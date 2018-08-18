My Letter to Keith Raniere – seeking an interview of him in prison

This is a true and accurate copy of the letter that I sent to Keith Alan Raniere.

Keith Alan Raniere # 57005-177

MDC Brooklyn

Metropolitan Detention Center

P.O. Box 329002

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Dear Keith;

I hope this letter finds you well and in good spirits. Hopefully, your incarceration is giving you ample time to reflect on your life and how you came to go from being a Vanguard, with scores of adoring women, to become an inmate in federal prison, having been denied bail, and awaiting trial on felony charges that may land you in prison for the rest of your life.

It is ironic, for where you sit today, is just where you wished for me to be, and tried to accomplish. But, of course, I was always smarter than you, Keith, and frankly I knew when you attacked me – using Clare Bronfman to perjure herself to get a criminal indictment against me – that I would have to whoop you. You never had a chance.

Of course, the reason for that is I had the truth on my side and you, as usual, were dealing in lies. Still, Keith, I always looked at you as kind of a kid brother – not quite so bright – but sort of bright somewhat – and I always felt I could teach you quite a bit.

I hope you are learning your lessons.

In any event, I would like to visit you in prison to discuss what happened to you, and, if you like, how I think you can rectify your deeds to harm other people. I am happy to try to help you and also happy to make this an on-the-record interview, or, if you prefer, it can be off-the-record. I will also be happy to explain why I wrote more than 1,800 articles about you – and discuss why you blame me for your current woes – when in fact, I submit to you, you are the sole cause of your present troubles.

I can only visit you at MDC, if you place me on your visiting list and I have been cleared by the BOP. So Keith, my boy, I am requesting – if you like – that you include me among your approved visitors. If you approve, I am prepared to fill out the required questionnaire and release form for BOP.

According to the BOP, “In most cases, handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste) are allowed at the beginning and end of a visit.” I suggest, when we meet, a simple handshake, Keith, and not of the NXIVM variety.

Yours sincerely;

Frank Parlato