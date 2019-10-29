Day of Infamy – the Gruesome, Graphic Details of Keith Raniere’s Sex Trafficking Nicole – and Allison Mack was ‘Freaked Out’

This is Part 4 of Allison Mack’s role in the sex trafficking of Nicole. As readers know, Nicole was the only slave in the Nxivm cult to have been proven to have been sex trafficked. Nicole was Allison’s slave in Nxivm’s subgroup DOS.

Part 1 Allison Mack’s True Role in the Sex Trafficking of Nicole describes how Allison ordered Nicole to make contact with Keith Raniere via email. Allison did not let Nicole know that Raniere was the secret leader of DOS.

When Nicole successfully made contact with Raniere, he offers her advice – chief of which is that true freedom comes from not doing what you want to do. [i.e. by being a slave.]

Part 2 Allison Mack Begins to Set up Nicole for ‘Sex Trafficking’ Via a First Walk With Raniere tells how Nicole meets Raniere and goes for a walk with him. She is a little concerned when he calls it “a date” – for she has no attraction to him. She is 31, he’s 56 in April 2016.

Part 3 Allison Mack’s Pubic Hair Clues Nicole Into Raniere’s Intent to Traffic Her -‘ I like It Unshaved,’ Pervy Sex Cult Leader Says reveals that Allison ordered Nicole to tell Keith she will do whatever he tells her to do. It takes her a couple of tries but she does it. He then leads her to a home and tells her to strip naked. Finding her pubic hair ungroomed, he tells he likes it that way. Nicole realizes, having previously seen Allison Mack has ungroomed pubic hair, that Raniere and Allison are likely having sex. Part 3 ends with Nicole standing naked in front of Raniere.

Part 4 reveals what the monster did next. And what he did next is what got him convicted for sex trafficking – this one little episode.

And that conviction for sex trafficking guarantees the odious one will sit in a prison for a minimum sentence [the judge is not allowed to give him less] of 15 years.

It is June 7, 2019. We are in the middle of the trial against Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard. Nicole is on the witness stand.

The date they are discussing is May 31, 2016 – a day of infamy for those of good conscience – but a very necessary one in the quest to sequester Keith Raniere from all good people. May 31, 2016 is the day Raniere sex-trafficked Nicole.

Moira Kim Penza, assistant US Attorney, is examining Nicole [whose last name was not used publicly during trial].

As mentioned above – in Part 3, we left off with Nicole in a strange room in a house alone with Raniere. He is seated. She is standing and naked. He just commented on her pubic hair.

Penza:

Q What happened after the Defendant commented on your body.

Nicole:

A He told me to put back on my clothes and he said… there are two blindfolds to put on.

Q Did he put those blindfolds on you?

A Yes.

Q Can you explain the purpose of the blindfolds?

A … I don’t remember exactly what they were, but one was, like, tighter because it left marks under my eyes, and the other was, like, tied around that.

Q After he put the blindfolds on you, did he say anything to you?

A That we were going somewhere.

Q So, then what happened?

A He took my hand and took me to the car, put me in the car, and then we drove somewhere.

Q Do you remember about how long you drove?

A No. … I couldn’t tell you how long it was, but it didn’t seem like super, super close, but it wasn’t that long. Maybe ten minutes.

Q And did you talk during the ride?

A I don’t remember saying anything.

Q Did you eventually end up somewhere?

A Yeah. We eventually stopped, he came around, took my hand, took me, like, through the woods. I mean, I just remember, like, feeling things crash under my feet, like branches breaking.

Q You couldn’t see anything?

A No.

Q And, so, he walked you on these branches, and then do you remember…

A Then I stepped up on, like, a step and then into a room … in my imagination it was, like, a little cabin. But I don’t really know.

Q Did you go through a door?

A Yes, like a front door.

Q What happened once you were through the door?

A He told me to get undressed again and then to get on a table. There was a table there.

Q When he told you to get undressed, were you able to do that yourself with the blindfold on?

A I think so. Yeah, I just had sweatpants and a sweatshirt on or something simple. So, taking it off was okay, I think.

Q Was the table close to where you had come in?

A No, well, it felt like it, but I think he led me to the table. But it didn’t feel very far away….. he told me to get on the table. And then he tied my wrists and my feet to different sides.

Q To each of the corners?

A (Nods.)

Q How did the table feel?

A Cold.

Q How did you feel being tied up on the table?

A Like super vulnerable and exposed. And I was hoping that maybe that was … the whole thing, you know, just that I had to be super vulnerable and exposed.

Q Did something else happen?

A Yes. Then somebody started going down on me.

Q How did you feel at that moment? Did you think it was the Defendant at that moment?

A Yes.

Q And then did something happen?

A Yeah. And I was still, like, trying to process – just process what was happening, and then he, Keith, started talking. And I was so confused, obviously. I was like what is happening? And I realized that there was another person in the room.

Q So, another person who was not the Defendant was the one performing oral sex on you?

A Yeah. It’s the only way that it made sense. He was talking to me, like, up here and someone is still going down on me. So, I was like holy shit, there’s somebody else in the room.

Q How did that moment feel?

A I mean, just – it’s terrifying. You don’t know – I mean, I’m trying to, like, process what’s going on. Like, there is someone else in the room, okay, so now there’s two people in the room. Is there three people in the room? Like, how many people are in this room right now?

