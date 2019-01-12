Heidi: Get yourself a new backpack and a new lawyer, Allison Mack

An anonymous reader, commenting on a recent post by Tom Gargiulo, wrote that, “If Allie Whack doesn’t know that it is wrong to blindfold a woman, drive her a few hours from her home and force her to have sex with an unknown person (perhaps herself) for Raniere to watch, then she really does need to be locked up for the rest of her life to protect society-at-large. Same goes for holding down a screaming woman to have her flesh painfully and permanently seared under the guise of doing it to help make her stronger. It’s a great basis for an insanity plea, but leaves her entirely unrehabilitatable.”

In response to this comment, Heidi replied and added further thoughts to the topic of Allison Mack – and whether she is part victim or all criminal.

By Heidi Hutchinson

Can you please site your reference for…”drive her a few hours from her home”?

Are you confusing Sarah Edmonson’s account involving Lauren Salzman with an account involving Allison Mack? Or is there an account where Allison was involved in a victim’s blind-folded drive for hours?

Also, we don’t know that the victims were or were not driven any actual hours-long DISTANCE FROM their “homes.” This point is critical as to jurisdiction.

NX has had jurisdiction problems in the past — especially when Saratoga County refused to prosecute the bogus computer trespassing case so NX moved their servers to Albany County where they already had corrupt officials on the take to take the case up for them.

It’s possible that that “hours-long drive” was a cover-up meant to argue the possibility the trafficking crimes occurred in different district, just in case one district decided to prosecute where another didn’t but arguably holds the sole jurisdiction to do so.

BTW, Why was Allison interviewed in NYC by the New York Times when she made her “admission,” that she devised the idea of branding women – while all the others were interviewed in Albany or Mexico? Did Clare set Allison up with that stylish apartment in NYC?

Not that Allison is not complicit in her own taking of “one for the team” — in fact, that “poor girl” tattered backpack, worn but badass boots, “cankle” flaunting, highlight-free, naturally mussy hair look she sported at the last hearing, along with her latest public admission, screams: “Clare Bronfman hasn’t given me a dime ever and isn’t paying for my attorneys ever and I’m just a poor little Pinnochiette everybody’s making fun of because Geppetto didn’t whittle my ankles right, not because I have an eating disorder…” yada yada.

Still, I feel sorry for Allison because she thinks she’s taking a hit not a bullet, and that the hit will somehow eradicate the fall-out from the nuclear bomb they’ve set off on themselves.

Get yourself a new backpack and a new lawyer, Allison, if this one isn’t advising you to plea while there’s still $$$ in the pot to pay him to help negotiate.