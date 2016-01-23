Who is Carl Hendriks? A NXIVM alias or real person?

A source writes:

So who is Carl Hendricks? [Purported administrator for NXIVM websites] Is it a real person or one of the cult members aliases?





This gang of self proclaimed geniuses isn’t very smart in covering their tracks.





The journalists/web sleuths best friend is named TOR

——————–





According to google there seems to be no record of Carl Hendriks in Schenectady outside of his administration status with NXIVM [E-mallard]





According to Worldwidenode.biz – WHOIS & Domain Info – DomainBigData domainbigdata.com/worldwidenode.biz, Carl Hendricks, is associated with 67 domains.

—————–

My source also writes: Interesting I found this http://domainbigdata.com/name/robert%20chiappone

“Robert Chiappone has registered a ton of domains. Some in tribute to Barbara Jeske. He cant be Esther Chiappone Carlson’s ex husband because I think she left him behind in Alaska. Could it be one of her her kids?”





