Reader: ‘Ask your readers to identify Raniere’s ‘rat’

A reader has commented on the post from the “Rat”:





Prior comments mentioned the “Edgar” as Edgar Boone, “Jim” must be Jim Del Negro.. No idea who “the rat” could be other then Mexican but had to be high ranking. I think the Rosie is Esther Chiappone’s daughter and the Michelle has to be Salzman. [Name Redacted] could be [Name Redacted] but I am merely hypothesizing and going by my memory (I have a damn good memory but I wouldn’t call it photographic) . The comments to John Tighe’s blog are not able to be viewed on the wayback machine which means they weren’t captured.and if I recall this one was deleted from it. Thankfully one of my fellow Saratoga In Decline readers captured it and posted it on the blog. There was always speculation that “the rat’s” posting was a plant and false. But as you and I know there is probably some truth to the comments.





Ask your readers if they can identify the players and authenticity, in other words crowd source it!! Put a plea out to former Saratoga In Decline readers and see if anyone saved anything worth posting from John Tighe’s (now defunct) blog.





I often wondered if John had in his possession the alleged video ( of a teenager filming the sexual exploits of Raniere with underage girls) referenced in the Rat’s post and that is what was found on his computer or started John’s spiral into the perversion he went to jail for. I and a bunch of other Saratoga In Decline readers thought the child pornography found on his computer was a setup and was planted on his computer. Hell, if the feds/authorities cant get you on drug charges (think Michael Hastings) the kiddie porn route is the way to go. Saratoga in Decline was a thorn in the local politico’s side.

A friend of mine said this about Saratoga in Decline: “1.4 million hits is impressive for a very low frills political blog. That prob spooked out the MAN’





You have posted lots of info I was not aware of. I had no idea that Marianna F was wife number one.





APROPOS (formerly Romano’s restaurant) is the Nxivm “clubhouse”. I have no idea what they do in there. Cult School, orgies who knows? but the parking lots both front and back were packed yesterday. Fred the Butcher is located right next door to it now. The plaza where Keith used to have offices and some of his alleged “rapes” occurred is on the other side of Fred the butcher.



