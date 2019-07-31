More Questions Emerge About Toni Natalie

When someone makes up a story about some aspect of their life, they always assume that others will not bother to fact check what they’ve been told.

Like Keith Raniere’s claim that he was an outstanding student at RPI (He actually spent a year on academic probation – and graduated with a 2.26 GPA).

Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard and liar,

Or Nancy Salzman’s claim that she had earned a Master’s Degree (She actually graduated from a two-year nursing school).

Nancy Salzman AKA Prefect and liar.

Or Toni Natalie’s claim that she wasn’t really involved in the start-up of NXIVM.

As more information comes to light, more questions are emerging as to exactly what role Toni played in getting NXIVM established – and why she left the organization and its founder, Keith Alan Raniere.

Today, I’ll juts focus on her role in the start-up of NXIVM.

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Several High-Rank Members Were Recruited By Toni

For me to simply accuse Toni of being one of the top two recruiters in the start-up stage of NXIVM would be one thing.

She could brush off such an accusation by saying that it wasn’t true – and leave it to Frank Report readers to decide who they should believe on the issue.

So, rather than doing that, let me provide some the names of some specific High-Rank members of NXIVM who were personally recruited by Toni – and who were part of the reason that she earned her Green Sash and was the highest-ranked Proctor in the organization at the time she left.

Senior Proctor Natalie not only earned the coveted Green Sash of NXIVM, she also was awarded the “edge” on her sash. The edge is awarded to people who show unusual skill at recruiting. Toni was the first NXIVM member to ever earn the edge. NXIVM would never have gotten off the ground but for Toni. So why does she downplay that part of her story and claim falsely that she had nothing to do with the start-up of NXIVM, preferring to refer to herself as “patient zero.”? She should refer to herself as NXIVM Recruiter #1.

High-Rank Members Recruited By Toni Natalie

Let’s start with Christine Collins. She was one of Toni’s early recruits – and eventually rose to the rank of Proctor herself. Collins was so important to NXIVM that for a time she was under consideration to become the next Prefect. In fact, she would have been Prefect had she been a little more slender. Will Toni deny that she recruited Christine into NXIVM?

Or how about Dawn Morrison? She eventually earned her own Green Sash – and, like Toni, became a member of Raniere’s harem and his inner-circle. Will Toni deny that she recruited Dawn into NXIVM?





Dawn Morrison. An interesting story is told about Toni and Dawn. Dawn and Keith were in the woods near Knox Woods – actually literally in the woods and Keith had used Toni’s car and parked it on the street. The police thought something was suspicious about the car being parked there and went into the woods and caught Dawn and Keith in the act. Since it was not Keith’s car, they took him back to Toni who vouched for the fact that Keith had permission to use her car [to fuck another woman in the woods]. This is further proof that Toni well knew that Keith was not monogamous.

And what about Sandy Padilla, the woman who ended up marrying Nancy’s former husband, Michael Salzman? Sandy worked her way up to become a Yellow Sash with four stripes before she left NXIVM. Indeed it was Sandy who introduced Nancy Salzman to Toni and Keith – so Toni was also responsible – although indirectly – for bringing Keith and Nancy together. Will Toni deny that she recruited Sandy into NXIVM?





Sandy Padilla was one of Toni’s client at the National Health Network. It wasn’t just a retail shop; Toni would provide nutritional consultations to customers despite having no qualifications to do so. Toni was so charming and beautiful she could get around that.

People like Sandy, Christine, Dawn, etc. would spend hundreds of dollars a month at Toni’s shop. Toni employed the same high-pressure sales tactics and her position of trust to recruit these people into NXIVM.

Where she got a commission and the top rank in NXIVM.

Toni exploited her position of trust – with her health clients – and recruited them into Nxivm.

Or how about Peter Fallon? He became a Proctor. Will Toni deny that she recruited Peter into NXIVM?

Did I mention Ed Kinnum, the guy who was running the training session that Kristin Snyder walked out of before she disappeared (He also became a Proctor)? Will Toni deny that she recruited Ed into NXIVM?

And how about Angela Ucci, one of the “NXIVM Nine” who quit the organization in 2009 – and who, ever since, has been a staunch defender of Barbara Bouchey (Angela was a Proctor and Head Trainer in NXIVM at the time she quit). Will Toni deny that she recruited Angela into NXIVM?

Toni Natalie was Keith Raniere’s top harem woman in the 90s. Barbara Bouchey was his top harem woman in the 2000s. This is a composite of paintings by the fabulous MK10ART.

In many ways, Barbara Bouchey became Toni’s successor – as queen of the harem. Toni left when she lost her queen status – but she made no effort to take anyone with her.

When Barbara left, she took a number of women with her – including Angela Ucci.

Bouchey helped lead the other NXIVM Nine out of NXIVM and also helped numerous others to quietly quit.

On the other hand, had Toni, when she was disillusioned with Keith – even to the point of sending her son away and taking off with a much younger man [she was 42; Scott was 29] – Toni did not stop, as far as we know, to try to un-enroll any of people she had recruited.

Toni was much more interested in running off to the Florida Keys. Had the biggest recruiter done what Bouchey did and try to get people to leave with her – NXIVM, then in its pre-Bronfman infancy, might never have gotten off the ground and Nancy would have returned to her private practice.

In the advertising for her new book, Toni Natalie compares herself to the Erin Brockovich of NXIVM. Is it an honest comparison?

Toni Natalie.

There are more individuals that I could name who were recruited into NXIVM by Toni – but I think I’ve made my point.

Which is that Toni has lied about having a minor to non-existent role in the creation of NXIVM.

Toni has also has lied or exaggerated her role in the takedown of NXIVM, positioning herself as a cross between Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones – and taking credit for work in the Frank Report that she had nothing whatsoever to do with.

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Toni Is Welcomed To Dispute Her Role

If Toni would like to dispute her role in recruiting any of these people – or if she’d like to deny that she was one of the top two recruiters in the early stages of NXIVM – then I’m sure Frank will be happy to post her rebuttal without changing one word of it.

But I don’t think that’s going to happen.

Because Toni now knows that her worst nightmare has come true.

The various people that she told lies to over the years are now talking to one another – and comparing notes.

And, as they do so, more and more of Toni’s lies are being exposed.

Toni always wanted to be the conduit through which other people communicate.

She even used to brag about her role by quoting what she claimed Jim Odato once told her: “Not everyone involved in NXIVM talks to one another but they all talk to Toni Natalie” (I wonder if he ever said that).

Well, guess what, Toni?

Lots of people are talking to one another now – and your “story” about your lack of involvement in getting NXIVM launched has totally fallen apart.

And here’s some more bad news…We’re talking about lots of other “stories” you’ve told people over the years.

And many of those have already started to unravel.

*****

Joe O’Hara

Author’s Note:

Several readers have questioned why my recent posts have been critical of Toni. The reason is very simple: for some reason, Toni decided to inject herself into my personal business in the same way that she’s done with so many other people. That caused me to reexamine several aspects of my relationship with Toni – and as I started to talk directly to more people, I discovered that Toni had lied to me about numerous things over the years. Some of those were important things, others were insignificant. But the pattern became very clear: Toni lies about lots of things

So, I decided to start fact-checking many of the things that Toni had told me over the years. And when I find things that turn out to be lies, I’m going to expose those lies – and set the record straight on Toni.

It’s that simple…



