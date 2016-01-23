NXIVM changes servers 7 times in one 1/2 years

I do not know much about computers.

I will simply convey the info I get and hope that some reader with knowledge will build upon the info:

Evidently NXIVM has a record of changing servers frequently.

The dates they switch seem to correspond to important legal events, a source tells me.

The source also sent me this chart [I do not know where the source obtained it] which purportedly shows NXIVM switched ‘servers’ 7 times in the last one and 1/2 years.

It is unclear if INOC was their server when the computer trespass allegedly occurred.