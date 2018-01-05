Another ESP marriage bites the dust – branded Margarita gets divorced; and Omar Boone is a cucky coward!

[Editor’s Warning: I was in a foul mood when I wrote the following and it is not for the squeamish. I am just sick and tired of the destruction Keith Raniere does to families and that there are still blatant morons who still follow this transparently dishonest wolf of a man. Do not read if you are easily offended.]

By Frank Parlato

Just as we – Omar ‘Cucky’ Boone and I – have been trumpeting how lovely Executive Success Programs [and it offshoot Jness] are for love and marriage – we received – or at least I did – a bitter disappointment.

The women of DOS were promised the fast track on the Stripe Path. Margarita wears her NXIVM Orange Sash. Scarred on her skin in her pubic region is the brand of Keith Raniere, sources in Monterrey tell Frank Report.

Another mother influenced by Raniere

Sources called in with news:

The good news is Margarita Garcia de Alba gained a handsome hot iron brand on her pussy and got promoted to the orange sash on the striped path. The bad news is her husband divorced her.

Two out of three ain’t bad.

Evidently, her husband did not want to be cuckolded: When DOS women get branded on their groins with Keith Raniere’s initials, they have to obey him for life. He even tells them when they can have sex and with whom.

DOS branded slave Jimena Garza with her husband, Omar Boone.

Cucky Omar Boone doesn’t mind his wife being branded on her groin with her master’s initials ‘K-R’. There are some -men who have no sense of honor and don’t care if another man owns their wife; they are relegated both metaphorically and sometimes [now that Keith is in Monterrey] literally, to sloppy seconds.

This type of man is called a cuckold.

Readers may recall I wrote of cucky hubby Omar – the man whose wife, Jimena Garza, has Keith Raniere’s initials on her groin – to remind them both of their nuptial obligations – to him – sang the praises of what Jness has done for his relationship in a Vimeo video.

Jimena Garza

Cucky’s wife, Jimena, wears the Green Sash above and Raniere initials below.

And Cucky’s wife delivered graphic nude pictures of herself as collateral, we have been told – for Mr. Raniere’s safekeeping – and amusement – and to ensure her obedience to the great cult and her silence concerning the secrets of the august sorority founded by Mr Raniere – which is called DOS [Dominus Obsequious Sororium].

He was a very capable lover indeed - so said some women who had the pleasure of being mentored by the illustrious Vanguard.

Obsequious me, baby

Omar Boone - The third member of NXIVM Corporation's Executive Board

Lil’ Cucky knows he’s not good enough or smart enough. He follows a Vanguard. So does his wife. And if he ever loses the scent, he might only sniff around his wife or Vanguard to find that familiar mutual fragrance.

Any similarity to Keith Raniere's initials is something he knew nothing about, he said.

Jimena Garza, sources inform us, was ordered to recruit six more slaves to be branded on their groin with Mr. Raniere’s sacred initials, which she successfully did in June, and was promptly promoted in the parent company – NXIVM – with the great Green Sash – a rank of high achievement – awarded to only a dozen or so in the company hierarchy.

One of the women she selected was right hand lady married madame Margarita Garcia.

Margarita has a 15 year old and a one yer old baby and owned a company called Nopalitoz, which she sold because it conflicted [of course] with her abiding interest in NXIVM. She took course after course at ESP and Jness spending more than her income [like most ESP coaches].

She had both children with the same hubby. But somehow when she came back from Albany with, according to our sources in Monterrey, a fresh hot burnt brand – which, of course, she had not told her husband about – he expected to resume his conjugal activities.

He found out, however, that his wife was no longer a free woman. No indeed. She was now a DOS slave. Maybe he might have gotten past the all-night texting. the readiness drills, her having to ask permission to have sex. Perhaps.

But he could not get past the awful handsome brand of Keith Ranbiere – stamped as if she were cattle – right at the gates of the hymeneal altar, and, even in the dark – worse luck – the protruding brand made it impossible not to notice the awful handsome initials ‘K-R’ an inch away from his manly pursuit.

So sad but the husband had to say ‘adios’ to her and to Keith Raniere who snatched his wife away. Unlike Cucky Boone, he could not play second fiddle to another man – even a Vanguard.

There are men like this still today in Mexico.

Each of the branded women, like Ms. Garza and Ms. Garcia, provided nude photos or videos of themselves for Mr. Raniere that include their faces and closeups of their inner labia, and are held as “collateral” by Mr. Raniere to insure the woman’s silence, obedience and whatnot.

Ms. Garza with her husband Omar Boone who also has a green sash. Ms. Garza has Keith Raniere's initials one inch from her vagina as a symbol of her obedience to Mr. Raniere.

Right below that red scarf lies the initials of Keith Raniere, as handsome cuckold husband Omar praises the courses that got her that awesome brand.





It is and I shall prove it: for if what I wrote was not true, Mr. Omar Boone [out of respect for his mother and father and his wife] would call me out – if not for a duel – at least for a retraction.





Any man that’s a man who was falsely called a cuckold, would call another man out on that. I’ve been calling Omar Boone a cuckold for months and not a peep from Lil’ Bo Peep.





I know he knows about the Frank Report because he has told people not to read it.





The reason Omar Boone does not call me out, I believe, is that he is a cucky coward. Vanguard makes cowards of all his followers.





But just in case Omar has anything resembling the utterances of a man – to say to me — here is my phone number: 716-990-5740 and my email: frankparlato@gmail.com.





Man up, Omar.





Viva Executive Success.





Raniere in a gated community in San Pedro Garza Garcia with his branded slave Jimena Garza.

Raniere walks the streets with his slave Jimena Garza, married to Cucky Boone. She must do whatever he orders her to do.