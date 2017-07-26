By Jacqueline

A lot of people reading this website do not appreciate who Keith Raniere is.

I will try to explain.

About DOS. Keith says a woman should be thin. What’s wrong with that? He gives us options. He does not watch us. There is no lock on our refrigerators. There is no food police. Some of us are on 800, 500 calorie diets etc.. I am on a 900 calorie diet with three workouts per day. I eat small meals then burn off the calories.

Do I look unhealthy? I don't think so. I bet a number of you women who write in and complain about DOS wish you had a body like mine. And I was a lot plumper before I started my diet. Enough said.

DOS diet? ‘Nuff said!

Keith teaches women who eat less, learn more.

What do they learn?

Compassion. ‘A lot of starving people do not even have enough to eat and we are all gluttons’ as Keith says.

Fasting and eating less allows women to clear their bodies of disintegrations which make her more healthy and connected to Keith and the community.

Women must sleep when given permission? And must wake up at any time. Sounds cruel? Right?

Keith teaches us to unity, solidarity and community. Discipline is needed. Does anyone learn discipline through luxury and comfort?

We all love to sleep and waste a third of our lives sleeping Keith says. He is really teaching us to have more of our life for ourselves.

We do not drink soda, milk, juice, beer, wine, or sugary beverages. We drink water with honey or lemon. In this way we learn the difference between need and desire.

I need water. I don’t need soda.

Once you understand need vs desire you understand many people have needs unfulfilled in the world and you get compassion.

Keith teaches that in our society women are not held accountable. They break their word. When men fail, they are humiliated. Women get off scot-free.

Ideal body weight.Collateral is meant for women to keep their word. This makes them stronger.

Keith teaches us that there is a connection between the vagina and the tongue so when we keep our word we will be better as women from a sexual standpoint.

Rhiannon

‘Without freedom, one cannot heal.”- Keith Raniere

Keith teaches: with strength, comes integrity. With integrity, trust. This is why collateral is used. Not for blackmail.

We take cold showers before breakfast. Mean? No. We build a capacity for love through tolerance of pain. It helps us recognize that hot water is a privilege most poor people do not have.

He teaches us to build character, mindfulness, discipline, vigilance, awareness, responsibility, strength, ethics and compassion.

We deepen our understanding of our commitment by honoring Keith Raniere as a mentor.

Abstinence, confessions, collateral are only tools. They are part of training. No woman is forced to be branded unless she is ready.

Keith Raniere said at V-Week 2016: "I am very devilish. I think I am probably the worst coach in the world because I am just a demon. You know if I am coaching you I am going to have you do something with your left hand, you're right hand, your left foot, you're right foot, your head, and then I am going to ask you to do the hard thing. I do this and it is with a twisted sense of pleasure in someways. The extra effort being able to pull effort out of others and Pull effort out of myself. So here we are coming into V week. And the people involved in simply human and other things there. I can't tell you how much they took on this year. The artistic and musical piece that you saw was original. Completely.

“It is time to take joy to the next level.”-Keith Raniere.

Data enclaves on one hand preserved humanity’s ability to ultimately find truth through independent accounts of data later to become history. On the other hand, they limited potentially important data from affecting the rest of the world.

This quote of Keith Raniere offers an explanation why Miss Doe speaks out: “Data enclaves on one hand preserved humanity’s ability to ultimately find truth through independent accounts of data later to become history. On the other hand, they limited potentially important data from affecting the rest of the world,” Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere appears on many videos where he shows the world he is the most ethical man who is full of joy and is also the smartest man in the world as well as the most compassionate man and the dispenser of true justice who also is the wisest man who knows all the secrets of the universe plus he is a great scientist plus lots more things.

“Where there is selfishness, insight cannot thrive” Keith Raniere.

Humans can be noble. The question is: Will we put forth what is necessary

“Humans can be noble. The question is: Will we put forth what is necessary?” Keith Raniere.

"Nothing is impossible"- Keith Raniere.

“Nothing is impossible”- Keith Raniere. “And the proof is that I’ve been getting away with this shit for more than 30 years”