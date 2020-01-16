Kristin Kreuk Wants Public to Think She’s a Brave Social Justice Warrior, but Cowered When Nxivm Sex Cult Threatened Friends

By George Frobisher

Frank Report permits anonymous commenters. Some use monikers, some don’t, preferring to comment under the “Anonymous” designation.

One of the latter recently accused a commenter who uses the moniker “AnonyMaker” of being a one “Sultan of Six.”

Sultan of Six is known to readers of Frank Report for his defense of all criticism of the TV actress and former Nxivm coach, Kristin Kreuk. Sultan is deeply enmeshed in what appears to be unrequited love of his noble lady Kreuk, and defends what some see as her cowardice as being instead a sterling intelligence, arguing it was not Kristin’s duty to help in the Nxivm fight.

The anonymous commenter wrote to AnonyMaker [mistaking him for being Kreuk defender, Sultan of Six],

Get lost, Sultan. Go back to Twitter and quit shitting all over the Frank Report with your different aliases and anonymous posts about your dream spank [Kreuk].

Unlike Sultan, Anonymaker has not been defending Kreuk.

AnonyMaker suggests there are others in Nxivm who deserve equal, if not more castigation than Kreuk. This is what AnonyMaker had to say about the anonymous person who accused him of being Sultan.

You actually demonstrate for us just the sort of shoddy thinking and culty mindset that resulted in Kristin Kreuk apparently not initially taking the 2012 Times Union series [about Keith Raniere] seriously enough to resign immediately, as many seem to think she should have, and then still retained some ties to the group for years afterwards. That’s reflective of commitment or investment bias, in which people have difficulty going back on mistaken decisions and points of view once adopted, even when new information comes to light, or expectations fail to work out. Frank can tell you time and again that I’m not Sultan and don’t post under aliases – we’ve communicated enough directly, that he knows me – while there’s even obvious evidence of it in differing writing styles, and yet you are completely stuck in being unable to accept anything that doesn’t fit with what you want to believe. One of the signs of maturity and higher-order thinking is being able to recognize, acknowledge and correct for cognitive mistakes; we can only hope that one day you and others like you will grow into that. And it’s interesting that what seems common to all the “Anonymous” commenters is the continual schoolyard potty-talk references to feces and masturbation, which shows us the level of a lot of Frank’s current following – unfortunately.

Yet another commenter, using the moniker “Peaches”, remarked that Kreuk actually deserves more scrutiny than, for instance, proactive DOS slaves such as Monica Duran or Michele Hatchette.

Peaches wrote,

“These ladies didn’t use their little superstar power to recruit. Kristin Kreuk did. She’s an asshole IMO. A Raniere Hench Woman. She is the Ghislaine Maxwell of Nxivm.”

AnonyMaker replied:

What about Sarah Edmondson, then? She’s also an actress who by virtue of her relatively celebrity, and also her vigorous efforts, recruited far more people into NXIVM than did Kreuk. Unlike Kreuk, she profited from it handsomely, and other than going public with her outrage when she finally herself became the victim of some of the worst of NXIVM, has arguably been quite the hypocrite, unwilling to own up to her role in perpetuating the scam that brought all sorts of harm to people. If there’s a “Ghislaine Maxwell of Nxivm,” it would be one of Raniere’s long-time inner circle enablers, who actually facilitated his seduction and statutory rape of underage girls in Knox Woods, like Pam Cafritz. There is no evidence that any young women recruited by Kreuk ever ended up in Raniere’s clutches. The only place she actually took girls, was to a retreat in California run by someone unconnected to NXIVM. ***

Anonymaker seems to attribute Kreuk’s failures as mistakes – without nefarious intent. This point of view is entirely different than Sultan of Six who worships the ground Kristin walks on, the air that she breathes, salutes the sun because it shines on her and adores the stars for they share the same name as her – a star – though they be not nearly as bright as his dreamy goddess.

But unlike Sultan who would never admit that Kruek could make a mistake, AnonyMaker writes;

I’ve definitely noticed that the “armchair judges,” and the subset of conspiracy theorists, typically seem to fail to take into account that humans often just “fuck up,” and it’s neither incredibly surprising nor any real basis for ginning up some grandiose explanation. One wonders if they aren’t truly lacking in real-life experience. Even just among the subset of people with sash rank in Vancouver, Kreuk is near the bottom of the list, with many others more deserving of scrutiny – and of being called out for the culpability, hypocrisy and even “virtue signaling.” Here’s a list I put together in order to try to put things in perspective (I always welcome additional information, and corrections):

* Sarah Edmondson – Established and ran Vancouver Center, recruited actors and celebrities. Claims/reported recruited 2,000.

* Mark Vicente – Ran Center in California and co-founded Vancouver

* Mark Hildreth – Orange Sash by 2011. Jness senior trainer/mentor. Co-leader of The Source. Recruited Kreuk, Nicole, others. Recorded online videos with/for Raniere. Stayed until reportedly cuckolded 2016-7.

* Lucas Roberts – Orange sash 2 stripes. Stayed in.

* Leah Lim Mottishaw – Orange sash 1 stripe. Stayed in.

* Allison Mack – Orange sash 1 stripe. Recruited by Kreuk. Co-leader of The Source. Stayed in.

* Nicki Clyne – Orange sash 1 stripe. Recruited by Edmondson. Stayed in, diehard loyalist.

* Valerie Ward – Orange sash 1 stripe as of 2017.

* Pam Cooley – Yellow sash 4 stripes as of 2011.

* Diane Lim – DOS maybe branded†, Yellow sash 3 stripes. Stayed in, loyalist.

* Grace Park – Yellow Sash. Recruited by Edmondson. Made at least 9 online videos with Raniere. Reported left 2017.

