Why Mark Hildreth left Vanguard

Nancy always had a seat of honor wherever they appeared publicly. Here she is at the Dalai Lama lecture.

Mark Hildreth with former girlfriend Kristin Kreuk.

Sources say:

Mark Hildreth left NXIVM because he was angry and jealous that Keith Raniere was trying to steal his girlfriend, who for her safety we are not naming. For purposes of this article we will call her Cathy.

Mark Hildreth, 39, is an actor with about 100 acting credits in film.

Sometime in the 2000s, Mark became interested in NXIVM and its founder, Mr. Raniere. Mark recruited his then-girlfriend, actress, Kristin Kreuk, into NXIVM. She recruited Allison Mack.

Sometime after joining NXIVM, Kristin and Mark broke up. Kristin left NXIVM but Mark stayed. So did Allison Mack.

Keith and Mark appear together in videos found on YouTube as part of the “Keith Raniere Conversations” series. On June 19, 2016, Mark wrote on his blog about Vanguard: “This is my friend. His name is Keith. He has been one of the most gentle, compassionate and helpful friends I have ever known. He has been an incredible friend to me and to many people I know.”

Mark is listed on the website for the Source, an acting coaching program founded by non actor, Vanguard. Mark is listed as “Head Trainer” and “Leader of the 12 week program.” He no longer teaches there. But Mr. Raniere often keeps people who left him on websites about him, as if they still endorse him.





A young, aspiring actress, Cathy, seemed to have attracted the attention of Allison Mack and Mark Hildreth. Cathy seems to have taken the acting course at the Source. Allison, who is president of the Source, paid or appeared to pay for Cathy to go to V-Week. Allison appeared to pay for Cathy to come to Albany.

At some point, at least Mark thought, he and Cathy were boyfriend and girlfriend.

Keith Raniere wanted Mark Hildreth's girlfriend to bring him chocolate.

Keith Raniere wanted Mark Hildreth’s girlfriend to bring him chocolate.

When Cathy was in Albany, Vanguard seemed to flirt with Cathy. She seem to flirt back. Cathy liked chocolate. Keith wanted to try her brand of chocolate. While many of the other women following Keith were not allowed to eat chocolate, for Keith had them on a special diet, Cathy brought chocolate to Keith.

Mark did not like how Vanguard was behaving, and said in effect, “Keith why are your flirting with my girl? This is not OK.”

The High Rank – the Greens and some Proctors – confronted Mark Hildreth about this. They told him this was his “issue” and he had a “huge ethical breach to heal” with Keith.

Mark said ‘this is fucked’ and broke up with Cathy and quietly left NXIVM. Cathy stayed.

It is believed she gave collateral and joined DOS; Vanguard ejaculated on her – which he teaches is his mark of ownership of a woman.

One source reported that one day an alarmed Lauren Salzman reacted with horror when Cathy’s picture appeared on social media in connection with NXIVM. Lauren reportedly exclaimed: Should Cathy’s picture be seen with members of NXIVM, it could imperil her life and the success of her mission.

The so-called mission, which was widely rumored by ex-DOS members, was that Cathy had been ordered to seduce one of Keith’s enemies [or rather an enemy to his mission to create a more noble civilization] in order for Keith to be able to blackmail him.

Nikki posted this on her social media when she was seemed to be in the midst of being trained by Vangaurd.

Cathy posted this on her social media when she was seemed to be in the midst of being trained by Vanguard.

In Albany, Cathy seemed unhappy. Maybe it was because she was branded with Keith Raniere and Allison Mack’s initials with a white hot iron one inch from her vagina. Maybe it was because she was expected to be his slave. Maybe she was depressed when she realized that the man she gave chocolate to had possession of damaging “collateral” by which he could blackmail her.

Whether she was allowed to eat chocolate after becoming a member of DOS is worthy of further inquiry, although it may be a moot point. Cathy left Albany and moved to New York City. She has not been seen at Clifton Park or at any event connected with Mr. Raniere for quite some time.

Whether she thinks she would have been better off had she never met Keith Raniere is unclear.

Mark left but has remained silent as to why.

Sources are clear that Mark Hildreth objected to being a cuckold for Keith Raniere, which makes him unfit to be a member of the Society of Protectors.

Mark brought others into the realm of Keith Raniere.

It would be good if he mustered the courage to tell the world why he left.