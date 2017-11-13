Leaked ESP sales letter: Recruiting done with aggressive closing techniques and evangelical overtones





JOHN TIGHE originally posted the following in 2010 on his blog Saratoga in Decline:





It was written as a sales aid for lower rank ESP/NXIVM salespeople. The goal for the sales person is to get a prospect to participate in a conference call where a more experienced, High Rank Espian would pitch the courses.





The footnotes in red are mine.







INVITING PEOPLE TO A CONFERENCE CALL OR INTRO EVENT





Listen to a Call or Intro Event Yourself: if you haven’t listened to a Call or attended an Intro Event yet, you may have no idea how really wonderful and energizing they are. Join us this week and find out for yourself! Our top Field Trainers are awesome hosts and each has a different style, they’re extremely effective, and have really honed their story telling skills.





First, make a list of people that you would want to have experience this for themselves. Then you can relax because your prospects important “first” impression will be in the hands of professionals! You will save yourself “time & effort” and can take advantage of a consistent presentation with proven results.





Understanding our mission [1], this makes it really easy for everyone to let as many people as possible know about who we are, and receive the gift [2] that they have, by experiencing this course and the technology. Also, if you listen even when you don’t have a guest on, by hearing the story over and over, it becomes easier for you to have an impact when talking to others. Even if you are comfortable telling your story, remember that every one of your prospects can benefit from hearing the story told in a different way.





· Be Enthusiastic: the first key to getting anyone engaged in an activity is to be enthusiastic. The excitement in your voice is what reaches out to them.





· Teleconference & Forum Times: Tune in Wednesday 9:15 PM EST or Sunday 11:15 PM EST, by calling (xxx) xxx-xxxx. When the electronic operator asks for a pass code, enter 4191# (sign). As for Intro Events, check your local area for dates/locations.





· Think of the Special Person you are calling: people feel safer when they see other people are doing what they are contemplating. They want to know that they are not the only ones doing something that – for whatever their reasons are – seems like a challenge or a risk. They are asking themselves if it is really worth it to devote the time and/or money involved. The more people they hear say it is worth it, the more likely you will be to enroll them [3]. So how, besides enthusiasm, do you get them on the call?





Before you pick up the phone to invite them, stop for a moment and think about this special person. What are they interested in? What challenges have they shared with you? What do you guess their values to be? Why would they enjoy the call? The key to having them get on the call is to find something that will interest them so much that their curiosity will drive them to attend.





· Assume their Interest!: Because I believe so strongly in the value of the course, when I invite people to find out about it, I naturally expect them to accept the invitation. I can’t imagine that they wouldn’t be interested in one of the leading human potential/personal growth programs in the world and something that could enhance their life so much. In this case, the goal is getting them to agree to be on the call. I actually picture and hear them saying yes. The knowledge that they will say yes makes me even more enthusiastic when I’m inviting them. I also imagine how much they will get out of the call because it is so powerful.





· Establish Credibility: Upon calling, first tell them why you’re calling by briefly explaining that you have recently: “Attended one of the world’s leading personal growth/human potential program that is patent pending [4] with the likes of other attendees such as: Former US Surgeon General [6], 5th Leading Neuroscientist in the World [5], CEO of largest industrial company with over 180,000 employees worldwide [7], Individuals from Forbes Top 400 Wealthiest [8], Commissioner of Education NY & NJ [9], International Diplomats and Celebrities [10]” Then, do the take away [11] and/or allow them a graceful way out by saying: “I’m not sure, but this may not be for you. If you’re interested, however, it would only take me a few moments to explain how you can get more information from one of the top trainers in the world [12] that speaks several times a week. Is this a good time for you or do you want to schedule a time?





· Describe what the Call/Intro Event will be like: most people are hesitant to do something new and want advance notice of what will be involved. A great number of folks have never participated in a call/intro and don’t know how they work. While giving them the number for the call I make sure to convert the time to their time zone; give them the number, tell them that an electronic operator will ask for the pass code and when giving them the pass code, mention that the # sign is the bottom right hand button on the phone. There are folks who don’t know where the # sign is and would rather skip the call than admit it. Those who know where the # is will merely laugh and say they know that. I then repeat the number and ask them to read it back to me. I tell them that at the call’s beginning there will be a welcome to the call and that people will be saying hi and what city they are from. I mention this so that they will be more likely to say hi and give out their name. It’s more fun for you and more fun for the call hosts to know that there are folks on the call.





