Woman from Ireland: Allison tried to recruit her underage daughter for DOS

Editor’s note: A woman who I have been in frequent contact from Ireland has told me a gripping and horrific story about how the NXIVM cult, led by Allison Mack and Sara Bronfman, abused and targeted her teen daughter – and almost succeeded. Later, we will tell the whole story – but for now, I will allow the mother to tell a snippet of the tale… I suspect Allison and Sara may have committed a crime in Ireland – we shall see.

***

By [Redacted] – an Irish Mother

On this side of the pond here in Ireland and United Kingdom …We Salute You.

You folks in America have taken some battering with regard to the Evil Cult that Frank Parlato has exposed.

Perhaps you don’t know, or even considered Mr. Keith and his gang had managed to reach these shores.

Admittedly, in comparison to what you have suffered, we on this side of the pond were only were affected by the ripples. In the next month, I would like to write an article with regard to the effect of how my family came to know about the existence of this cult here in Ireland.

Did anyone even consider Allison Mack was prowling ….around Ireland … looking for her next victim? The authorities on your side of the pond only have to take a look at her passport to see she was doing exactly that in the autumn of 2016.

I hope they have been asking her a few questions on the matter in the meantime.

This is a grateful thank you, Frank Parlato, for what you have done for everyone including the great news today about India.

My teenage daughter could well have been in the same position. [Allison tried to recruit her into the cult – and tried to get her to America as a DOS/slave/Rainbow nanny].

Next month, I shall tell you about the ripples on this side of the pond.

Goodnight and God bless each and every one of you for having faith in Frank Parlato