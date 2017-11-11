Will Kristin Kreuk’s role in NXIVM be questioned by reporters?

Over the past few weeks, women [and men] have come forward to accuse Hollywood powerhouses of assault. One of the biggest names is Harvey Weinstein, who actresses like Cara Delevingne and Angelina Jolie have alleged he victimized them.

The silence of Kristin Kreuk on Keith Raniere is in contrast to this trend of outing sexual predators.

One reader recently commented that it is “inevitable” that Ms. Kreuk will be asked about Keith Raniere.

It is INEVITABLE now….

With Kristin doing press for her upcoming TV show and publicizing a movie on sexual assault, some reporter soon will ask about the related sex abuse story involving her former friend and co-star [Allison Mack] …. so those eager to hear her comments will get their wish. I’m surprised that (so far) the yellow rags hawking this DOS story haven’t thrown in her name, unjustly, just to hype the celeb power.

***

The actress’ role in NXIVM was significant. Ms. Kreuk recruited, among others, her costar and friend, Allison Mack, who has recently garnered media attention for her role in DOS, a subgroup of NXIVM.

Miss Mack seems entrapped inside the cult, and many see her as half victim, half abuser. Miss Mack leads a subgroup for women called Jness, and has participated in the branding of women, through the sorority of women called DOS.

Miss Mack hosted branding ceremonies at her home, according to women who were branded. Her initials ‘A-M’ appear on the branded pubic regions of female ‘slaves,’ alongside that of Keith Raniere [K=R].

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If I was Kristin Kreuk’s publicist, I would advise her not to wait until she is outed as a leader and recruiter for the cult, but to make a statement condemning the blackmail and branding scheme of Keith Raniere; disavow any further connection with him, or his cult; call for law enforcement to investigate; and make a public offer to help any women [or man] still trapped in the cult, especially Allison Mack.

I have been told by a reliable source that Ms. Kreuk quietly tried to encourage Miss Mack to leave the cult several times in the past without success.

***

Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk at a NXIVM cult retreat on Necker Island. The cult rented the entire island where their secret teachings were taught to a group of initiates. A source who was there told me that there was a massive amount of alcohol consumed and that pole dancing by the women was part of the nightly routine.

Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk at a NXIVM retreat on Necker Island. Ms. Kruek brought Miss Mack into the cult.

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According to sources, Kristin Kreuk left the group around 2012, after six years inside it, the last of these as a coach. Her name was often used by NXIVM recruiters as an example of their star power membership.

Ms. Kreuk may not have known about the allegations of sexual abuses going on when she was a member. However, much of it was made public. She may have read about claims of pedophilia made against Keith Raniere.

Front page stories in the Albany Times Union appeared in early 2012. Online videos posted on the Times Union website appeared showing adult women who claim they were raped when they were children by Keith Raniere.

***

According to sources, in 2009, Ms. Kreuk collaborated with Nancy Salzman, second in command of NXIVM, to start a social networking group to attract and teach teenage girls.

Ms. Kreuk, along with NXIVM coach, Kendra Voth, started a website called Girls By Design.

The Huffington Post reported on May 25, 2009.

“Girls by Design” will be an online social network and content creation site for teen girls, with the intent to build self-esteem, self-expression, and encourage young women to improve themselves and their lives in an introspective and passionate manner.” … Kreuk … and partner Kendra Voth came up with the idea and the girls retreat they’re doing this month. They’ve even got uber chic beauty site b-glowing.com supporting the cause by sending fair trade, organic products for the event, like Adara oils. Girls can sign up right now at www.girlsbydesign.com.

Girls by Design is still online, but is password protected. However some posts can be viewed by Googling “Girls By Design” and”Kristin Kreuk.

Girls by Design was announced in the Huffington Post, one month after Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones and seven other women in NXIVM announced they were leaving NXIVM because Keith Raniere was having improper sexual relations with members of NXIVM’s executive board and also with his students, and also because Mr. Raniere was using student’s money to invest with disastrous results. For instance, he “invested” $65 million of sisters, Clare and Sara Bronfman’s trust funds in purported commodities investments. The entire $65 million was lost.

One source told Frank Report about the origins of Girls by Design:

Girls by design was a brainchild, or part of a brainchild, of NXIVM. I was around the Cult at the time it was being developed and overheard Nancy Salzman talk about it more than once. Kristin Kreuk even stayed at Salzman’s house … when planning ‘Girls by design’… I don’t think Kreuk knew that the man behind the curtain [Keith Raniere] had plans for her, or her young girls. I haven’t been around for a long time. I hope she got out and stays as far away from the cult as she can. They will bleed every penny she has ever made out of her and tell her being an actor is a bad thing. Look at Alison Mack, what a sucker she is, they have her hook, line and by her bank account.

A number of Girls by Design You Tube videos exist online. One of them, “Allison & Kristin Talk About Girls By Design” features the voices of Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk and is described as “Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk talk about their new project and its impact on girls.”

Kristin Kreuk's character on a You Tube video.

Kristin Kreuk’s character on a You Tube video.

Allison Mack character. Her voice is used on a Girls By Design video.

Allison Mack character. Her voice is used on a Girls By Design video.

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Memes have recently appeared on the website imgur.com tying Ms. Kreuk to NXIVM and the practices of DOS, which she very likely did not participate in.

https://imgur.com/wgPszAQ

https://imgur.com/a/NcQ4X

https://imgur.com/a/AYhtk This meme was created by someone who posted it on imgur.com. The photo is a still frame of a filmed interview of Keith Raniere by Allison Mack, posted on You Tube.

https://imgur.com/a/AYhtk This meme was created by someone who posted it on imgur.com. The photo is a still frame of a filmed interview of Keith Raniere by Allison Mack, posted on You Tube.

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Harvey Wienstien.

Although Kristin Kreuk does not appear to have been a victim of Harvey Wienstien, she recently spoke out against him at the Cannes Film Festival. She also predicted there would be more female stories in the wake of the Harvey Wienstien scandal.

Ms. Kreuk is also marketing a documentary about someone who fought sexual abuse: :https://twitter.com/PhoolanTheMovie/status/927600203753861120

She remains silent on Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere ca. 2009.