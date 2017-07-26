DOS update: no branding, no blackmail — no boudoir without ‘KR’

DOS, the secretive women’s group, whose members are recruited from female students of Executive Success Programs [ESP], is led by Keith Raniere.

He is also known as “Vanguard”.

Mr. Raniere’s teachings are based on “Rational Inquiry.”

He attempted to get a patent in the US and Australia but was denied after both countries ruled there was nothing in the “discovery” of Rational Inquiry that could be patented.

Yet, since members of DOS have taken Rational Inquiry courses, they learned one of the core teachings – which is that Mr. Raniere is “the smartest, most ethical man in the world”.

Nubile women, from around puberty to the age of 40, are taught that, if they are fortunate, they might be mentored one-on-one by Mr. Raniere. Some are invited to join DOS – and asked to provide collateral which can be used to help them keep secret the teachings.

They are branded on their pubic region with a hot iron branding pen with Mr. Raniere’s initials.

But now, it is reported that unless a woman be branded with the initials of Mr. Raniere [K-R] scarred one inch from her vagina, she cannot be mentored by Mr. Raniere.

The acceptance of Mr. Raniere’s initials by a woman on her pubic region means she has accepted a “Vow” of lifelong slavery to Mr. Raniere.

Being a slave requires rigorous training – and because Mr. Raniere mentors many women, he has established a hierarchy where slaves bring in other slaves and act as masters to monitor and train them. Such was the plan until Frank Report broke the news of DOS practices on June 4, 2017.

After news of DOS was revealed, many rank and file students quit ESP.

Defenders of Mr. Raniere, including DOS-branded slave, Lauren Salzman, tried to keep students from leaving by explaining that branding was akin to a harmless sorority practice and collateral would never be used for blackmail.

But the storm that started reportedly led law enforcement to begin to investigate whether criminal offences occurred with collateral [blackmail], and coercive elements of branding [women were held down by force when the hot iron was applied] rise to felonies.

Most of ESP’s Vancouver and Los Angeles membership quit. San Francisco spluttered to a halt. Only Mexico seemed unaffected.

Mr. Raniere ordered a temporary suspension of branding in the USA and the requirement of collateral – usually naked pictures of women in raunchy poses and confessions to embarrassing or illegal activities – slowed to a near halt.

DOS stands almost fully mutilated.

One main DOS practice, however, remains intact: DOS slaves are still making themselves available to meet Mr. Raniere for private mentoring. These meetings occur at Mr. Raniere’s town house on Hale in Knox Woods.

His town home has a piano, books, comfortable furniture including a coach, an over-sized hot tub, mirrors and, in the boudoir, a place to recline with pillows, sheets and blankets. Mr. Raniere has video equipment and women are recorded during teaching sessions.

Mr. Raniere teaches that, if a slave receives his sperm on her face, body, or inside one of several orifices of her body – he has chosen her and she has accepted him as the only man she may be with forever.

Recently women who used to be called to Hale to receive his sperm, have learned their failure to be branded has discouraged Mr. Raniere and that he will not invite them again until they are branded with his initials.

This led to the coning of a quaint expression: No boudoir without “K-R”.

Whether Mr. Raniere will insist on all women wear his initials scarred on their pubic region to enjoy his sperm remains to be seen. It is said women may soon be able to travel to Fiji to enroll in DOS and be branded and enjoy the privilege of Mr. Raniere’s mentoring there.

Wakaya Island may be where Nancy Salzman wants to go for a permanent vacation.

Wakaya Island may be the new locale for DOS slaves.

Keith Raniere teaches that the offering of his sperm on a woman makes her his slave.

Women are taught obedience and part of the training is that the female orgasm is unimportant.

Keith Raniere said at V-Week 2016: "I am very devilish. I think I am probably the worst coach in the world because I am just a demon. You know if I am coaching you I am going to have you do something with your left hand, you're right hand, your left foot, you're right foot, your head, and then I am going to ask you to do the hard thing. I do this and it is with a twisted sense of pleasure in someways. The extra effort being able to pull effort out of others and Pull effort out of myself. So here we are coming into V week. And the people involved in simply human and other things there. I can't tell you how much they took on this year. The artistic and musical piece that you saw was original. Completely.

He is the Vanguard.

DOS stands for Dominant Over Submissive. It is also spelled Dos, for Dominus servus.

DOS stands for Dominant Over Submissive. It is also spelled Dos, for Dominus servus

Branding at the public region of K-R shows who owns the woman.

Danielle Roberts taught exo/eso classes.

Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. is not only a DOS slave but, as a medical professional, she performed the hot-iron branding.

Lauren Salzman, Director of Education, Nxivm

Branded slave Lauren Salzman has explained that branding is a harmless fun exercise not dissimilar to a sorority requirement.

On Wakaya Island in Fiji, one of his servants, Clare Bronfman bought him for him suitable accommodations.

Wakaya Club and Spa may house Keith Raniere and his slaves soon. Most of Wakaya Island in Fiji was recently purchased by Clare Bronfman. The luxurious accommodations there will make leaving Clifton Park less heart-wrenching.



