Allison Mack Begins to Set up Nicole for ‘Sex Trafficking’ Via a First Walk With Raniere [Part 2]

This is part 2 of Allison Mack’s role in the sex trafficking of Nicole. But realy it is much more than that.

[See part 1 Allison Mack's True Role in the Sex Trafficking of Nicole [Part 1]]

There are some – and I think it is worthy of debate – who believe Nicole was not sex trafficked in the true sense of the crime – as it was intended by Congress.

Victims of sex trafficking usually are people who are forced to have sex with – usually multiple people – for commerce – under threat of serious harm.

This is a precedent setting case, I think, for Nicole – the only proven victim of sex trafficking in the Raniere case – experienced only limited sexual encounters – with only one man – for no discernible financial gain.

It was, all told, limited in number; she had perhaps a dozen or so encounters with Raniere – and at the time she told Raniere she was OK with the experiences.

There is of course the curious condition that she had given blackmail worthy material to Allison Mack which, Nicole testified, put her in a position where she could not say “no” to having sex with Keith.

The jury, which had heard six weeks of the most disgusting testimony about Raniere, had undoubtedly come to hate this fucker by the time they rendered their verdict of guilty of sex trafficking Nicole and six other felonies.

Had they any sympathy – had the other crimes not been so abundantly proved – and had he not been proven to be a coward and a rat bastard – one of the most vile and selfish men imaginable – it is not clear that the sex trafficking offense – the most serious crime he was charged with – and the only one with a mandatory minimum [15 years] – would have stuck.

I have my doubts.

It is certainly worth studying – for it I suspect has lowered the threshold for sex trafficking.

A woman – 30 plus years old – joins a group and voluntarily gives blackmail material to join – and agrees to obey the queer set up of “master and slave” – her being a slave. Done, it is said, to help her become a better person.

In time, she is ordered – as part of her training – to do whatever a man named Keith Raniere requires.

Yes, she is lied to about his being the leader of the secret group in the beginning. But she voluntarily handed over blackmail material and obeyed Allison’s and Raniere’s commands at the time – even the sex -related commands – without saying no.

She even said she was Ok at the time.

Had it not been a Raniere, a despicable dirt bag – and monster – had this happened with a more sympathetic character – and had Nicole been less sympathetic – lees of a victim – had she been judged as strong – as an adult making adult decisions – and having the maturity and strength to withhold consent – this might have not been sex trafficking – but rather written off as a stupid girl and a sexually deviant rascal – with a strange woman in the middle [Allison Mack] kind of coaching and coaxing this along.

It might have been extortion [a lower crime]. It might have been blackmail [a lower crime]. It might have even been forced labor [a lower crime] But was it sex trafficking?

Of course, I was pleased with the conviction. I wanted to get Raniere and have him enjoy the maximum time in prison – for all the other crimes he committed and was not charged for doing – and I am the one who first suggested Nicole go to the FBI because I thought crimes had been committed against her.

I am not sure I thought then it was sex trafficking – but that was not mine, but the jury’s decision.

Indeed they might have in this case done a reverse jury nullification. Nicole might not have been really sex trafficked – not as Congress intended the law – but because he was such a deviant – they hung him with the crime that he may not have technically committed.

I am not a legal expert – but I think it is worth discussing. I am saying that the circumstances that led to Raniere’s conviction for sex trafficking should be studied simply because they are not anything like a typical sex trafficking offense.

This may be precedent or it may even be overturned on appeal. [I doubt the other charges will be overturned – and perhaps this won’t either.]

The facts are unique and perhaps so bizarre that it could never happen again. But it should be studied.

And we should study the woman in the middle – Allison Mack – who was also charged with sex trafficking – and later got a plea deal for racketeering and racketeering conspiracy – to judge her role. The feds alleged she committed sex trafficking – even if they let her wiggle out of it. Did she also commit sex trafficking?

Since she will be sentenced – in early 2020, and the judge has huge discretion on her sentencing, readers I think are interested in her fate – and her culpability.

In Part #1 we examined how Nicole was ordered to make email communication with Raniere and how he responded with some word salad and/or disturbing enslavement concepts such as “true freedom is not being able to do what one likes” and “true love is pain.”

In Part # 2, we will examine how Nicole was ordered to take late night walks with Raniere. We will look at her first few walks – and how she was being set up to obey Raniere.

We will in Part #2, stop short of the actual sex trafficking incident – where she is blindfolded, and tied, naked on a table.

For now we go from word salad to walks – in the gradual progression of Nicole’s unhappy and evidently illegal experiences with Raniere and Mack.

The following is testimony from the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

It is June 7- 2019. Nicole is on the witness stand.

Assistant US Attorney Moira Kim Penza is examining her.

Nicole is in her early 30s. She is brunette, slender – pretty – by most people’s standards. And sympathetic – especially when compared to the ugly beast sitting in same courtroom listening attentively – sometimes passing on post-t notes to his attorneys.

Penza is asking Nicole about the time period of April -May 2016.

***

Q During that time period, what are your feelings about DOS?

A Confusing. It was stressful and scary to constantly be facing this commitment that there was no out of. It felt really scary, but also, like, Allison was still being nice a lot of the time and she was helping me with some career stuff, so it was a little bit confusing.

***

Nicole testifies that Allison set up an interview for Nicole with an agency which had offices in New York City and Los Angeles — to represent her for doing commercials, theater, film. Allison also set up Nicole’s first off-Broadway audition, which she said “went really well.”

