Larry Shea: Man who claims he attended NXIVM mixer with Stormy Daniels, Wiener, Schneiderman, Huma, Raniere and Allison Mack – is a liar

No Need for a Lie Detector Test: Ben Szemkus Is a Proven Liar

By Larry Shea





Benjamin Szemkus [above] has narrated a story about a NXVM mixer. His story is challenged by Larry Shea.

While a simple lie can be difficult to maintain, it is practically impossible to maintain a complex lie for very long. The absurd story that Benjamin Szemkus has been peddling around the internet has grown in length because he has continued to embellish it by adding new details and new people to it. What follows below is the proof that Benjamin Szemkus is not only a blatant liar but a sick joker, and a sleazy slanderer! Chief Joseph gave us a very simple formula for detecting a lie: “It does not take many words to speak the truth.”





It is well-known that Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin were not a dating couple until 2008. They started dating during Hillary Clinton’s first campaign for the office of the US presidency. They then became engaged in 2009 and were married in 2010. They had begun to get to know each other formally after GW Bush’s State of the Union Address in January 2007. During Bush’s address Anthony Weiner sat between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and Huma texted Weiner that she was grateful that he was watching out for her boss.

In April 2018, Kristin Kreuk stated that she left the NXIVM group in 2012. This means that she WAS a member in 2007. Importantly, it was Kreuk who recruited Allison Mack.

Ben Szemkus claims that the host of the NXIVM mixer was a blonde female Yale student who told him that the NXIVM crew had parties (plural) on Richard Branson’s island. According to the Frank Report there were only two parties on Necker island, one in 2007 and one in 2010. Ben’s meticulously remembered detail is parties.

Ben Szemkus (B.S.) can’t seem to keep his story straight about the length of the skirt that Allison Mack was wearing on that fairy-tale night in Hamden, CT. Was it a mini-skirt or a mid-length skirt? Ben declares each length at different times. Mr. Szemkus, who claims to be a connoisseur of women’s calves, can’t seem to keep this important detail straight even though he goes on and on and on about Allison Mack’s cankles and knee-high boots. He frequently mentions the amount of the time that he spent on the deck smoking and telling “dead baby jokes” to various individuals including Stormy Daniels. Ben has claimed that his made-up mixer took place a week before his birthday (February 16, 1979). According to the Weather Underground, the low temperature for February 09, 2007 (Saturday night) was 19 F degrees. Furthermore, Ben has not provided an exact date or location for his mythical mixer. I used Google Maps to find Popeye’s and Skiff St. in Hamden, CT. Did Ben?

In the fall of 2016, Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin became household names. Am I the only one who finds it rather odd that Ben’s memory “chunks” about his meeting with that former celebrity couple did not start falling into place immediately upon hearing the news about Anthony and Huma’s laptop scandal? How could Ben have not remembered, in 2016, that he had met these two famous celebrities in 2007, at a NXIVM mixer? This preposterous memory lapse strains Ben’s credibility beyond the breaking point.

In his original public statement, about his bogus NXIVM mixer, there is NO MENTION of James Alefantis, the Bronfman sisters, Nancy Salzman, nor of Nancy’s entourage of pretty, hired bartenders. These characters are added to Ben’s fraudulent story during an interview that he did with the “Tanster” on May 29, 2018 (Tanster Talks Featuring Ben Szemkus “On That NXIVM Mixer”: May 29, 2018). Interestingly this interview occurred a mere two weeks after Mr. Szemkus had his phony NXIVM epiphany (May 15, 2018). Coincidentally, on this date (05/15/18) an article entitled “The Horror of Pizzagate” appeared on thetanster.com. So, was Ben Szemkus’ gratuitous infiltration of James Alefantis into his imaginary NXIVM mixer story added as “a bonus round” because he presumed that he could deceive the gullible interviewer? In a later interview, Ben situates Huma Abedin into Salzman’s entourage (q.v., Mingils & Johnson interview, June 24, 2018). These blatant embellishments of Ben’s are classic examples of a grifter who is on a roll. Ben has some people believing his lies. Now, like any overly eager con man, Ben feels confident enough to adorn his false NXIVM story with some decorative new details – to gin it up.

