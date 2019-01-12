Will a jury find Allison Mack guilty because she “should have known”

By Tom Gargiulo

Shadow State, your questions to Allison Mack are direct and compelling.

According to the defendant’s attorney, Sean S. Buckley, in cases involving forced labor and extortion, one must have “knowledge and intent” to break the law.

And, the burden of proof for knowledge and intent is on the prosecution.

According to Mack, she was participating in a women’s club that was centered around accountability in reaching one’s goals (not centered around sex as a main goal).

From my observation, Mack is someone who has a strong “false self”. People who have false selves don’t know who they are; their main goal is to please other people to give them a sense of self even if it means doing stupid, idiotic things that are not in their long term best interest.

In the courtroom on Wednesday, Mack displayed the false self at full speed. She acted like a party host despite it being inappropriate, considering the grim circumstances.

How will a jury find her? I have no idea, but it is believable that she did not have “knowledge and intent” that she was breaking the law.

Will a jury find her guilty anyway because she “should have known”. Juries are guided by emotion as much as reason, so they absolutely could.

What picture of Allison Mack will emerge to the jury

MK10ART

MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

MK10ART: Allison Mack with Dr. Danielle Roberts enjoying a branding session.

MK10ART's painting of Allison "Pimp" Mack

MK10ART: Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack, leader of DOS, the women’s empowerment group led by a man, Keith Raniere.

MK10art

Allison Mack has a flexible tongue.

The silly girl always sticking her tongue out. Some say, the protruding tongue is a message for her sex slaves.

Allison Mack: Did she invent DOS all by herself?

Allison Mack: The attractive, attentive woman enamored with her glorious master Keith Raniere. Did she invent DOS all by herself?

In her pre-DOS slavery days. Allison Mack was way to fat to appeal to Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack – as a sexpot – but too fat to appeal to Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack during a performance with Simply Human at V Week.

Repentant Allison Mack.

Allison Mack.

Allison Mack, innocent girl next door.