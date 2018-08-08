Larry Shea: On Vanessa Grigoriadis’ interview with NPR and the Bronfman Gang

The title of Scott Simon’s well-rehearsed interview of Vanessa Grigoriadis set the tone for the entire interview:

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By Larry Shea

“Understanding NXIVM, Group Critics Call a Cult.”

Vanessa Grigoriadis and the neo-liberal-controlled MSM are still portraying NXIVM as a self-help group that improved a lot of people’s lives. While this may be true to some extent, it certainly belies the fact that the NXIVM Cult is/was always a criminal enterprise that was structured as a top-down cult of personality with Keith Raniere securely ensconced at the capstone of his criminal enterprise pyramid-scheme.

When Scott Simon asks Ms. Grigoriadis the key question in his entire interview, “What’s a coercive tactic?”, Vanessa does not bother to answer him directly. She does not bring up the collateral that the women of DOS were required to hand over in order to become a slave. She does not bother to mention that the women of DOS had become slaves once they handed over their compromising nude photos, deeds to property, and confessions of criminal acts. The word slave is never uttered by Ms. Grigoriadis.

In my opinion, such neo-liberal MSM organizations as the New York Times and NPR (“National Propaganda Radio”) do not want to understand the criminal enterprise that is/was NXIVM, especially now that Clare Bronfman has been arrested, charged, and braceleted. These neo-liberals simply cannot bring themselves to call a criminal cult a criminal cult. The neo-liberal media genuflect and bow to the Bronfman family name, and for very good reasons. They are afraid not to bow and genuflect to the Bronfman name!

Visit the website: Bronfman Rothschild | Wealth and Retirement Plan Advisors. Lynn Forester de Rothschild is on the board of directors of this investment firm, and so is Matthew Bronfman. Matthew, whose mother was a Loeb, is an older half-brother of the lovely Bronfman sisters, Clare and Sara. Lady Lynn De Rothschild is the charming, intelligent, capable, and elegant wife of Sir Evelyn De Rothschild, who is financial advisor to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, The Queen of The United Kingdom and other Commonwealth Realms. QE II knighted the good Sir Evelyn in 1989. The banking families of the Kuhns, the Loebs, the Schiffs, the Warburgs, and the Rothschilds have been inter-related through banking and commerce for generations.

But alas and alack, the Bronfmans are the troublesome, blatantly-criminal black sheep, who have been welcomed only relatively recently into the “more-respectable” financial fold by the Rothschilds and the Loebs. The Bronfmans’ acceptance by these deviant elites came about as a result of Sam and Edgar Bronfman’s tireless extra-curricular activities on behalf of the Rothschilds and other elite and wealthy banking families. Of course, the Bronfman wealth and how they were able to acquire that wealth (through their past criminal activities) directly benefited many of Great Britain’s financial oligarchs during the 20th century. These financial benefits to British elites were a major factor in the Bronfmans’ acceptance into the “high society” of these “respectable” deviant elites.

The Bronfman clan of Mr. Sam had turned out to be a very useful gang. Sam Bronfman and his son, Edgar Bronfman Sr., both proved their usefulness and loyalty to the Rothschilds and to the British Crown over the decades, and they did so in some highly questionable (some might say criminal) ways. Mathew Bronfman is tirelessly at work. continuing the “respectable” tradition of both his elite-deviant father and his elite-deviant grandfather.

Nonetheless, whether it was Edgar Bronfman Senior’s crooked cousin, Mitchell Bronfman, who was a front-man for organized crime in Montreal; or Samuel Bronfman II (another older half-brother of Clare and Sara) who tried to extort ransom money from his father in 1975, by way of a hoax-kidnap scheme that was concocted by him and his gay lover; or the lovely criminally-charged Clare Bronfman and her, as yet uncharged, lovely sister Sara, both of whom so generously funded the NXIVM criminal enterprise throughout most of the two thousands – the Bronfman family just can’t seem to shake that old moniker that the press had given to them when they were indicted, prosecuted, and fined for their criminal activities in the roaring twenties and dismal thirties, “The Bronfman Gang.”