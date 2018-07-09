Feds visit, interview in Knox Woods, Saratoga

This will be a short post.

According to two sources, the FBI came calling last week in Knox Woods and Saratoga seeking more information and interviewing people regarding the investigation and prosecution of the Bronfman-Raniere crime organization.

New federal felony charges are expected to be leveled against Keith Raniere and Allison Mack most likely by the end of July.

Also expected to be indicted is Clare Bronfman. She was described by the government in court as a longtime criminal co-conspirator with Raniere.

My best guess is that:

VERY LIKELY TO BE INDICTED

– Clare Bronfman

– Nancy Salzman

– Lauren Salzman

– Karen Unterreiner

– Rosa Laura Junco

– Edgar Boone

– Loreta Garza

LIKELY TO BE INDICTED

– Sara Bronfman

– Emiliano Salinas

– Brandon Porter

– Alejandro Betancourt

MAY BE INDICTED ON CONSPIRACY CHARGES

– James Del Negro

– Esther Chiappone Carlson

– [Name redacted]

– Kathy Russell

– Brian Elliott

– Justin Elliott

– Marc Elliott

– Benjamin Meyers

– Steve Ose

– Michelle Salzman

LIKELY TO BE INDICTED ON SEX TRAFFICKING CHARGES

– Nicki Clyne

– Michelle Hatchette

– Monica Duran

– Dani Padilla

– Mariana Fernandez

– Amanda Canning

– Melissa Rodriguez

– Sahajo Haertel

– India Oxenberg

– Danielle Roberts

– Lyvia Cohen

****************************************************************************

Time will tell. But that time is coming soon. There may be state charges also.