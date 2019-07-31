Will the Real Rat Please Come Forward?

An October 24, 2010 comment on the Saratoga in Decline blog has puzzled people for almost nine years. It may the most famous comment ever posted about Nxivm.





It was posted under the name “The Rat” and all Nxivm followers have heard of the Rat, have read the Rat’s comment [see below] and all [except perhaps one person] have wondered who the Rat is.





No one has identified the Rat, but the comment is so eerily shocking and revealing [consider it was published in 2010 – a year and a half before James Odato’s groundbreaking story In Raniere’s Shadows] that it seems almost certain that the Rat knows what he or she is ratting about.





The Rat says he or she knows what happened to Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder.





We know one is missing and one is dead. The Rat seems to know about the statutory rapes – including some we do not know about.





For those readers who have never read the Rat’s amazing post, here it is [with the original misspellings etc.]





the Rat





by the time they read this, I will have gone back to mexico with edgar. i served as their pawn for too long (like jim). i see my responsibiy in the deaths of both kristen’s friend in the monistary and ester’s friend in AK. He did not kill, I did for him. I put the idea in thier heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.

At least those who died, had thier lives ended. What will come out in the future will be the young girls (who are now women) who were taken advantage of (how old was Angel, Megan, Michelle, and Rosie). I think if someone looks into Kristen’s friend (who was under age) and those other teenagers that worked for CBI they will see that he is a molester. That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, thier lives are over. When you take advantage of girls who work for you and play video games in an emtpy warehouse after hours (Keith knows what I am talking about) that is sick.

If this isn’t enough, he did it again with the fernandez girls. Thier parents trusted you (Pam) with thier care and you (Keith) molested them. What is worse is what you did to their brother. You made him tape tape it all. Not just what happened with the girls, but also what happen with your girlfriends. No young boy should be exposed to that.

I am praying for the day that one of these victims comes forward…as they are innocent. I am guilty and can’t. Those in the inner circle will know who wrote this because I will be gone by the time they read it. I thought what I was supporting was humanity… I recently realized it was just the preversion of a sick man.

MK-10 Gina Hutchinson

MK10ART’s beautiful painting of the late Gina Hutchinson. How did she die? What happened to her?

Now let me put correct spellings, punctuation, add some last names and explanations in brackets and bold and let’s review the Rat’s comment again:





By the time they [Nxivm] read this, I will have gone back to Mexico with Edgar [Boone?]. I served as their pawn for too long (like Jim) [Del Negro?]. I see my responsibility in the deaths of both Kristin’s friend [Gina Hutchinson] in the [Buddhist] monastery [in Woodstock NY] and Esther [Chiappone Carlson’s] friend in Alaska [Kristin Snyder]. He did not kill, I did [it] for him. I put the idea in their heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and Keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.





[The Rat is claiming that both Kristin Snyder and Gina Hutchinson committed suicide, with help from Keith and the Rat. Gina’s body was found in October 2002. A gun was found beside her. Her death was ruled a suicide. No one knows what happened to Kristin Snyder. Her body was never found. She went missing in February 2003. He vehicle was found in Seward Alaska… The Rat continues…]

At least those who died, had their lives ended. What will come out in the future will be the young girls (who are now women) [it did come out in the future] who were taken advantage of (how old was Angel [Smith], Megan [[Name Redacted] or Mills-Hoffman?], Michelle [Salzman], and Rosie [Chiappone]). I think if someone looks into Kristin’s friend (who was underagee) [Gina Hutchinson was around 14 when Keith first raped her – but this was not known at the time] and those other teenagers that worked for CBI [Consumer’s Buy Line], they will see that he is a [child] molester. That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, their lives are over. When you take advantage of girls who work for you and play video games in an empty warehouse [CBI had a warehouse and Keith entertained teen girls acting like a big brother or father figure- he owned the company] after hours (Keith knows what I am talking about), that is sick. [The Rat is suggesting that Keith used the video games which he was very good at to lure young girls to play and then [statutorily] rape them

If this isn’t enough, he did it again with the Fernandez girls. Their parents trusted you (Pam) [Cafritz] with their care and you (Keith) molested them. What is worse is what you did to their brother. You made him tape tape it all. Not just what happened with the girls, but also what happen with your [Keith’s] girlfriends. [The Rat is saying that the young brother was forced to videotape women and girls having sex with Keith. It is a fact that the young brother was involved with videos and Keith was always taking nude pictures of his women. But who knew this then except someone close to Keith?] No young boy should be exposed to that.

I am praying for the day that one of these victims comes forward… as they are innocent. [Gina M., Rhiannon, and Heidi Hutchinson came forward in February 2012 – but it was not enough to stop Raniere. In 2018, the DOJ found nude pictures of Cami when she was 15 in Raniere’s possession.]

I am guilty and can’t. Those in the inner circle will know who wrote this because I will be gone by the time they read it. [The Rat called the women the “inner circle” – the same term the DOJ used. This might be the first time the term “inner circle” was used in print or online about the women in Raniere’s harem.]

I thought what I was supporting was humanity. [The Nxivm mission] I recently realized it was just the perversion of a sick man.

[Long before the DOJ proved that Nxivm was nothing more than a racketeering enterprise set up to satisfy Keith Raniere’s perversions, his lust for power, sex and money, the Rat called it just like it is: it was faux mission set up to support the perversion of one sick man. Who is the Rat?]

Kristin Snyder has been missing since February 2003. What happened to her? The Rat claims to know.





Dear Rat, whoever you are, please come forward. My phone number is 716-990-5740. My email is frankparlato@gmail.com. I protect my sources. Your identity will remain secret.





I want to know more about Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder.





Call anytime, day or night. I will be expecting to hear from you.





