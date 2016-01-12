Interesting Fact: Anti-NXIVM Tighe’s ‘child porn’ may have been of ‘models over 18’

When New York State police seized John Tighe’s hard drive from his basement computer they unexpectedly found evidence of child pornography. Some 50 videos were found on his hard drive and although the videos stated the models were all over 18, the authorities thought otherwise.

Facing a sentence equal to possible life imprisonment, Tighe took a plea deal and is serving five years and 10 months in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Tighe also pleaded guilty to the computer trespass charge and was sentenced to a year in jail to be served concurrently with his federal sentence.

This is from State Police investigator, Rodger Kirsopp’s report: “I contacted FBI, SA David Fallon regarding Federal Prosecution of TIGHE. Same advised that he has identified 50 images as child pornography, the videos received have problematic issues for prosecution since most of the videos are preceded by a banner indicating the models were 18 years of age. SA Fallon advised that federal charges would remain pending the complete review of the materials obtained from TIGHE’S residence.”

“On 02/26/14, I submitted a criminal complaint to The Hon Carlos Calderone, T/Milton Court for three counts of possessing a sexual performance of a child and three counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child. An arrest warrant was issued by Judge Calderone.”

Is it possible that Tighe took the plea deal even though technically he would not have been convicted since the models may very well have been over 18?

Was it really child porn? Was Tighe aware of the problems prosecutors might have had in proving the case or at least his intent, when he took his plea deal?

Maybe it was child porn. Maybe the models were adult models. But it is worthy of consideration that NXIVM got their man where you would least expect it.

It could be argued that watching even adult models enacting scenes of child pornography is a warped perversion of enormous proportions.

Whether adult models enacting child pornography should be criminal is another matter for another day to debate.

But, there seems little doubt that the man who hunted Tighe, Keith Raniere, has had actual sex with females under the age of 16.

It has recently come to light that he may have employed a teenage boy to film some of this.

But there have been no search warrants for Raniere’s film library. Or contact with the young man who allegedly did the filming (his name is being withheld for the moment).

Law enforcement has not contacted some of the women who are alleged to have been persuaded as girls to bed Raniere.

Bronfman millions can buy an awful lot.

But isn’t ironic that Tighe who had videos of underage sex is in prison and Raniere who allegedly had videos made of him having sex with underage girls is romping around free possibly looking for his next child to “teach” sex?

There are many such ironies that money can purchase in America.

John Tighe had videos on his hard drive of what appeared to be child porn....

John Tighe had videos on his hard drive of what appeared to be child porn….