Then, I tell them that the next part will be a description of the course. I mention that they will enjoy this because they will hear a different way of understanding the program besides my story. This assurance increases their interest in the call. Next, I tell them that they will hear a few testimonials from people whose lives have been transformed by the course. People love to hear other people’s stories, so this is a big incentive. Lastly, I tell them that the call/intro will be opened up for questions and answers. I assure them that they don’t have to ask a question, but that the host really likes it when someone does.





This statement does two things: They relax if they are shy because they know they don’t have to talk and it also puts a seed in their mind to think up a question. I close by telling them the call will be about 40 to 45 minutes depending on questions.





Personalize the Reason for their Attendance & Edify the Speaker: Let them know how

fortunate they are to have access to listening to the top trainers in the world and people who just took the program who are willing to share their experiences and the benefits they are experiencing in their lives as a result of taking the program. The next part is very important. I personalize the reason they should listen. Remember above when I suggested that you take some time to think about the person you will be speaking to?





Now is when the information you mentally gathered will come in handy. You are going to tell them something specific that you know will make the call special to them.





Here are some of the ways I personalize the invitation to listen:





If I am inviting a medical professional on the call, I will emphasize that Dr. Ed Kinum [12] will probably be on the call. For a business professional, I stress that Marv Derks [13] may be on the call and the amazing increase in business he had after attending the course. If I have someone who is very religious and concerned that the course is “New Age”, then I mention Dr. Kinum’s testimonial on the website and tell them that he may available on the call.





Women usually trust the opinion of other women. In this case, stress that the President of the company is a woman [14] and so is the host of the call who is (either) the top trainer in the school or one of the top trainers and that’s whom they’ll be listening to that night. If the person is medical, especially if they are a nurse – be sure to mention that [Nancy Salzman] ’s background is as an R.N. If your prospect is in psychology, psychotherapy or social work, tell them about the rest of [Salzman] ’s expertise. The information will entice them to listen more carefully.





If Barbara Jeske is that night’s host and you have a person who is in or has been in network marketing, be sure to tell them that she was too and was very successful at it. If you are talking to someone who is very wealthy, mention that Jeske became a millionaire [15] at another one of her endeavors and tell them that Bouchey [16] manages millions for others and only accepts accounts of a million dollars or more. People with money or those who want to be very successful financially will listen to someone who has achieved success in that area.





If you have someone who is very intelligent or thinks of him/herself that way, then you can emphasize Keith’s unique attributes. I let them know his credibility and credits in intellect and I follow it up with how much fun he is. This description intrigues them and allows them to be comfortable at the same time.





Think about the person’s values. If she/he values family and their children highly, stress how much the course will do to help them be a better parent. If the person’s career appears to be at the top their value list, then tell them how much more effective they will be in communicating to others after taking the course. If they are mission oriented, relate to them the mission of ESP and tell them that they might want to get involved on an even greater level after they have taken the course.





If I ask someone on the call other than the day of the call, then on the day of the call, I call them to remind them again. This is when I tell them to say hi when they come on the line because I’ll be on the call and that “I’ll be listening for their voice.” This shows them that I am going to know if they showed up or not. This little hint of accountability is very persuasive. Tell them too, that you will contact them for their critique of the call. People love to give their opinion. When you call, first ask them what they liked best. This question will give you an idea of what matters to them. Write it down. Then ask them what they would suggest to improve the call. (Don’t ask them what they didn’t like – that puts them in a negative mode.)





· Schedule the Appointment: When inviting your prospects on the call your results will be far greater if you schedule it like an “appointment.” Also, ask where you can call them 5-10 minutes before the call so that you can “call to remind them” and then “together” you will call the conference line at the destined time. The odds will increase dramatically that they will be on the call because they made a commitment to you and that they know you’ll be on the call as well. Not only that, it’s one of the best sales training methods available for YOU to learn how to describe our program and answer questions/objections.





· Instruct your listeners to be “on time”- the call/forum will start within 4 minutes of start time and they don’t want to miss a single valuable minute.





· Follow up is KEY: Following up after the call is so very important to get to the next step and enroll them. Now is the time for a call to action. Review what they liked about the call or the course and remind them of it. Then ask your prospect which intensive he/she wants to attend, or how many days. If you don’t ask for a commitment, you won’t get one. Don’t worry about rejection; after all, you are trying to save their life! [17] I have found that a large percentage of the folks I get on the calls either once or twice will sign up. If they don’t after one call, invite them again. If the host is different, then they have a new story to hear. Counselor Jeske, Proctors Bouchey, Kinum and Dones [18] make a huge contribution to give of themselves, their time and their talents every week so that we can benefit from their powerful ability to influence others. They deserve thanks and tribute from all of us. Take advantage of the opportunity they provide you to increase your organization and most of all move the mission forward.