Unless you were a male in a brain-dead condition, you never would have forgotten meeting Stormy Daniels in person. But Benjamin N. Szemkus and his fraternal twin, Alfred E. Newman, are the only two males on the planet who have met Stormy Daniels and, then, have forgotten meeting her. Even after Ms. Daniels became a larger-than-life news story in March of this year, Ben, the scammer, could not recall meeting her until he watched those infamous first two episodes of Smallville. Perhaps flim-flam Benny was unwittingly hypnotized by Vanguard and/or Prefect so that he would not remember this phony NXIVM mixer unless he watched those first two episodes of Smallville. That evil mesmerizing NXIVM duo obviously hadn’t counted on whip-smart Benny binge-watching Smallville when they hypnotized him back in 2007. Amazingly, watching the first two episodes of Smallville were the trigger that unleashed Ben’s meticulous memory of his bullshit NXIVM mixer. Ben has stated that “As I started remembering flashes of the night like a spell was lifted an ‘OH SHIT’ moment occurred.” [sic]

In his YouTube video Ben Szemkus claims that he discussed teleology with Keith Raniere at this make-believe NXIVM mixer. The least that Mr. Szemkus could have done would have been to have looked up the Wikipedia article on Teleology first. Ben’s definition of teleology is as cockamamie as his ridiculous NXIVM story. Was Ben studying teleology at NXIUM University online? Teleology has the basic meaning “the study of ends or purposes.” This entertaining tidbit on teleology is in Ben Szemkus’ video on YouTube. He casually tosses off this obvious bluff as an example of his profound knowledge of philosophy and his exemplary pseudo-intellectualism.

According to Benamin Szemkus, there were as many as fifteen coeds and a boyfriend of one of them in this two-bedroom apartment (sixteen). Ben and his TWO female companions made (three). Stormy and her bodyguard (two). Keith and Allie accompanied by the “bald guy with the clipboard” (three). The Bronfman sisters and Prefect Salzman (three). James Alefantis and Eric Schneiderman both came alone (two). Huma and Anthony were a couple (two), but Huma had an entourage of three or four “randoms” [women] with her (three or four). That adds up to 34 or 35 people packed into a two-bedroom apartment with a kitchenette, and a living room with couch a chair and, at least one computer terminal (In some of the versions of his story there is also a dining room.). According to another version of Ben’s embellished account, Prefect Nancy was mixing drinks in the kitchen, and Nancy also had an entourage of pretty, young women “attending her” (possibly rent-a-chick bartenders). Ben, who claims that he was both “smoking weed” and trying to “sell weed’ throughout his entire alleged NXIVM mixer, goes on to maintain that there were no drugs at the party (The DEA still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I Drug.). One might think that with all the Bronfmans’ money floating around NXIVM that the group would have been able to rent the local VFW or Elks’ hall for the evening. Really Ben, all those important celebrities in a two-bedroom apartment in Hamden, CT., right up the hill from Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen? Uh-huh!

Ben would have us believe that Eric Schneiderman made a “Bline” [bee-line] straight for him to engage him in a conversation that Ben remembers with meticulous detail a mere eleven years later. Did Eric Schneiderman enthusiastically chat up, Ben (with so much gusto) because he mistook scamster-Ben for his fraternal twin, Alfred E. Newman?

Instead of focusing on the jailed leader of the cult, Keith Raniere, Mr. Szemkus would have us believe that focusing on Allison Mack was the best way to understand NXIVM. Ben stated: “In an Effort to understand NXIVM I focused on the arrested Co-leader of the Group, Allison Mack.” Are we supposed to believe that binge-watching all the episodes of Smallville was the best way of doing field research to understand the NXIVM cult? OMG/WTF! How could any rational person possibly conclude that watching every episode of Smallville, which would take days, would be a reasonable way of coming to an understanding of NXIUM? Was Ben perhaps expecting that he would receive some subliminal messages from these episodes? Nevertheless, B. S. (Ben Szemkus) came up with this cloud-cuckoo explanation as the means for having his memory of his mythical NXIVM mixer sparked. This qualifies as one of the most pathetic, lame and cheesy excuses that has ever been used by anyone. Nevertheless, Ben’s entire invented NXIVM account hinges solely on his single implausible rationale. WITHOUT BINGE-WATCHING SMALLVILLE THERE WOULD HAVE BEEN NO RECALL BY BEN OF HIS BOGUS NXIVM MIXER!

