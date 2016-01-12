Tighe may have had more child porn on computer than originally suspected; Raniere may be doing the real thing…

According to a report by NYS BCI investigator Rodger Kirsopp, on further investigation into John Tighe’s computer, it was discovered that there were apparently far more than 50 videos that appeared to be child pornography.

The initial find appears to have had a plausible excuse for TIghe – which was that there the episodes of child pornography depicted in the videos which may have been enacted by adult models over the age of 18.

However, further investigation reveals additional material, according to Kirsopp’s report.

“I spoke with Inv Vandusen who advised that CCU has since locate 5,000 files on the item #105 that have been deemed child pornography with another 300,000 files yet to review,” Kirsopp wrote.

While Keith Raniere may do the real thing – i.e. child rape — it appears that Tighe was a dirty old voyeur of it. The filthy desire of an adult to enjoy the despoiling of youth and innocence is among the most despicable crimes imaginable.

According to several sources, Raniere disagrees. He believes that as long as there is no pain involved there is no reason not to introduce children into sexual activity at an early age.

A NXIVM source told me that Raniere has created courses on the subject. This was confirmed by Toni Natalie, who said on the record that Raniere taught that mothers in some tribes performed oral sex on their children to soothe them.

Tighe is in prison, where he richly deserves to be, if he did indeed purchase and play child porn on his computer.

Raniere is free – possibly stalking children- carefully hand selecting the next underage one to bed and enjoying the advantages of having enough money to buy off justice…..

At least for the time being.

Anything may change — just ask John Tighe.

He was aggressively pursuing the man he called a pedophile – Keith Raniere – while he had child porn on his computer. Meantime – Raniere was pursuing him.

Rainiere smashed Tighe to smithereens.

But is he innocent himself?

And if he is not, will he get away with it?