And, like, I just was trying to – and it was kind of like just stay calm, just try and breathe, just try and stay calm. And, also, Keith was talking to me at that time. He was walking around the table asking me questions. So, I was trying to stay calm and figure out what was going on and, also, answer the questions that he was asking me. And, so, it was just a lot.

Q …. so, the Defendant is walking around the table while this is happening?

A Yes.

Q Do you have any recollection of about how long this went on?

A No.

Q Did the Defendant say anything about who was performing oral sex on you?

A No.… at that moment, I … felt hair, which in the circumstances made me feel a little bit calmer, like at least it was — I don’t know why I felt, like, a tiny bit safer that it was a woman and not another man and just me in the room. I don’t know why that made me feel safer.

But later on, he said that it was a woman and that I would never know who it was.

Q Much later?

A Much later.

Q But at that time, he didn’t tell you who it was?

A No.

Q What other questions did the Defendant ask you as he circled around you?

A He was asking me, like, if I had ever been in a threesome, … how many people I had been with, like, how many people at once I had been with. He was asking me all these questions about my sexual history, yeah.

Q Did the Defendant ever tell you whether you were being videotaped?

A No.

Q Did the Defendant ask you if you were okay at some point?

A Yes.

Q And did you respond?

A Yeah. I didn’t think that there was, like, an option, so I just said, Yes, I’m okay.

Q At some point, did the performing oral sex on you end?

A Yes.

Q Then what happened?

A He untied me and he helped me put back on my clothes because, obviously, I didn’t know where they were and I was blindfolded still. He took me back to the car, he drove back to the house, and then he took me back into the original house and he took off the blindfolds.

Q And did you two sit down at that point in the original house?

A Yeah, he had me sit down.

Q How were you feeling at this point?

A Just kind of, like, completely in shock I think would be safe to say.

Q And, so, then what happened?

A So then he asked me if I was okay again. I just said yes. He said he wanted me to know that nothing bad had just happened and that I was a young woman who was allowed to be sexual and I was not in a relationship so what happened was not bad.

And I do remember thinking, like, I’m not in a relationship because Allison told me to not be in a relationship right now. But that was just, like, a side note that my brain said.

And then … he started talking to me again about trust. And he said that … I was very brave. And he was just kind of talking, and, eventually, I just felt like can I go? Like, I did what you asked me to do, can I go? In my head, I was just like Can I just go?

And finally, I said that out loud, I said, Can I go?

And he told me not to tell anyone what had happened. And I asked if I could tell Allison, and he said yes. And then I went to leave.

Q When you walked out, did the defendant stay watching you?

A So I walked out …. he walked out after me and I walked out. And I remember, like, it being really bright out because the sun had already risen and I had been blindfolded for a while, but also I think I had left the house at, like, 4 o’clock in the morning and now the sun had rose so I just remember it being really bright when I walked out. And then I looked up and I saw Emi [Emiliano Salinas] running [jogging] with Clare [Bronfman] and I ran to Emi and I just hugged him because, you know, I always felt safe with Emi. So I just wanted to feel safe so I hugged him.

***

Q: Did you end up telling Allison what happened?

A Yes.

Q So you went back to the house?

A Yes.

Q And then what happened when you got to Allison?

A I think that I went and took a shower first. And then I came back out and sat with her in front of the fireplace and I told her what happened.

Q And did she say anything to you?

A She seemed a little bit freaked out by what had happened. I don’t think she knew exactly what was going to happen, but she also said that I was really brave….

Q … did you actually have to go work that day?

A Yeah, I also think she said something, that I had earned, like, [the right to be able to be] working more with Keith or something like that. But, yes, I had to go back to the City that afternoon and work.

Q Did the defendant contact you after that?

A Yes. He texted me and said that he thought that I was very courageous.

Q Did you know how the defendant had gotten your phone number?

A I don’t remember.

Q Prior to that, had you been texting with the defendant?

A No.

***

[Editor’s note: I think it is interesting that Allison Mack was freaked out when she heard about this brutal escapade of her Vanguard. She might also have been jealous. Obviously, this proves it was not Allison who went down on Nicole.

Though Allison was freaked [maybe it was intuition that a serious crime had been committed and she was a conspirator] but Allison recovered fast and told Nicole she was brave.

As some readers know, it was Camilia Fernandez, 26, who performed oral sex on Nicole while she was blindfolded. Nicole did not know who it was, and this came out later – after Raniere was arrested. Camilia, who was an unindicted co-conspirator in the sex trafficking of Nicole, is believed to be still a follower of Raniere and recruiting women and children into the grotesque cult in Mexico.

Camilia is [along with Nicole] one of the two women who helped the most to put Raniere away. The difference is that Nicole tried to put Raniere away by testifying. Camilia helped – but not on purpose.

Camilia’s nude pictures were found by the FBI, taken by Raniere when she was 15 [in 2005] and which formed the basis of two of his predicate acts – of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child porn – which were proven at trial – as part of his racketeering and racketeering conspiracy convictions.

I believe that these discovery of her nude pictures and the realization that she was only 15 at the time they were taken is what persuaded Allison Mack and Raniere’s other codfendants to rush in and make plea deals to avoid being tried with a fellow who possessed child porn.

Regardless – just as Allison Mack has said that her episode of being tied and blindfolded earned for her the right to work more with Raniere, it was the same episode with Nicole that earned for Raniere a sex trafficking charge and the right to be guaranteed a stay in a maximum security prison for years to come.

This one bit of cruel madness on the part of Raniere – on May 31, 2016 – will cost him 15 years of his life.

Was it worth it, my Vanguard?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

