Kim says that Heidi Clifford sold Kristin’s truck and gave the money to NXIVM?

Image result for 1999 toyota tacoma
Heidi sold Kristin’s 1999 Toyota Tacoma to try to pay off some of the debt Kristin Snyder “owed” to Nxivm for the intensive she did not complete. She did not complete the intensive because she was thrown out of the class for claiming she was pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child. Afterward she was never seen again. Nxivm however still demanded full payment. 

What the fuck? Am I hearing this shit right? That smacks of collusion to me.

Instead of using the money to help Kristin’s family hold a memorial or donating the money to a charity that Kristin would have approved of, she instead gave it to NXIVM after Kristin was DEAD already?

A grave stone marks a spot in a cemetery but there is no body buried below. Kristin Snyder was never found.

Is Frank a brain dead journalist?

Either Heidi lied and kept the money herself (or) she was somehow in collusion with NXIVM in some fashion IMO, since no SANE person would do that. I can’t even believe I’m reading this shit.

Next… Kim says that Heidi Clifford failed to mention Kristin’s pregnancy to police for fear that it might trigger a murder investigation?

Heidi Clifford told Frank Parlato in the film the Lost Women of Nxivm that she did not tell the Alaska State Police investigating the disappearance of Kristin Snyder that Kristin claimed she was pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child and had been removed from class several times for that reason. Heidi said she was afraid to tell them for fear that they might suspect foul play and consider her a suspect.What the fuck? Heidi’s allegedly covering up the possible MURDER of her LIFE PARTNER just to protect her own reputation from being a suspect? What kind of animal does that? Does somebody who truly LOVED their partner do that?

This was her LIFE PARTNER that was allegedly murdered, yet Heidi was MORE CONCERNED about her own reputation than getting justice and finding a MURDERER?

Only animals or guilty parties behave that way.

Yet Frank pretends to interview that ugly c–t as though he’s interviewing a credible witness? WTF?

Next… Kim says that Heidi Clifford was gonna throw Kristin’s belongings into the trash if her family didn’t pick them up?

What the fuck is that all about?

 

Heidi and Kristin’s home in Anchorage where the Snyders came to visit after Kristin disappeared. The collected some of Kristin’s personal belongings and had them shipped home.Her LIFE PARTNER was murdered and yet Heidi wants to dump Kristin’s stuff into the trash? If Heidi truly LOVED Kristin, she wouldn’t have fucken done that. That’s what uncaring sociopaths do.

Does that ugly c–t even have a heart? Yeah, she’s butt ugly and it’s not sexist to point this fact out.

Conclusion:

It sounds to me as if ANYTHING Heidi Clifford says should NEVER be believed (should be viewed as SELF SERVING) and she should at least be a potential suspect.

Frank’s interview of her is a joke.

IMO Frank is complicit ‘after the fact’ by doing such a sloppy, one sided interview and taking Heidi’s word as gospel.

 

 

Was Frank Parlato too soft on Heidi Clifford in his interview with her for the Investigation Discovery documentary the Lost Women of Nxivm?

Frank should have hammered on her like a suspect, instead of being all lovey-dovey and trying to act like Heidi has some credibility.

Frank is a journalistic neophyte for not treating Heidi Clifford as a selfish, butt ugly suspect who likely had the same potential motive as NXIVM had, since Kristin’s pregnancy would likely not have been a baby that Heidi wanted to help raise no matter what that cunt says now.

Did Keith Raniere get Kristin Snyder pregnant? Did he feel inclined to make certain she did not get medical attention that might lead to a pregnancy test?

I want Frank to repent for his flimsy investigation that whitewashed Heidi Clifford’s role in this injustice. At the very least, she’s a self serving and uncaring c–t.

I want answers. I want butts on a platter. I want this sham of an investigation looked into.

I want Frank to be awarded a journalistic RAZZIE award for his shitty investigation here.

 

Kristin Snyder’s truck was found at Resurrection Bay – at Miller’s Landing. Her body was never found.

