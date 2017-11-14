Online: keithraniere.com goes dark; NXIVM again down; Hildreth, Vicente removed from Keith Raniere Conversations

In the last week, following a cloudburst of publicity for Keith Raniere, websites related to his businesses have gone offline. Some have returned online, others remain dark.

Today his own website http://keithraniere.com/ has gone dark. People attempting to visit the site get a message: “This site can’t be reached.”

Also going dark, for the second time, is NXIVM.com. It had been off-line last week. As of Sunday, it was back online again.

As of today at 6 pm EST, it is offline again.

Keithraniereconversations.com went down last week, then returned online by Sunday.

On Sunday, people listed as participants in the conversations with Keith Raniere were Richard Mays, Emiliano Salinas, Marc Elliot, Allison Mack, Mark Vicente and Mark Hildreth.

Frank Report pointed out in a post on Sunday that Mr. Vicente and Mr. Hildreth left NXIVM, yet their names, pictures and bios remained on the site giving the illusion of their continuing to support Mr. Raniere and NXIVM.

As of this afternoon, Mr. Vicente and Mr. Hildreth’s names, pictures and bios have been removed from Keith Raniere Conversations.

The website for Executive Success Programs remains online.

The website of his women’s group: Jness.com is down.

Exo/eso.com is down.

JnessTestimonials.com remains online.

Society of Protectors website is up. It is password protected.