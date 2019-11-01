Allison Mack Reveals Monster Side – in Email to Nicole 24 Hours After Sexual Assault by Raniere

This is Part 5 of Allison Mack’s role in the sex trafficking of Nicole. It is part of a larger series on how Allison Mack was revealed during the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

It is a fact that a large number of people are interested in reading more about her role. And it is important because it shows a spectacular fall from grace. Mack was a TV star who met Raniere and within years became a foolish slave and criminal for him.

She is an excellent example of the cult theory of the slow boil – the idea that a frog will jump out of boiling water at once – but if placed in warm comfortable water – with the heat slightly getting hotter – the frog will stay and get lulled until it is too late and is boiled alive.

By May 31, 2016, Allison was well boiled. She was already a slave master. And Nicole, a 31 year old aspiring actress, was Allison’s slave in DOS, that master-slave ‘women’s empowerment’ group – an offshoot of Nxivm – run by a man, Nxivm leader, Keith Alan Raniere.

To help us learn more about the immediate aftermath of her being sex trafficked, we are fortunate to have emails between Allison and Nicole on the morning of the following day, after Nicole returned to New York City where she worked at a nightclub.

Even prior to the May 31, 2016 sex trafficking experience, Nicole realized she was angry about being in DOS, angry at herself for giving collateral that seems to have compelled her to obey Allison.

Allison generally responded to this anger with, “You made this commitment.”

And when Nicole would persist in expressing anger, Allison would say, “Yeah, but you’re choosing to be angry; you don’t have to be angry about this, you’re choosing to be angry.”

Nicole kept a journal which she would email to Allison. There are many emails back and forth. I think the exchange which is most instructive is Nicole’s first email to Allison after the sex trafficking incident and Allison’s response.

I called it a journal, it is written like a diary but, because it was emailed to Allison, it was not pure diary inasmuch as when Nicole was writing it, she was fully aware Allison would read it.

Nicole would write about Allison referring to her as “A” in the third person, knowing full well that Allison would read everything that was written.

In this journal, which she shared with Allison via email, Nicole would reflect on her emotions.

She admitted she could not always be completely truthful because she knew Allison was reading her entries. In fact, in one of her earlier journal/emails, she had written that she’d given out her phone number to a young man who seemed interested in her.

Allison flipped out on Nicole, for she had been ordered to be celibate and even the giving out a phone number to a man was a gross violation of Allison’s command of celibacy.

Nicole did not write anything after that that she thought might get her in trouble. Still, it was Nicole’s attitude with the journal that she should provide as much candor as possible because she still believed there was some good in DOS and Allison was trying to help her.

There were also rules about the journal. She couldn’t reference DOS or certain relationships, like master and slave, in case anyone got a hold of the emails. She was not permitted to discuss explicit details – like, for instance, what happened with Raniere when she was blindfolded. No one, other than Allison was supposed to know what happened the day she was trafficked and if she put it in her journal, then emailed it to Allison, someone might find out – and everything about DOS was supposed to be secret.

The Day After Sex Trafficking

Following her being blindfolded and sexually assaulted, after she talked to Allison, she took a bus back to New York City – for she had to work that night. She worked her job and finished about 5 am.

She was required to check in with Allison so she wrote one of her journal/emails – the first since she was trafficked – about 24 hours after the event.

Here is the journal/email sent to Allison. It speaks about how hard it was for Nicole to keep up a weekly schedule where she had to work five days a week in NYC then come to Albany on her two days off.

She was clearly exhausted. Remember this is her journal- that she wrote knowing she would share it with Allison who she refers to as A..

Nicole wrote:

It’s 6 a.m. I’m just getting to bed and am insanely angry right now, beyond angry, because once again I’ve gotten back to the City and my life is a mess here. Nothing is organized and I have so much to catch up on. I was so on board with the convo. A. and I had this morning about the benefits of coming to Albany and taking full advantage of the time I have up here, watching movies and working on my art. I am done fighting the growing process. It’s obviously good for me and even though I was very emotional and uncomfortable, I can feel it helping. I’m excited about embracing the Vow and working with Keith, but coming back every week to an unorganized home and hectic life here feels awful. Words can’t even express how stressful and bad it feels to me. And it makes me hate the whole growing process because I can’t catch up.

If fills my whole body with this raged up anger and pain which clearly feels awful. A. wonders why I come up in a fit and upset. It’s because no matter how much I say, I just need a couple of days and she doesn’t believe me. And I have to come home every week to a mess and then work until 5 a.m. in the morning. It sucks. And I have a hard time focusing on Source stuff [her acting class with Allison as teacher using Raniere’ techniques] and moving forward with my acting when my room is a mess and my taxes still aren’t done and there’s no system set up so I can push myself and learn and not feel like I’m flailing around.

I would like to enjoy this process and enjoy going up to Albany. I’m going to go this coming week because I said I would, but I have to have a break soon. I need to talk to A. I need her to understand that I need a couple full days to get organized. I need a week where I don’t go up. Not to avoid feeling vulnerable but to get grounded so I can be more vulnerable. I hate going to bed filled with so much anger.

It is interesting to observe that the DOS teachings were about Nicole feeling vulnerable [as a means to empowerment] and that she wanted a week off from being ordered to come to Albany. It is interesting also that she did not even allude to what had happened with the blindfolding by Raniere in this email. During the trial, Nicole was asked a lot of questions about the blindfold incident and she said, “I don’t think I processed what had actually happened for a really long time, but I was emotionally upset.”

Allison Mack responded to Nicole’s journal/ email within the hour.

June 1, 2016, 6:36 a.m: Allison wrote:

Same pattern as always. I could have predicted this check in. I feel sad, thought you were through this, but okay. And by the way, maybe part of your growth process is to have your life a mess and find the calm in the eye of the storm. It’s not freedom to be enslaved to your life not being a mess. You are very attached to your physical comforts. It’s weak, spoiled and entitled. Grounded is the opposite of vulnerable but choose as you wish. I miss you. I love you. XO. A.

***

It is interesting that Allison, after chastising her, concludes with “I love you and I miss you”.

And that Allison [and Keith Raniere – who just blindfolded her and made her undergo sexual assault] taught Nicole that to make oneself vulnerable [like by being blindfolded] is a method to attain “freedom.”

And not just Keith’s insane perversity.

In our next post we shall see how Nicole continued to see Raniere and how Allison exerted a coercive influence on Nicole to ensure that she did see him – all in the name of freedom and female empowerment – when it was in reality the exact opposite.

Naturally we have to ask the question – as we observe Allison’s manipulative behavior – was she just as coerced as Nicole. As a slave herself with collateral in Raniere’s hands – did her gruesome, monstrously insensitive behavior arise out of her own slavery to Raniere.

Was she forced to respond and react the way she did? Or was Allison Mack genuinely enjoying commanding Nicole? Or perhaps in her insane devotion to Raniere – did Allison Mack actually think she was teaching, helping Nicole?

