Who is reading the posts on this website?

According to emails and phone calls I have received it appears that some of my readers have escaped from NXIVM.

Others are reading because they have family or friends who are in NXIVM (and they would like them to a. escape or b. want to know more about NXIVM. Some of these say they are filled with dread about their relatives.

Some readers have an interest because there are NXIVM classes near them – these seem to be primarily from the Albany area.

Some read just for the prurient value of it – that such a bizarre and seemingly dishonest organization can capture gullible women and keep them despite the body of information available showing the insanity of certain elements of NXIVM.

Some are devoted Nxians who are monitoring what I am publishing. This may include NXIVM lawyers.

Some readers are interested in the puzzling and perhaps criminal role Clare Bronfman has in the NXIVM schemes; some of these may be law enforcement.

Some are the “enemies’ of NXIVM – generally people who were living their lives honestly until Keith Raniere – using Bronfman money – decided to go after them.

Some of my readers are still in NXIVM and are reevaluating the value of their commitment.

Some of my readers are evaluating NXIVM for the first time, trying to decide whether or not they want to make a commitment to spend money and join an organization that has a shocking number of horrific allegations leveled against them – but have a number of seemingly intelligent women telling them that this course is the best they will ever get. With a lot of love bombs, the women – who will not be telling the young student that they have been bedded by their Vanguarrd – will use persuasion to get someone to join. This website may provide an alternative view of what will happen later on after the love bombed individual takes a number of intensives….

It is for the last two, that I have been posting older items of interest about NXIVM’S past.

Many of the NXIVM escapees have seen these long before.