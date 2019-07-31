Allison Mack Bears Responsibility for Her Criminal Behavior – She Can’t Blame the Man

By Actaeon

True. Allison Mack committed the felonies, now she has to pay her penance. Accept her guilt, no excuses.

After she serves her prison term, the honorable course would be to slink off unnoticed, keep a low profile, and be ashamed of herself. I really don’t want to hear she has written a book about her experiences, or is trying to resurrect her acting career, or is setting up as an advocate for any damned thing. The last thing she should ever do is offer anyone advice. She had her go at changing the world for the better, and it turned to shit for her and everyone she came in contact with.

I don’t want to hear any excuses from her. And the excuses are ready-made: how she was misled. Misled by a man. How she was ill-treated and brainwashed and she bears no responsibility because she’s a woman and women are taught they can’t blah, blah, blah.

There’s a ready-made narrative to absolve her of guilt, but I’m not buying it. And likely as not, by the time Mack is out of prison in five years or so, the current identity-politics nuttiness will have blown over sufficiently that she won’t be able to claim membership in a victim group.

She bears responsibility for her criminal behavior, and she needs to carry it for the rest of her life.

Happy together:

Two First Line DOS slaves – Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack

Miss Mack [left] formerly ate as she pleased and drank alcoholic beverages. After becoming a follower of Mr. Raniere she requires his permission to imbibe. Mr. Raniere has guided her into a 500 calorie diet.

Mack [left] with the woman who recruited her into Nxivm, Kristin Kreuk. Next to her the enabler of Nxivm, Sara Bronfman – at Necker Island.

Mark Hildreth, Kristin Kreuk, and Allison Mack

Sara Bronfman described Kim and Allison as her “girls’.

Irish leader of Nxivm [DOS] Kim Constable and Allison Mack

Allison Mack with her lawyers William F. McGovern [l] and Sean S. Buckley [r]. “Prior to her arrest on the instant charges, Ms. Mack had no criminal history,” Mack’s lawyers said in a letter in August, 2018. “While the instant charges have deprived her of pursuing her acting career, Ms. Mack nevertheless is interested in contributing to society." In April 2019, she pleaded guilty to two felonies -- racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. The most serious charge against her -- sex trafficking was dropped in exchange for her plea deal.

Allison with her attorneys.

Allison with DOS slaves.

Allison with Raniere's singing group Simply Human

Allison with Raniere’s singing group Simply Human

When Allison Mack and Daniela Padilla were branded, Keith Raniere was not there.

Allison with her favorite threesomes partner Dani Padilla.

Ethics, ultimately, is the end of all conflicts.

Allison with the man she ruined her life over – Keith Alan Raniere, who was her Vanguard.

Mack was charged with sex trafficking like Raniere and if she did not take a plea deal, she might have been tried with Raniere and convicted and now be facing a minimum sentence of 15 years.

Slavemaster Keith Raniere with Allison Mack

Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know.

He who has the most joy wins!

During times of intellectual intensity, I find it best to step back and deal with first principles.

Sound is sacred. Some believe the universe was created with sound as its basis. Human sound is an expression of our essence through the vibration of our physical form – the motion of life. By experiencing human sound at its most profound levels, we enter the deepest expression of what it is to be alive and in the presence of each other.

Keith Raniere provides some insights to his student Allison Mack.

Poetry is very important in matters of how technology relates to humanity.

Any ideology or thoughts of a better world are just fiction until they are actualized.

We stand at the beginnings of the foundation of the rest of human history. How we think about and build this foundation will affect humankind forevermore. This foundation is our data. This foundation is our words. Most importantly, this foundation is the meaning we create by our words. Data enclaves on one hand preserved humanity’s ability to ultimately find truth through independent accounts of data later to become history. On the other hand, they limited potentially important data from affecting the rest of the world.

Responsibility entrusted to us by a thousand, thousand future generations-our messages will persist, with their effects, long after we are gone.

This little dunce did not really know any better - she fell for Keith Raniere.