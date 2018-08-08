Onyu: Vanguard teaches Women must first suffer – for their own good – to achieve unification!

By Pea Onyu

Keith Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, tried his best to explain Keith’s teachings to Megyn Kelly – but it was not the right forum.

Let me try to explain why DOS was not coercive. Vanguard taught us a lot of unique methods to help us. DOS was one of them.

For example, in DOS, he taught that, instead of trying to make women “happy,” he gave us – his female students – certain emotional tests to build our character. Of course this was not always fun or pleasant. But he never pandered to our weaknesses.

He taught us: “To make yourself integrated, you must first suffer.”

This, of course, flies in the face of conventional wisdom, or even, as they accused him, of “seduction” advice.

After all, aren’t women attracted to men who could give them pleasure, comfort and joy?

“Fair question,” he answered. “To understand, you’ll first have to understand how the female mind works. Women are drawn to pain. Women are hard-wired in their brain to derive pleasure from agony and torment. They go watch tearjerker movies and bawl their eyes out. They read ‘Agony Aunt’ pages to ‘relive’ other women’s problems in their own lives. They purposely create ‘drama’ with their boyfriends and stir up shit just to add color to their otherwise mundane lives. These are not badass women. Sometimes men are guilty of this too – but in them that is the weak feminine characteristic. So to bring out the best in women – to train them – to make them strong and to be badass – at first you have to make women suffer. If you do exactly what I say, you will at first hate me – for a time- but at the same time, you’ll be quietly thrilled by the roller coaster ride of emotions that you’re taking with me. And finally, under my guidance, you’ll flip things around completely and transform your hate into a lifelong passion and everlasting devotion to being integrated. Then you will get unification. Pain first, joy afterward. That is what I am here to teach you. In order to do that, you must do everything I tell you. The collateral is only to help you during your weak moments. Of course you must believe that it could be released. Otherwise you will be defiant one day and ruin everything you worked for. Of course you have to be my slave – for I am unified and I can bring you there. It will be painful – at first. But is the goal not worth it?”

As a woman who followed the Vanguard for years, I say it is worth it and the government – in their brutal overreach – interrupted a noble experiment of Keith Raniere – being the Vanguard.

Thankfully and like Marc Aginfilo said to Megyn Kelly — we will have our day in court.

See you at the acquittal – and again when DOS is revived and badass women are given their chance to be free. This – my friends – is as important as Roe v. Wade – and be reminded please that a man – Keith Alan Raniere – known to those who love him – as the Vanguard – did it for us.

We give him tribute.

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