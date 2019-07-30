The Epstein Chronicles – More Updates on Jeffrey

Jeffrey Epstein lived a charmed life for many years.

He had lots of money (According to his attorneys, his current net worth is over $550 million).

He lived in a 7-story, 21,000 sq. ft. home in New York City, had a 100,000-acre ranch in New Mexico, and a multi-million home in Palm Beach.

Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan Mansion

Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan Mansion

Jeffrey Epstein's Ranch In New Mexico

Jeffrey Epstein’s Ranch In New Mexico

He had his pick of many beautiful women.

He was friends with many powerful and influential people.





Jeffrey Epstein [l] & Bill Clinton [r]

He really just had one problem: he liked having sexual encounters with underage girls.





And that one problem may well mean that he’ll spend the rest of his life in federal prison.

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Cosmopolitan’s “Bachelor of the Month”

Thirty-nine years ago – when he was just 27 years old – Jeffrey Epstein was named as Cosmopolitan magazine’s “Bachelor of the Month”.

The article about him even included an invitation for certain women to contact him:

“Financial strategist Jeffrey Epstein, 27, talks only to people who make over a million a year! If you’re ‘a cute Texas girl,’ write this New York dynamo at 55 Water St., 49th floor, N.Y.C. 10041.”

Throughout the ensuing thirty years, Epstein was identified as an “eligible bachelor” in numerous magazines and tabloids.

In 2003, for example, the New York Post’s Page Six column identified him as one of New York City’s “most eligible guys”.

Page Six gave that same moniker to two other guys that year: Donald Trump and Anthony Weiner.

Jeffrey Epstein with Donald Trump

Anthony Weiner

You have to wonder what selection criteria Page Six used to come up with those three guys…

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Former Lawyer For Epstein Accusers Thinks Epstein’s Life Is In Jeopardy

As questions continue to go unanswered about what really caused Epstein to collapse in his cell back on July 24th, a lawyer who previously represented three of Epstein’s accusers back in 2008 has indicated that he thinks Epstein is in grave danger.

Spencer Kuvin told The Sun that “I question whether or not it was a true suicide attempt that Mr. Epstein was involved in jail or whether or not there may be some powerful people who just don’t want him to talk”.

Spencer Kuvin

He went on to say: “There’s no doubt in my mind that no jail will protect you when there’s [sic] powerful people that want to reach you – wherever you are. If he’s going to implicate anyone in power that has the ability to reach in and somehow get to him – his life is definitely in jeopardy.”

For now, it appears that Epstein is sticking with his story that he has no recollection as to what caused him to nearly lose consciousness – or where the marks on his neck came from.

The matter is still being investigated by staff at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

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Software Inventor Denies He Hacked Epstein’s Files

John McAfee, the eccentric inventor of the anti-virus software that bears his name, has denied accusations that he leaked drone footage of Epstein’s “orgy island” in the Bahamas.

Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island

Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island

MacAfee was actually imprisoned at the time that the 4chan website began accusing him of hacking into Epstein’s computers – and releasing the tape.

McAfee was taken into custody by Dominican Republic officials after he and five companions were spotted on a yacht wearing military-style gear – and carrying high-caliber weapons.

McAfee is currently being sought by U.S. authorities on tax charges – and by Belize authorities for the 2012 murder of a neighbor.

Despite those outstanding charges, McAfee was released by Dominican authorities the same day they picked him up.

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New York Post Accused Epstein Of Importing Russia Girls

Back in 2016, the New York Post reported that Epstein was no longer having his assistants “troll local high schools” for girls – and, instead, was importing his underage playmates from Russia.

One of the men who had allegedly been hired to bring in Russia girls was Peter Listerman – who has openly bragged about the number of young women that he’s hooked up with rich men.

The Daily Beast recently featured an interview with Krista Goncharova, a European model who referred to Listerman as “the world-famous seller of young girls to oligarchs”.

Krista Goncharova

Goncharova said that she had been approached by Listerman in 2016 – and offered the opportunity to become one of his girls.

“I had enough of a brain to turn him down when I was a minor but many girls look for a chance to meet with him, say yes to his offers, as he is paying them much more than [$334], the average of what we make per day working as professional models in Europe,” she said.

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Bureau Of Prisons Mulling Over Options For Epstein

Per the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) operational guidelines, all new inmates are supposed to undergo a comprehensive intake review by staff from the Psychological Services Unit of the prison where they are incarcerated.

In places that have high turnover like the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), those reviews often don’t take place for several months, if at all.

Metropolitan Correctional Center

But given his recent near-passing out incident, Epstein will have to be thoroughly reviewed by MCC’s psychological staff before he’s allowed to leave the Suicide Watch Unit.

After that review has been completed, MCC administrative staff will decide where Epstein will be placed.

And they have lots of options.

Per the BOP policy for inmates that are suspected of trying to commit suicide, things could get a lot worse for Epstein:

“Because deliberate self-injurious behavior does not necessarily reflect suicidal intent, a variety of interventions other than placing an inmate on suicide watch may be deemed appropriate by the Program Coordinator, such as heightened staff or inmate interaction, a room/cell change, greater observation, placement in restraints, or referral for psychotropic medication. In any case, the Program Coordinator or designee will assume responsibility for the recommended intervention and clearly document the rationale.”

Oh, yeah – it can always get worse in prison.

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Feds Open Probe Of Wing-woman’s Charity

The FBI has reportedly launched a new probe that is focused on a charity that was set up back in 2012 by Epstein’s gal-pal Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell

The TerraMar Project was jointly incorporated in Delaware and in London – and was supposedly founded to raise awareness of issues concerning the world’s oceans and seas.

To date, it has been funded exclusively by hundreds of thousands of dollars that were “loaned” to the charity by Maxwell.

Since its inception, Maxwell has been listed as the charity’s President – and her Upper East Side home has been listed as its headquarters.

IRS records indicate that she loaned $283,429 to the charity between 2012 and 2017. During that same time period, the charity gave out a total of $874 in grants.

The charity’s latest federal tax filings indicate that it only received $583 of contributions in 2017 – and that it incurred $18,462 of expenses during that same year. They also show the charity owes Maxwell $549,093 in loan repayments.

The FBI would not confirm if the probe is focused on whether the charity funds were used to pay some of Epstein’s underage girls and/or to pay off some of those who threatened to sue him for sexual abuse.

Although two women have claimed that they were sexually assaulted by both Epstein and Maxwell, no charges have been brought against Maxwell as of yet.

That could very well change in the not-too-distant future.

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Jeffrey Epstein – the saga continues…