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Footnotes





Understanding our mission [1]

NXIVM students are trained to feel that NXIVM is a mission [not a business] to create as Keith Raniere says ‘a more noble civilization.”

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receive the gift [2] that they have, by experiencing this course and the technology.





The use of the word ‘gift’ clearly means that the course they are trying to sell, is not asn even exchange: i.e.’ I pay you good money for this course and you teach me.’ Rather it is a gift, an uneven exchange and suggests the money paid is less valuable than this pearl of great price that Keith Raniere is offering the world [or at least those who have the money].

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The more people they hear say it is worth it, the more likely you will be to enroll them [3]





Keith Raniere reveals his technique of multiple, repetitive edification. He has used this technique with women with whom he wants to have sex. He has other women edifying him repeatedly.

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Upon calling, first tell them why you’re calling by briefly explaining that you have recently: “Attended one of the world’s leading personal growth/human potential program that is patent pending [4]







The patent in the US for Rational Inquiry is no longer pending. It was rejected. Yet ESP continues to market their course advertising Rational Inquiry as patent pending.

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with the likes of other attendees such as: Former US Surgeon General [6]





Former US Surgeon General Antonia Novello did attend some ESP courses.

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5th Leading Neuroscientist in the World [5]





How do they rank this? Is there a top 40 list? Who is he or she?

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CEO of largest industrial company with over 180,000 employees

worldwide [7].





The name is absent and a intelligent person might ask, ‘who is that?’ It is believed to be a CEO from Enron who may have attended a course briefly.

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Individuals from Forbes Top 400 Wealthiest [8]





This is doubtful, unless they mean Edgar Bronfman who did attend and later called NXIVM ‘a cult.’

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Commissioner of Education NY & NJ [9] International Diplomats and Celebrities [10]





Unnamed. I wonder if the average salesperson would have been able to answer a prospect if he or she started asking for specifics – like names?

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Then, do the take away [11] and/or allow them a graceful way out by saying: “I’m not sure, but this may not be for you.





The use of the classic sales closing term: ‘The take away’ is interesting. It implies this is hard core sales. The “take away” is an aggressive closing strategy. With this strategy, you’re pushing for the close out of the client’s fear of losing, more than he’ll gain.

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If I am inviting a medical professional on the call, I will emphasize that Dr. Ed Kinum [12] will probably be on the call.





Ed Kinum , once a very active salesmen, is a chiropractor who left ESP quietly after he found unsavory elements in it. He angered Keith Raniere when he made a comment in a newspaper story that stopped short of outright criticism but was not flattering.

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For a business professional, I stress that Marv Derks [13] may be on the call and the amazing increase in business he had after attending the course.





I worked with Marv Derks when I was a publicist and consultant for ESP in 2007. By that time, he was working full time, as was his wife, for ESP/Bronfmans and that does never pays well.

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Women usually trust the opinion of other women. In this case, stress that the President of the company is a woman [14]





Nancy Salzman might be the president in name, but Keith Raniere is the dictator. Nancy was Keith’s slave.

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Barbara Jeske … was very successful … Jeske became a millionaire [15]





The late Barbara Jeske at that time had no assets and owed the IRS more than $100,000.

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tell them that [Barbara] Bouchey [16] manages millions for others and only accepts accounts of a million dollars or more.





Barbara Bouchey left Keith Raniere in 2009. She outed him for essentially swindling his students, robbing her personally of her life savings, and having a systematic plan to have sex with his students while pretending he was a high spiritual being far beyond the reach of mortal temptations.

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Don’t worry about rejection; after all, you are trying to save their life! [17]





This implies the degree of indoctrination that has occurred already for this statement to need no further explanation in the letter. Save their life? It implies that without it they won’t be saved. It is evangelical.

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Counselor Jeske, Proctors Bouchey, Kinum and Dones [18] make a huge contribution to give of themselves, their time and their talents every week so that we can benefit from their powerful ability to influence others.





Proctor Dones is Susan Dones. She left the group in 2009 after finding out Keith Raniere is in every way a fraud.

This image of Keith as the hermetic genius was propagated at the time.



