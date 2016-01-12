Blast from the past: Becca Friedman posted response to the ‘Rat’

One person who had an insight into the ‘Rat” was Becca Friedman, a woman who escaped from NXIVM and did so publicly. She wrote back in Oct. 2010

Rat –

If you are real, then it’s not that you ‘can’t’ come forward. It is that you ‘won’t’ because you are scared. You can run for the rest of your life and perhaps never be caught, but at the end of the day it’s still you looking in the mirror, living with your heinous acts and trying to sleep at night, knowing that you helped Keith Raniere emotionally and physically rape vulnerable girls who just wanted to be loved and accepted. And you assisted Keith Raniere in doing the same to women who were lesbians, apparently a huge notch in his belt, and then convinced them that suicide was their only way out of the hellish hole they were existing in. You tried to convince yourself you were supporting humanity but you knew you never were. That’s how badly you wanted to feel loved and accepted, as well. ….

Becca Friedman