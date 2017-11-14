Links to the old Bob Port Stuff





This was a blog that went dark after Albany County District Attorney, P. David Soares, won re-election. The Wayback Machine has the blog posts saved from May 2012.





It was called Soares spot.





http://web.archive.org/web/20120619224936/http://soarestruthandtips.typepad.com:80/soarestruth/2012/05/index.html





Below is the Saratoga In Decline blog’s article covering the arrest of Albany Times Union reporter Bob Ports’ wife. In this post, the blog gives attorney Kevin Luibrand’s NXIVM enrollment number





http://web.archive.org/web/20120914064332/http://saratogaindecline.blogspot.com/2012/05/holly-shit.html





Oddly, there were a couple of Allison Mack comments. This is from 5/24/2012





Anonymous said…Robert Gray, a friend of Allison and NXIVM course taker, has mentioned you on Allison’s blog. Here is a quote:

“I find myself wishing some of your readers would think a little more critically. Not everything you read on the internet, or in newspapers, is true, and this seems especially accurate when it comes to the ‘hate-on’, and personal vendetta, that the Times Union, and a single blogger. [John Tighe] seem to have for Keith Raniere. Rumor, hearsay, and sensationalism are not journalism, and neither of these sources are reliable. Always consider the source of your information.”

He calls what the Times Union and you have obtained as rumor, hearsay, and sensationalism.

It’s pretty clear then that any negative posts concerning NXIVM and Raniere are filtered and removed.

In the land of fairy dust, none of the underage girls, lawsuits, attacks on Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Rick Ross, failed investments, sex addiction, gambling, have ever existed.

It’s all just rumor, hearsay and sensationalism, laced with a personal vendettas.

Everyone is a liar, and a non-critical thinker, except the “ethical” followers and members of NXIVM.

Right is left and upside down is right-side up.

MAY 25, 2102





Anonymous said…You hit the nail on the head. The spin machine must be on retainer.

Let’s see, how do we paint Keith as a widely misunderstood genius/humanitarian? How do we rescue Allison’s reputation as fans and casting directors get a glimpse of her sheep-like adoration of a highly-paid mentor, and his merry band of MLM-trained shysters?

Easy. We engage the outwardly credible (appearing) and well-spoken members of the flock to denounce all detractors as “unreliable” (Forbes, TU, Vanity Fair, Maclean’s, eyewitness accounts of ex-Espians, not too mention the various state authorities who shut down Consumers’ Buyline for being a scam).

The truth is a bitter pill to swallow if you’ve been submerged in an alternate universe for most of your adult life. The Emperor is walking around Clifton Park naked with his followers extolling the virtues and beauty of his fine, nonexistent garb.

What exactly constitutes a reliable source? I only hope it gets harder to make this false argument as others step forward to cover this story.













Allison Mack with DOS slave Lauren Salzman.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard – the leader of the new thought. .