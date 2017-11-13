You Tube exchange with angry person: ‘Allison wasn’t involved in the branding that’s B.S.!’

I posted a video on You Tube entitled





The following unedited comment appeared from someone using the screen name Diane Olivo:







…Just trust me on this…. Shes not involved, and keith reinier, maybe. but shes not. Thats all i gotta say, I cant say why. But Ii know shes not. so i hope that her fans dont stop being her fans. Its hurting her, and I dont think its cool that frank parlato started this shit.. hes been trying to get back at keith for firing him. hes a sad little twit..





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I replied to the comment – and wrote:

FRP





Diane; Why should we trust you? Perhaps you can explain the reason we should trust you, without evidence. Every media outlet that published the story about Allison tried to reach out to her to ask her if it were true, and she chose not to make a comment. Now, Diane, if it were not true, why not tell the Daily Mail, The Sun, Hollywood Life, the Albany Times Union, Radar Online, News.com, etc., etc. that it is not true. If she is too shy to speak to the media, she could have her manager, agent or publicist deny it. She could also sue me and all the rest of the media most likely. But you know why she won’t? And you don’t have to trust me on this: because IT IS TRUE.









The person using the screen name Diane Olivo changed it to I kid you not and wrote three separate comments:





You used her for your stupid story. FRP- Don’t you have a life? or do you get paid to spy on her jogging?





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And you wanna make sure people really hate her, and ate your story, thats why you came by to visit the comments on all the videos>? FRP?





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Hello Frank Parlato – ONCE AGAIN! Checking on your latest work? Checking to see if anyone ATE your story? Youre pathetic, get a life. or do u get paid to spy on Allison jogging? Cus youre sick. copying and pasting this under all the videos now? Cause youre sad that way, you wanna make sure people believe your story? You made this a big story. Thats why its all over, and cus of that lady thats scared for her daughter {Catherine Oxenberg] –. Im not defending KEITH. I am defending Allison. Shes not a part of this. Yes she believed he was intelligent and she was just hungry for knowledge !!. She wasnt involved in the branding thats B.S and you need to stop spreading that shit. Spread shit about keith if you want, he has to scratch his own back cause hes the founder of the self help group.!





GET VIDEOS AND PICTURES OF ALLISON DOING THIS SHIT AND THEN WE WILL BELIEVE YOU UNTIL THEN YOURE A PIG. NOBODY BELIEVE THIS. ITS A HOAX. THERES NO EVIDENCE THAT ALLISON HAS ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE SEX CULT STORY, OTHERWISE SSHED BE ARRESTED BY NOW, OR AT LEAST WED HAVE VIDEOS! Also, You asked WhY SHOULD YOU TRUST ME? WHY SHOULD WE TRUST YOU!? U ONLY HAVE PICTURES OF HER JOGGING TWIT! TO FRANK PARLATO:





I replied:





Diane Olivo; AKA ‘I Kid You Not’, you still have not answered my respectful question: You wrote: “Trust me on this…. [Allison Mack is ] not involved.” But, Diane, again, why should we trust you? If Allison does not deny she is a member of this blackmail and branding cult, why should we believe you? Are you Allison Mack? If so, proclaim it to be a lie. If you have some knowledge, stop screaming insults and present your facts – or at least a fact – that will give us assurance that you are not just some whacked-out nut job. A shred of evidence that Allison is not involved is requested, politely. Several women who have been branded and blackmailed named her as part of the this group. What is your evidence that contradicts this? Or do you only have wild accusations and name calling? If you know Allison, ask to see her brand.

Allison Mack.

For Allison Mack, it s not too late to acknowledge you made a mistake in joining DOS.



