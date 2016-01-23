Actual NXIVM computer trespass complaint – civil case

This case was tossed out because the judge discovered that Clare Bronfman lied about the date they discovered the alleged computer trespass. It apparently was moved up to stay within the statute of limitations.

So here is a quesiton: If they could lie about dates, could NXIVM lie about locations of servers etc.?

regardless click on this link and read the entire 2013 complaint when it was fresh off the computers of NXIVM’s $375 per hour attorneys in Albany….2013 10 22 nxivmcomplaint