But a desperate deceiver, such as Ben, needed some sort of random trigger event that he could claim was the “spark” for his near-perfect recall of his fictive NXIVM mixer. Can you imagine how this meticulous narrative of Ben’s just “fell into place” over the course of only one day (05/15/18) and after watching only the first two episodes of Smallville? What would have happened if those unapproachable Yale coeds had been showing the final two episodes of Smallville on that fateful February night in Hamden, CT? I shudder to think of the devastating effect that days of binge-watching Allison Mack’s “cankles” and “chubby mechanic hands.” might have had on poor Ben’s fragile psyche?

Donna the Huntress, whoever that lying person may be, has added a new fantastic dimension to Ben’s ludicrous NXIVM narrative. Donna makes the totally false claim that she “was the only black chick there.” Yet, the whole raison d’etre for Ben’s presence at this fictional NXIVM mixer is because the African-American woman, “A,” who Ben claims was approached by three fashionably-dressed young blondes at the Yale Library, was asked by these blondes to come to the imaginary NXIVM mixer and to bring a female friend. This female turned out to be Ben’s “badass girlfriend.” By the way, Donna, Eliot Spitzer and Ashley Dupre did not have their first dalliance until February 2008 according to the affidavit filed in federal court. They were not at this nonsensical NXIUM mixer and neither were you nor anyone else, because it only occurred within Ben Szemkus’ inventive mind. However, Donna, I do agree with you that if anything does happen to Ben Szemkus, “it won’t be a suicide or an accident,” it will be an act of God for all the lies that he has spun and for all the damage that his lies have done!

In a comment that Ben made on the Frank Report (06/21/18) he asked Donna, “Now as far as I recall there was one black female at the Party and She came with Me. Does Your name start with a ‘N?’” Ben has assumed that Donna was the African-American woman that he and his girlfriend drove to the mixer. However, Donna clearly states that she stayed after Ben left this imaginary mixer, because remaining behind is her device for being able to make the false claim that she met Spitzer and Dupre after Ben left. Ben how you could forget that you and “badass” drove this African woman (“A”) to your BS mixer? Ben how could you forget that “A” was the only reason that you and “badass” went to the made-up mixer in the first place? Don’t you remember that you claimed that “badass,” you, and “A” all left together? Don’t you remember that the three of you joked about the imaginary mixer on the drive back to your dorm? When liars continuously add too many new details and too much embellishment to their lies, even the best liars have a difficult time keeping their lies straight. Amazingly, Ben’s recall of eleven years ago appears to be far better than that of a few weeks ago!

Ben claims that Keith spoke to these phantasmagorical Yale girls about becoming nannies and using “them to teach to children, uh, multiple sets of languages…” (Mingils & Johnson Interview, June 24, 2018). Let’s see if this asinine claim passes the truth test. At a little over $33,000 a year for the year 2006-2007 school year, I seriously doubt that any of those fictitious Yale’ ladies would have been interested in working as low-wage nannies for the Rainbow Cultural Garden after graduating from Yale. Nor would any of them have dropped out of Yale to take such ridiculously low-paying, low-status jobs. How deep do the bovine droppings have to get before Ben’s snookered supporters finally realize that they have been gulled by a not-too-clever deceiver?

Ben is a classic example of a con artist who uses meticulous detail and embellishment to bolster his unbelievable and fantastical claims. If you watch Ben’s YouTube video, which I have done multiple times, you cannot help but notice the annoying, disgusting and distracting sound that he makes with his tongue, saliva, and teeth while he is lying. Much like Vanguard, Ben also likes to wave his hands around when he is narrating his fictional NXIVM account. These diversionary tactics along with his idiotic Newmanesque-like facial expressions are the traits of a slippery swindler who is using distraction techniques to put over his lies. His so-called AMA (Ask Me Anything) ploy is a cheap trick that is designed to exploit some of those questions to further embellish his lying details.

