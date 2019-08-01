The Epstein Chronicles – More Tales of Intrigue & Craziness

Every day seems to bring new revelations about Jeffrey Epstein – some of which are strikingly similar to things that we’ve learned about Keith Raniere over the past few years.

Hopefully, the Bureau of Prisons will arrange for these guys to serve their sentences together.

You just know they’ll just drive each other nuts with their stories.

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Epstein Wanted To Impregnate Hundreds Of Women

According to a story in today’s New York Times, Jeffrey Epstein wanted to improve the human race by impregnating hundreds of women at his 33,000 sq. ft. ranch in New Mexico.

Jeffrey Epstein's Ranch In New Mexico

Jeffrey Epstein’s Ranch In New Mexico

Per his plan, 20 women would be impregnated at the same time. It was not clear from the report whether he planned to do that via artificial insemination or via the old-fashioned way.

Epstein was reportedly inspired by the Repository for Germinal Choice, a California-based sperm bank that collected sperm from high-achieving white males – five of whom were supposedly Nobel Prize Winners.

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Epstein Wanted To Have His Head & Penis Cryogenically Frozen

The New York Times also reported that Epstein wanted to have his head and penis cryogenically frozen at the time of his death so that they could be brought back to life at some point in the future.

Cryogenics

Given that Epstein is likely going to be spending the rest of his life in federal prison, it is unlikely that this request will be fully carried out.

Although it’s quite possible that someone will cut off Epstein’s head and/or his penis in prison, BOP facilities generally do not have enough ice on hand to ensure that those body parts would get frozen quickly enough to ensure they could be reanimated in the future.

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Epstein May Have Been Offered Two 8-year-old-Girls

A new report from The Sun indicates that Jeffrey Epstein was offered two 8-year-old girls who would “teach him Russian”.

The offer came from French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel via an “Important Message” that he left for Epstein back on April 1, 2005.

Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, claimed in court documents filed against Epstein by Bradley Edwards that Brunel would “bring young girls (ranging to ages as young as 12) to the United States for sexual purposes and farm them out to his friends, especially Epstein.”

The court filing says of Brunel: “According to widely circulated press reports reviewed by Edwards, Brunel is in his sixties and has a reputation throughout the world (and especially in the modeling industry) as a cocaine addict that has for years molested children through modeling agencies while acting as their agent — conduct that has been the subject of critical reports, books, several news articles, and a 60 Minutes documentary on Brunel’s sexual exploitation of underage models”.

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Gloria Allred Representing Additional Victims

Wonder what took her so long to show up…

Gloria Allred announced today that she is now representing several additional women who claim to have been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

Gloria Allred

Allred did not disclose any details about the alleged victims but did say that none of them were tied to the case which led Epstein to plead guilty to one Florida state count of soliciting prostitution from a minor back in 2008.

“ Some of the accusers I represent have come forward prior to the arrest of Mr. Epstein and some have come forward after his arrest,” she said.

And never one to miss an opportunity to troll for additional clients, she added that there is “…still time for any accusers to come forward.”

Allred previously issued a warning to anyone else that may have been involved with Epstein’s alleged criminal activities. “Anyone who had contact with underage girls at Mr. Epstein’s residence or parties should be worried about possibly being implicated in Mr. Epstein’s alleged criminal activities involving so many young, vulnerable minors,” she told the Washington Post shortly after Epstein’s July 6th arrest.

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New Law Will Allow Many Victims To Pres Charges And/Or Sue For Civil Damages

New legislation that was signed into law last February by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will allow many of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse victims to file criminal charges against him and/or sue him for civil damages in New York State.

Per the terms of the Child Victims Act – which will take effect on August 14th – victims will be allowed to file criminal charges until they reach the age of 28 regardless of when the abuse occurred.

In addition, the new law will also provide victims up to the age of 55 a one-year window in which they can file civil charges for damages regardless of how far back the abuse occurred.

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Epstein Had Close Ties With Apollo Global Management

Despite the numerous accusations of sexual abuse that had been leveled against Jeffrey Epstein – and despite the fact he had pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor and been sentenced to serve 18-months in a Florida prison – Jeffrey Epstein still had access to the top executives at the Apollo Global Management private equity firm.

Executives at the firm were perplexed why Epstein was allowed to pitch personal tax strategies to the firm’s clients after he pleaded guilty to the Florida charges – and was forced to register as a sex offender in New York State.

But Leon Black, the billionaire chairman of Apollo, met with Epstein on a regular basis – and approved his presentations to the firm’s executive staff and its clients.

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Julie K. Brown Reneges On Original Book Deal

Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald reporter whose numerous articles on Jeffrey Epstein prompted Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York (EDNY) to file sex trafficking charges against him – has reneged on her original book deal with Viking Press.

Julie K. Brown

Brown’s reporting on Epstein included interviews with 80 women who claimed to have been sexually abused by Epstein.

Without her indefatigable reporting, it is unlikely that Epstein would have ever faced any consequences for his decades-long history of sexual abuse.

Once Epstein was arrested on July 6th, Brown decided to hire a new agent – and find a new book deal.

As of this date, it is unknown which publisher Brown will eventually end up with.

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