With indictments looming, hypocrite Sara Bronfman Tweets [mindlessly] away

,

Her Twitter account is @sarabronfman. She states she is “Working for a safer, more humane world – inside and out.” Sara Bronfman has been tweeting since April 2009.

She describes herself on Twitter as a “World Citizen.”

But now, with indictments coming soon for her sister, Clare Bronfman and, quite possibly, for herself – Sara Tweets away as if she were in a dream.





Never a word about the monstrous allegations against her sex-slave cult-master, Keith Raniere. No word in his defense.





Nothing on the trouble she funded in Libya and how a man died because of her funding the inanity of her husband aligning with anti-American terrorists – to foolishly try to overthrow the Libyan government.





No remarks about her guru – Raniere – whom she and her sister funded with hundreds of millions of dollars – now in jail, having been denied bail – despite her and her sister agreeing to put up millions for his bail bond and putting up millions to pay for his attorneys.





No. Instead, Sara is tweeting inspirational quotes – many of them demonstrating either a gross stupidity or hypocrisy or both.





Here are a few of her recent tweets [my comments below them in brackets and bold]– to get the full load of stupidity see her Twitter page.

Sara Bronfman‏@sarabronfman





Love a good playground! @bbcworldservice The adventure playground movement began in Britain in the 1940s. The idea was to give urban children the freedom to play creatively.





[The girl in the middle looks to be about the right age for Raniere.]

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I find that true! @GreatestQuotes “The best bridge between despair and hope is a good night’s sleep.” – E. Joseph Cossman

[How does she feel about Raniere’s sleep deprivation techniques?]

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Pioneer #women 😉 @MAKERSwomen Activist @ErinBrockovich shares why confidence has to come from within.

[Why then do you need Raniere to tell you what to do and how to think?]





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😉 @Quote_Soup I’d rather be a failure in something that I love than a success in something that I hate. -George Burns

[She must really love Raniere]

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Dirty Dancing is totally an oldie, but it is such a goodie! It’s those small moments of one to one interaction that give life meaning. It’s our connection to those we love that fuels our hearts. #wknd#movie#love#life

[What?]

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Soo important! @TheBabyExpert This is why you should respond to tantrums and difficult behaviour with empathy and support – not punishment, exclusion and shaming. @neuronurturing (I think!)

[Raniere’s tools were punishment, exclusion and shaming – of course with Sara’s millions, she did not have to experience that from him – but ask Barbara Bouchey or Ivy Nevares – or dozens of other women who were shunned.]

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Wise advice! 😉 @richardbranson If you’re frustrated by something is there a way to fix it?





{I wonder how Richard Branson feels about Sara’s continued effort to link herself publicly to him?]

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Interesting perspective! Anyone have more thoughts to expand on this? @Mensmovementcom Brothers, reflect. Your woman should in most cases not be your best friend. This put so much emotional burden on her. Establish and maintain brotherhood.

[Sounds like Jness teachings.]

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“We are so afraid to end relationships, to outgrow people or places—and that’s just growth. To me, choosing to go toward the cracking in order to keep expanding is the only way. The only way to get out of pain is through it. Pain is information.” ~Sophia Bush

[I can think of one relationship she might try to outgrow, but I’m afraid she needs a lot more pain information before she gets there.]

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This man is cleaning all 388 Holocaust plaques in his city





[Ironically Keith Raniere identified his business partner, Nancy Salzman, as Adolf Hitler in her previous birth. Sara has paid Nancy/Adolf millions of dollars for therapy sessions. Adolf/Nancy caused the Holocaust.]

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#Wisdom :)!! @KaitlinCurtice We can’t escape one another as humans. So while we’re here… let’s figure out what compassion looks like. Let’s listen to each other’s stories like it’s the only time we’ll ever get to hear them. Nothing will change if we can’t.

[One thing for sure, Raniere can’t escape humans. He also cannot escape prison. Sara may also be unable to escape prison. That’s because she listened to Raniere’s stories.]

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I loved this SO much! @TED_ED Would you reach out to talk to someone who openly hated you? Dylan Marron does it all the time for his podcast, Conversations With People Who Hate Me: http://bit.ly/2z1ufRM

[Using Sara’s money, Keith Raniere reached out to people he openly hated – via lawsuits and bogus criminal complaints. Her sister and Sara both committed perjury in these lawsuits which were used to destroy the lives of others. Sara Bronfman is not only mindless, she is shameless. She funded some 50 lawsuits against Raniere’s enemies. What hypocrisy!]

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Yes! @MAKERSwomen “We’re on an upward spiral, we keep touching the same places at higher and higher levels… I’m not enslaved like my great grandmother was.” At age 96, Betty Reid Soskin has a pretty good understanding of how the world works.

[She supports and funds a Master-Slave group that brands women and holds blackmail worthy material and follows the man who founded it.]

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“Embrace your capacity for wholeness and wellness.” ~ @JanetNestor #SheQuotes #quote





[That sounds like either a Keith Raniere quote or something from the New Age Bullshit Generator.]









Indeed! @StephenRCovey “Let no man pull you so low as to hate him.” – Martin Luther King Kr.

[She funded most of Raniere’s hate campaigns.]

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🙂 @brainpicker “It is because I reject lies and running away that I am accused of pessimism; but this rejection implies hope — the hope that truth may be of use. And this is a more optimistic attitude than the choice of indifference, ignorance or sham.” Preach, Simone

[Raniere lied about being the father of his own child, he lied about his accomplishments in judo, in college, on IQ tests. He is a proven liar. Yet Sara embraces his lies and funded his ability to lie to destroy people. This is why she is not likely to be able to run away from the law and will likely be accused as a co-conspirator in a US federal RICO case. Then she will not be a World Citizen – she will be a US prison inmate – for a long, long time.]

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