Rosalie Lopez: Ode to Allison

Ode to Allison

By Rosalie Lopez

There once was a lass known as “Ali”

Whose life was but show-business

Folly

She was Superman’s “friend”

In some Smallville pretend

Though she’d never quite made it to

Holly

Ali Mack’s co-star (and rival),

Showed the lassie a brand new

Revival

Her name, Kristen Kreuk — a bit of A Kook –

Sought to shine with her own

Star revival

These fine lassies, they ought have

A Mentor

Backed by Heiresses’ billions

…Who better?

Than the REAL Superman;

See Vanguard

Had a plan

To make Vancouver beauties

His debtors

They were dazzled by the

Dalai Lama,

Explorations of meanings and

Karma

With so little sleep and less even

To eat

Who could tell what was real life

From Drama?

They got caught in the DOS

Slave-girl trap

Talked little girls into getting

“Tramp-stamped”

(Surely not Kristin Kreuk

All she did was

“Recruit”)

While Ali swapped the role of the

Vamp

Now Vanguard and Ali were

Arrested

And we’ll see just how long they

Might fester

In jail for their crimes

Such a shame Niki Clyne

Must go on without

Wifey and Master.