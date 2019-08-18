Whoa! – Another Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell at LA Burger Joint Emerges! Is Maxwell Even Alive?

The photos in the New York Post of Ghislaine Maxwell at the In-N-Out burger joint in Los Angeles, I suspect, are staged or phony. I could be wrong of course.

See my earlier reports:

I Call Bullshit – Ghislaine Maxwell Just Happened to Be at Burger Joint Reading CIA Deaths’ Book When NY Post ‘Found’ Her?

The Bullshit Photos of Ghislaine Maxwell in NY Post Further Examined

Frank Report was first to state that the photos, and the way the story was presented, seems to be bullshit.

This does not – as it was reported -seem to be the Post’s accidental “find” of the nation’s most notorious woman in, of all places, a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles.

[This makes me suspect she may be already dead.]

We have republished two pictures already published by the NY Post.

A photoshopped picture of Ghislaine Maxwell was published in the New York Post to help deceive the public that Maxwell was in Los Angeles in August 2019.\

The poster for Good Boys, near the upper right corner, seems to have been photoshopped in since the ad agency that owns that location said they never had that poster there.

We have also acquired a larger version [less cropped than the pic published in the Post] of the first picture [without the Post’s banner on it.]

Here it is:

Is this photo staged? Or photoshopped?

Maxwell is reading a book and seems to notice the photographer yet does not look surprised or shocked. Her glasses are off. There is a man at the table behind her on the right of the picture, and a man on the left, behind her, with a burger in hand. There is a cell phone on the table. There appears to be another cell phone under her book. There is a Good Boys movie banner in the background which would seemingly date the pic, for this movie just opened.

The poster for Good Boys, near the upper right corner, seems to have been photoshopped in since the ad agency that owns that location said they never had that poster there.

But look at this picture. I can hardly believe it is the same women, taken on the same day. She is wearing glasses. She looks much older. But the background is almost the same. In the background, there are different people at the table behind her on the right and no phone on the table. The man behind her on the left is still holding a burger in his hand in the same place as in the first picture. How much time elapsed between the first and second picture?

Here is what a reader, Jeff Johnson, said about the two pictures, “Being a professional hairstylist for 33 years I can say with some degree of certainty that Maxwell is sporting different haircuts in the 2 pics in question. You’ll notice a difference not only in the front fringe but in the hair around her face on the sides!! I too am calling Bullshit.”

Now, a source sent me a third picture – supposedly in the possession of the NY Post, but not published by them as far as I know.

I cannot confirm if the Post actually possesses this photo [below]- I was given a private link to go into the Post’s alleged private website, but I do not enter others’ websites without permission.

But, if this is true – that the Post does possess the picture below – there may be a good reason why the Post did not publish this [third] photo of Maxwell since it appears to have been photoshopped.

Frank Report was the first to disclose how this photo of Ghislaine purportedly dining in Los Angeles burger joint was photoshopped to make it look she had been there recently when, in reality, she had not been there in months.

What’s going on here?

Is someone trying to deceive us?

is that Maxwell or someone else?

I already had serious doubts about the Epstein story [as do many] – about his purported suicide. [He may have been assassinated; he may be still alive].

Many people have doubts about the official, government version of the story – that Epstein committed suicide.

So why is the mainstream media so quick to believe this Maxwell story?

Seemingly, no one is questioning whether Maxwell actually went out and got caught by the Post in a Los Angeles burger joint.

Was this really an authentic sighting of Maxwell? Did she really get caught in the open [this most hated woman in America] alone, reading a book about the CIA, and the honor deaths of its agents? [“The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives,”]

There is some indication this was staged or photoshopped.

Based on that – that this may be misdirection – I would like to see some proof that Maxwell is alive. [Or still in the country.]

The reason for this blatant photo reveal seems to be to show she is alive, and out and about, and carefree – which seems almost impossible considering how notorious she is – and how some people who recognized her would likely confront her.

To me, this suggests she is either dead or about to be officially dead. Perhaps we will soon hear she committed suicide. A fake death might be arranged. Or perhaps her real assassination.

Not unlike Jeffrey Epstein – who may be dead or not, Ghislaine Maxwell may drop out of sight.

I suspect we may not see her again and there will be no indictment or trial for Ghislaine Maxwell.

Who knows for certain?

Maybe she really went to the In-N-Out in Los Angeles and was accidentally caught there by a lucky photographer [who does not want his or her name credited].

Or maybe it was staged to reveal some covert message.

More likely it was photoshopped.

Who is the New York Post photographer who took the picture? Why doesn’t he or she come forward and take credit?

Something is up and it is not what the public is supposed to know or believe.