Then there is Ben’s vicious and grotesque slander that this may have been the night that Stormy Daniels was branded with Keith Raniere’s initials. The branding of the Sex- Slaves of DOS did not begin until 2015. Does any sane and reasonable person believe that Stormy Daniels or any other woman would have volunteered to be a guinea pig and go through the excruciatingly painful experience of being branded with a cauterizing pen in a two-bedroom apartment with as many as 15 college-age women in attendance, and with some of them possibly watching the procedure? The horrific shrieks of Stormy Daniels would have pierced the night! Does anyone believe that those Yale coeds would have stood by passively and colluded with the horrendous torture of Stormy Daniels? Someone would have called 911! This deception stands out as a particularly egregious lie on the part of an individual with no conscience. Check out the Frank Report story for May 9, 2018 that is entitled, “Stormy Daniels NOT branded by NXIVM sex slave cult.”

It is rather interesting that Ben Szemkus did not come up with his tired little fairy tale until after Frank Parlato debunked the Stormy Daniels/NXIVM branding-story on May 09, 2018. The following day (May 10, 2018) an individual calling him or herself, “Empty Wood,” attempted to peddle the same worn-out Stormy Daniel’s branding-bunk to the Frank Report with the same old photoshopped pictures (Nothing new to see here!). After that, nary a word is ever heard from “Empty Wood!” Ben Szemkus has his Smallville-NXIVM epiphany on May 15, 2018. On May 29, 2018, Ben adds James Alefantis, Nancy Salzman, and the Bronfman sisters to the mix of his made-up mixer (Tanster Interview, May 29, 2018). Subsequently, Ben publishes his YouTube video (June 09, 2018). Five days later (June 14, 2018) it becomes the Ben-Szemkus-B.S.-Show on the Frank Report.





Looks like a photoshopped Raniere branding.

As has been correctly stated, “A true story is congruent. All the details align.” Mister Szemkus, FORGET THE LIE DETECTOR TEST, the only details that align in your fabricated story are the lying details. More than enough of your scurrilous lies have been exposed. Your entire narrative is ONE BIG FABRIC OF WOVEN LIES! Ben Szemkus, shame on you!

Ben, whether one approves or disapproves of the celebrities that you and Donna, your lying shill, have vilified with your nasty deceptions, these are real people that you and Donna are using as props for your mean, selfish and vicious ends. Ben Szemkus, you are apparently the type of jackass who enjoys exploiting and deceiving other people for your self-aggrandizement and for your own misguided and idealistic political purposes. You seem to get your sicko-kicks by telling sick, upsetting lies. Ben, you also seem to be cyber-stalking Stormy Daniels in your defamatory video on YouTube. The main target of your entire vicious whopper appears to be Stormy Daniels, whose name you utter so passionately and emphatically in your Youtube video. Ben, you wanker, it is rather obvious that you have a fixation on pretty, blonde women since they pop up constantly throughout your garbage fairy tale.

Seriously, Ben, how far did you think that your boorish grandiosity would carry you? You owe everyone a sincere apology. In former days, you would have been tied to a rail, tarred and feathered, and run out of town on that rail. Ultimately, Ben, your fraudulent claims are going to be destructive to you because your entire mendacious narrative has been definitively disproven by the facts that expose your lies, your discrepancies and your embellishments. Now, you are going to have to live with the ridicule and humiliation that will follow you, as the entire fabric of your false narrative completely falls apart. It will soon become widely-known that you are nothing more than a third-rate scam artist and a flagrant liar. Your entire story sounds like one big cannabis pipe dream! Mister Szemkus, you are a shameless con man who is about as sincere as the disgraced and despicable cult leader Keith Raniere!

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.” – Sir Walter Scott, Marmion: Canto vi, Stanza xvii.

Anthony Wiener and Huma Abedin were not together as a couple when the so-called NXIVM mixer of Ben Szemkus placed them there as ‘married,’.