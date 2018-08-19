Rosalie Lopez: Ode to Allison
Ode to Allison
By Rosalie Lopez
There once was a lass known as “Ali”
Whose life was but show-business
Folly
She was Superman’s “friend”
In some Smallville pretend
Though she’d never quite made it to
Holly
Ali Mack’s co-star (and rival),
Showed the lassie a brand new
Revival
Her name, Kristen Kreuk — a bit of A Kook –
Sought to shine with her own
Star revival
These fine lassies, they ought have
A Mentor
Backed by Heiresses’ billions
…Who better?
Than the REAL Superman;
See Vanguard
Had a plan
To make Vancouver beauties
His debtors
They were dazzled by the
Dalai Lama,
Explorations of meanings and
Karma
With so little sleep and less even
To eat
Who could tell what was real life
From Drama?
They got caught in the DOS
Slave-girl trap
Talked little girls into getting
“Tramp-stamped”
(Surely not Kristin Kreuk
All she did was
“Recruit”)
While Ali swapped the role of the
Vamp
Now Vanguard and Ali were
Arrested
And we’ll see just how long they
Might fester
In jail for their crimes
Such a shame Niki Clyne
Must go on without
Wifey and Master.