Nicole testified “She really was like helping me, these were actual steps towards my career that would have been helpful. So I was sort of like in this kind of pull of being “this is scaring the daylights out of me, like what’s happening,” but she is also helping me with my career. So I was just confused … not sure how to feel about [DOS].

Q During April and May of 2016… were you spending … time in Clifton Park, New York? {where Raniere and Mack lived].

A Yes.

Nicole testified she lived in New York City during the wekk and worked full time at a nightclub, from 9:30 at night until 5:00 in the morning. Then on Sunday she would take the bus to Albany, and since Monday was her day off she stay Monday night in Albany and take the bus back Tuesday in order to go to work Tuesday night.

Q …. [Why] did you decide to go up to Clifton Park?

A Allison told me to.

Q …. how did you take it when she told you to come up to Clifton Park?

A …. the first time, [it was] fine, but then it was — I was so exhausted. And I was moving at the same time, like moving apartments, so I fought back on it a little bit because … I … couldn’t do everything…. I was so exhausted.

Q And did you tell her that? Did you push back to Allison?

A Yeah, I tried to.

Q And how did she react?

A She said it was very important for me to be up there and … show her commitment… at least like once a week for the beginning — … she said it was very important and … this is what I committed to [in DOS], I needed to make that a priority.

Nicole testified that she took the train from Grand Central to Albany – costing her $42 one way, [and the bus was $20.] She would try to take the train because she could sleep on the train {Nicole was sleep deprived]. She paid for it herself she testified.

Q At that point in time, was that amount of money something that concerned you?

A Yeah, I was working really hard to support myself in the [New York] City.

Q …. when you would get to Clifton Park, where would you stay?

A I would stay at Allison’s house.

Q Did you have a bed there?

A No.

Q Where would you sleep?

A In Allison’s bed.

Q What was it like staying with Allison?

A …. she had a nice little house, so that was nice. But it was very stressful, especially in the beginning because I would go up there and I wouldn’t really know what to expect. …. you don’t really feel that comfortable because you’re not in your space….

Q At some point, while you were staying with Allison, did the defendant [Raniere] walk by the house?

A Yes.

***

Q So what happened on that occasion?

A I was waiting for Allison to get home, and I was just at the house by myself, and I saw Keith walk by and I thought, “oh, like that’s the person I’ve been e-mailing back and forth with, like I should go say hi.” And, so, I went outside and I said “hi.”

Q And what happened when you said “hi”?

A He like said “hi” and finished talking to the person that he was talking to and asked me if I wanted to go on a walk.

Q And did you go on a walk with him?

A Yeah….

Q … did you attach any particular significance to going on a walk with the defendant?

A I had heard people [say] … he helped people work through things [on walks] — and people waited around awhile to go on these walks….

Q Did the defendant say anything to you about why he was going on a walk with you?

A Yeah, he said …. because we had been going back and forth on e-mail, that I had earned a walk.

Q What else happened on that walk?

A …. he asked me some questions,… I remember him asking how much I knew about him, which was not a lot, or knew about his lifestyle, which was not a lot.

Q Did he tell you any details about his lifestyle?

A Just that he had a partner, Pam [Cafritz], but that he wasn’t married and that he… had more than one partner.

Q Do you remember any other details…?

A Not really, except just thinking, like, I wasn’t really sure why I needed to know that information, but aside from that, no.

Q … did something happen that ended the walk?

A Yeah. …. we were walking… and it started to rain, and he asked me if I … knew how to get back to Allison’s house from where we were…. and I said yes, I thought I did. And he said — and I think he was commenting to the rain – or maybe how we had met – I don’t know what it was to, but he said, “isn’t this funny that this is our first date?”

Q Did you say anything in response?

A I just remember, like, not quite being able to wrap my head around it, because I thought “what? Like, what?”

Q Did he say something else?

A Well, he asked me if I was okay because I obviously looked kind of shell shocked, I imagine, because I was … trying to wrap my head around it; like, what did he just say and what does that even mean? And so when he asked me if I was okay, I said “yeah, I’m just feeling overwhelmed. I’m okay, though, I’m just feeling overwhelmed.” And he said “bye” and I ran back to Allison’s house.

Q Did the defendant say anything about when he would contact you again?

A Yeah, I think, like, in that same sentence he, like, asked me if … I wanted to go on another walk. I think I just said yes. I don’t remember.

Q So, on that run back, how are you feeling?

A Scared, and, again, still trying to, like, kind of — just, like, my body doesn’t feel okay. I wasn’t really thinking. I didn’t know what to think, but I remember that my body really did not feel okay.

Q Were you attracted to the defendant?

A No.

Q Did you have any interest in dating him?

A No. Like, no.

Q … What happened when you got back to Allison’s house?

A There was a Source [Allison’s acting class based on Raniere’s teachings] meeting going on at the time I got back, so I, like, sat there while they finished the meeting on video. And when it was done, she asked me … where I had been and how the walk had gone, and I said that I thought that this had been like a whole plot to get me up here for Keith and — that’s what it felt like. I wasn’t, like, accusing her…. but I was like “this feels like a plot to get me up here for Keith.”

Q And how did Allison respond?

A She said, “oh, sweetie, … I’m so glad that you told me that. That’s not true, but it’s really, really good that you can trust me enough to tell me that. But that’s not true, that’s not what’s happening, but that’s such a good sign that you can trust me enough to tell me that.”

Q At that point, what was the effect of Allison saying that to you?

A I mean, I was already stuck…. I thought I didn’t have a choice, so I wanted to … believe her.

Stay tuned for Part 3 – where Allison sets Nicole up for additional walks and requires her to tell Raniere that she will do anything he tells her to do.]

