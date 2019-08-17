Keith Raniere and Charles Manson Were Kindred Spirits

By Bangkok

This is in response to Charles Manson’s Girl Groupies Don’t Compare with Raniere’s Nxivm Harem by Heidi Hutchinson.

Dumb article for Frank to publish.

Heidi’s not being logical here and is focusing on the minutiae to distract readers from the bigger picture of the common elements between Keith Raniere and Charles Manson, especially from a psychological perspective.









1) Manson and Raniere both recruited women followers who WORSHIPED them as a living god.

Cha-ching.

2) Manson and Raniere both recruited young followers to have sex with them.

Cha-ching.

3) Manson and Raniere both conceived of plans for shaping their own grand vision for the world, while using female followers to assist them.

Cha-Ching.

4) Manson and Raniere both hated society’s rules and went about brainwashing followers to resist society, rules, government and culture norms.

Cha-Ching.

Charles Manson

Keith Alan Raniere

5) Manson and Raniere both offered female recruits something of perceived value in order to brainwash them. You can’t recruit and brainwash somebody without offering them something of perceived value.

What they both offered was a ‘sisterhood’ of living outside of the law and outside of society’s norms.

It was “us against the world”. That’s just cult 101 shit.

Keith promising stardom to followers is no different than Manson promising his own lies about a better society if they joined him. It’s all the same thing, psychologically.

These women wanted something better/different for themselves and both Manson & Keith told them whatever they wanted to hear.

Heidi is pretty much voicing PURE NONSENSE like she always does.

They both had total control of female followers as well as cuck’d male followers too.

Charles Manson

This was photo-shopped and published long before Keith Raniere was arrested, I did this to represent him as a wax figure in a wax museum, long after he is sent to prison, a criminal who people, going to a chamber of horrors, will enjoy seeing – because it is remote to them. Like a Jack the Ripper or Charlie Manson, a historical figure of immense evil.

Wax figure of Charles Manson

Do they share qualities – Charles Manson and Keith Raniere?