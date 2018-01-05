You may still contribute to Vanguard Library … and receive the gift of joy

A reader was kind enough to share:

You Didn’t know there was a Vanguard Library? Here is a post about it from SID blog:

Vanguard’s Birthday Gift August 26, 2010

Four years ago, Prefect* asked Vanguard** what he would like for his birthday gift from the organization, to which he responded he would like for us to be joyful! Yet, through our experience of Vanguard’s technology most of us have come to realize this gift – the gift of joy – is undeniably not a gift from us to him, but rather a gift from him to us.

In keeping with our birthday gift tradition, we’d like to offer him our interdependent contribution to his executive library. We would again like to present him with a check on the eve of his birthday that is representative of the sum of monies we have, as an organization, contributed to this library. With these gifts, Vanguard has been able to build a collection of books, media and other resources he uses to further his research and endeavors.

If you would like to give him your gift, we encourage you to do so when you register for V-Week or bring your credit card, cash or check to the V-Week registration desk at Silver Bay. If you are not attending V-Week, you may write to executivelibrary@nxian.net with payment instructions. (If we receive your email by 2:00 p.m. EST on August 26, we can include you in the “checkbook.”)

Additionally, visit our executive library booth in the registration area for “Vanguard’s Birthday Tribute.”

Contribute to this gift by writing something personal to Vanguard about what he means or symbolizes to you, and how he has personally touched or affected you in your life.

****

*Prefect is also known as Nancy Salzman.

Vanguard [Keith Raniere] and Prefect [Nancy Salzman] during a happier time, when the two were working in tandem to teach the world a new visionary method of critical thinking they called Rational Inquiry. But for the irrational pecker of the founder, and a cauterizing pen, they might be still doing so today,

Prefect knows how much Vanguard did for her and she wants you to contribute to it as well, which is why she wrote the above letter.

**Vanguard is also known as Keith Alan Raniere.

Back in the 1990s Keith Raniere wanted to learn how to gamble and he lost a lot of money at it as well.

Vanguard reading a book to further his research and endeavors.

The only difficulty is where is the Vanguard library going to be located? In Monterrey? Clifton Park? Metropolitan Detention Center?

I’d be very curious as to how much was donated and how many volumes were actually purchased. In other words, what really happened to all the money that was donated in order to buy books for Vanguard?