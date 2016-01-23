Source: server is in Schdy for E-Mallard; NXIVM lied and said it was in Albany County

I admit I do not understand much about this.

Perhaps readers will help out if I publish the information I have:

A source writes: “If my sleuthing is correct then the server is located in Schdy for E-Mallard and NXIVM lied and said it was in Albany County.”

The source is referring to the criminal computer trespass case against Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie and Joseph O’Hara.

NXIVM officials told State Police, the Special Prosecutor and the Albany County Judge that the location of their computers that were trespassed were in Albany County.

After being turned down by the Saratoga County DA, where NXIVM first alleged the computer trespass crimes had been committed, NXIVM attorneys used connections to get a special prosecutor [who used to work under NXIVM’s lawyer when they both worked at the Albany County DA’s office] appointed to prosecute the case in Albany County.

The shift in counties meant a shift in location of the crime. It magically moved to Albany county.

To do so, NXIVM evidently claimed their computers and/or server was in Albany County – so technically the crime was committed there and hence the Albany County Special Prosecutor had jurisdiction.

But did NXIVM attempt to mislead the court by claiming that a third party co-locator, or virtual internet service provider, INOC [Independent Network Operations Consortium] at 80 State Street Albany, NY was their server and that this is where the data breach occurred?

The organization hosting http://www.Nxian.net is listed as Inoc, LLC in Albany, New York. The IP of http://www.Nxian.net is 72.10.193.54.

According to Whois Nxian.net:

Registrar

PDR Ltd. d/b/a PublicDomainRegistry.com

Whois Server

whois.PublicDomainRegistry.com

Referral URL

http://www.PublicDomainRegistry.com

Status

clientTransferProhibited

http://www.icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited

Contact Email





Creation Date

11/19/2003

Updated Date

11/08/2015

Expiration Date

11/19/2016

Registrant

Carl Hendricks

E-Mallard Web Corporation

3431 State St. #201

Schenectady, Ne 12304

UN

Telephone: 16305086

Email:

Administrative Contact

Carl Hendricks

E-Mallard Web Corporation

3431 State St. #201

Schenectady, Ne 12304

UN

Telephone: 16305086

Email:

Technical Contact

Carl Hendricks

E-Mallard Web Corporation

3431 State St. #201

Schenectady, Ne 12304

UN

Telephone: 16305086

Email:

Nameservers

ns0.inoc.net

ns1.inoc.net

ns2.inoc.net





The question is: Is NXIVM’s server INOC or is it E-Mallard Web Corporation 3431 State St. #201, Schenectady, NY 12304, Schenectady County?

And where did the alleged crime take place”

Is INOC a co-locator with no access to data?

My source writes: “The server is located in Schdy for E-Mallard and they lied and said it was in Albany County. However I cant get a street view of anything at 3431 State St. Schenectady NY other then the middle of the road. This may be a fake address or its in with Walmart. There is a Wendy’s at 3421 State St and Walmart is at 3429 State Street AKA NY 5.”







