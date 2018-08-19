Will Allison Mack get real or [Bronfman-funded] fake job?

Recently, Allison Mack requested that U.S. District Court Nicholas G. Garaufis loosen some of her bail conditions so she could leave her parents’ home where she is currently under house arrest.

Radar Online quoted a source who expressed dismay over the request that Allison may leave home to go to work, school and church.

“Going to church, really? It’s ridiculous!” the insider exclaimed. “The only God she believes in is Keith Raniere. And who is going to give her a job?”

The fact that the prosecution consented to her request suggests the court will grant it. But who will give an accused sex slaver a job?

Bronfman money could easily set up a job for her. With the right friends to help her, plus Bronfman money – she can come and go as she pleases. The hours and type of work could be tailored to suit her desires to get out of her parent’s home and enjoy some freedom. If she wants to go to the beach – her job that day could be to take photos of the ocean. If she wants to meet with friends – she could be assigned to interview them at their home.

A job made to order to meet the needs of the elusive and deceptive actress – funded by Sara Bronfman-Igtet’s money – can eradicate home arrest. The job won’t be directly NXIVM. The money for payment can be arranged through trusts and administered by attorneys. Someone can be paid to be her employer.

Whether this is bad, good or neutral is up to the court to decide. But don’t expect Allison to get a legitimate job. She is not going to work at Macy’s or Bank of America. She is not likely to get a real acting job.

Bronfman money is likely already paying for her New York City criminal defense attorneys.

This raises a question: Does Allison have the freedom to cut a deal with the feds? If she were to become un-brainwashed tomorrow – and wanted to save herself – would there be a conflict with her lawyers? Would they have to withdraw if she insists on taking a plea deal that meant testifying against Raniere?

It is almost certain Raniere would prefer to stand trial with Allison as a co-defendant rather than go to trial without her. She will likely be a sympathetic character. She is an actress who can cry at will. She can be convincing. If she goes to trial and testifies – [takes the fall] – that branding and collateral was her idea – [as she did in the New York Times Magazine article by Vanessa Grigoriadis] and testifies that Keith was but a passive actor in DOS – only vaguely aware – having no direct control over women’s collateral or coercive sex acts – and if the jury believes her – Keith’s chances may be better than most think.

On the other hand, if Allison becomes a witness for the prosecution – and testifies that Keith set up the whole DOS plan – and how she herself – having given Raniere terrible collateral – and having been sleep-deprived and kept malnourished, on a brain-deprived 800 calorie diet for years – was but a coerced pawn herself – Raniere is sunk.

More than the Jane Does, Allison Mack is the direct tie to Raniere and DOS coercion and sex trafficking.

For the sex trafficking aspect of this case [not considering financial crimes], Allison could bury Raniere and possibly save herself.

But will she help herself or sacrifice herself for him?

Frank Report will attempt to monitor what job Allison is doing and whether her job is legitimate or staged to give her some freedom from house arrest while keeping her further indebted to the Bronfman-Raniere crime organization.

A lot depends on Allison Mack.

See you at church.