* [note that by reported count there were 2 Yellow Sash 4 stripes and 2 2 stripes coaches additional as of 2011, with names not listed here]

* Kristen Kreuk – Yellow Sash 2 Stripes. Recruited by Hildreth, recruited Voth. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort, turned down OneAsian. “Resignation” after 2012 expose’, later coached twice around 2015/16 before finally cutting ties†.

* Olivia Cheng – Yellow Sash 2 stripes by 2011. One Asian. Actress, recruited by Cline.

* Kendra Voth – Yellow sash 1 stripe as of 2011. Recruited by Kreuk. Co-founded GBD abortive recruiting effort. Reported/claimed left c. 2012, but posted about GBD in 2013?

Diane Goodman – orange two stripes

Pamela Arstikaltis – yellow, two stripes, branded slave.

† Per Frank, see for instance https://frankreport.com/2017/08/02/three-new-dos-slaves-named-making-total-of-54-dos-slaves-listed-more-to-follow/

Above are the four former powerhouses of the Nxivm Vancouver movement.

While both Vicente and Edmondson worked hard to build Nxivm, they also worked hard to bring down Nxivm. Both were far removed from the sex practices of Raniere when they were involved, in my opinion. Edmondson was married and Mark was a man – which is not to Raniere’s taste.

The same may be true of Hildreth and Kreuk – as far as Nxivm sex practices were concerned.

Unlike Edmondson and Vicente, Hildreth and Kreuk never fought to take down Nxivm. They both quietly quit.

Kreuk made one solitary Tweet, a fairly misleading one, after Raniere was arrested and it was safe to do so.

Hildreth has made no public comment.

The argument against Hildreth and Kreuk being cowards is that Nxivm was not their fight.

Ironically, Hildreth recruited into Nxivm the DOS slave Nicole – who was later sex trafficked by Keith Raniere. The sex trafficking of Nicole guarantees the public – by Raniere’s conviction on sex trafficking charges – that Raniere will get at least a 15 year prison sentence. He is likely to get much more. Still, it is a comfort – as we await his sentencing – to know he has a statutory minimum sentence which will keep him behind bars until at least 2031 – [with time served and time off for good behavior he could get out in 11 years -if he gets the minimum – which I think is unlikely].

One might wish that Hildreth and Kreuk had done more in the fight against Nxivm. There was a time when their help would have been valuable.

There was a time when their friends Vicente, and Edmondson were at risk of being arrested via false police reports filed by Nxivm leader Clare Bronfman.

Clare was trying to get Mark and Sarah arrested in Vancouver, Los Angeles and Mexico.

A public word of support from Kreuk and Hildreth might have gone a long way to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

Maybe it is understandable that Hildreth and Kreuk, who seemed to have escaped safely and quietly from Nxivm, did not want to take a chance at being ruined by Nxivm.

My attitude toward Sarah and Mark is one of support and thankfulness. They may have been forced to fight because they were the leaders of the Vancouver and Los Angeles NXIVM centers. They could not be allowed to leave quietly. But they cut no deals for silence, which they possibly could have made with Nxivm.

Instead they bravely worked to take down Nxivm. Without them, it may not have happened.

Hildreth and Kreuk were safely out of Nxivm when they were asked to help in the fight. They admitted privately that Nxivm was bad and they had erred by being part of it. Both did not see this as a fight worth risking the vicious attacks they knew they would get and so they chose to remain silent.

Frank Report writes a lot less about Hildreth than Kreuk. That is because Hildreth, who is more obscure then his former girlfriend Kreuk, is not as blatant a virtue-signaller.

Kreuk is a consummate, class A virtue-signaller. What’s worse, she virtue signals on the same topics that relate to the crimes of Nxivm and its leader Raniere.

I could abide Kreuk playing a brave, crusading lawyer that takes on the bad guys in her make believe world on TV- and I could ignore that she did not take on the bad guys of Nxivm- a group which he helped get a lot bigger in the real world.

They used her for years to recruit members.

I suppose most actors are rather timid souls when it comes to reality, as opposed to acting.

What I can’t abide is when she ventures into the public arena trying to pretend she is as brave in real life, as the character she plays on TV.

She plays a social justice warrior on TV. Fine. But when she wants the public to believe she is that in reality, I find it hard to stomach. It begs for an expose.

Publicly Kreuk condemns sex pervert Harvey Weinstein who she does not know, but says nothing about sex pervert Raniere, who she promoted for years.

She supports violent sociopath Lorena Bobbit – who coldly cut off her husband’s penis – not during a violent fight but when he was drunk and asleep.

But never says that had someone did this to Keith after his various rapes of young women, it might have been a worthwhile thing.

Kreuk supports Indian mass murderess Phoolan Devi. who led a gang of thugs to kill 21 men who she “claimed” raped her – without a trial. They were murdered on the word of a known liar, robber, mugger and terrorist.

Kreuk seems to admire lawless, violent heroines. But she says not a word about the perv Raniere who terrorized and ruined the lives of so many women, and girls, some of whom came into his clutches because of her, and many of whom were her friends.

If Kreuk did not pretend to be the kind of woman she plays on TV, there would be nothing much to write about her.

Sure, she may be a coward, but Nxivm attracted cowards and liars.

But Kreuk is a coward who wants the public to think she’s brave. That’s offensive.

Her support of Bobbit and Phoolan Devi is ironic, since her own mentor Keith Raniere was accused of rape and statutory rape. She did not advocate for his extralegal punishment. In fact she did not even advocate for his legal punishment.

Kristin Kreuk with Nicki Clyne onstage promoting Keith Raniere [note banner behind them] at a Nxivm college recruitment effort in Albany.

