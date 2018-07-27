While we wait for Clare – a few miscellaneous emails from readers

We await the news of whether Clare Bronfman makes bail today – and whether Kathy Russell and Lauren Salzman – who, unlike Clare, spent the last few days in prison – will also make bail. There’s also the possibility that Judge Garaufis will impose higher bail requirements and/or additional terms and conditions for their release.





All three women are trying to make bail – but the court decided that only Clare would remain free as she tried to get the money together for her $100 million bail.





Lauren is trying to get her $5 million bail and poor Kathy Russell needs a mere $2,500 for her $25,000 bail. These two women were not given the privilege of wealth that Clare got with the court and spent the last few days festering in Rensselaer County Jail.





Meantime, the emails keep coming in – and, while we await news on today’s developments, here are a few of them that readers might find of interest.





************************************************

Pam Cafritz’s mom, Buffy with Hillary

I have been reading your blogs and watching your videos. You have probably seen this, but just in case not, I am sending this article on 2009 Obama inauguration. Guest list includes many bad players and people who are trying to cover up the NXIVM news.

I found the article and photos while researching Pam Cafritz and family. I am sending it to you because of the interesting picture of Buffy Cafritz clasping hands with Hillary Clinton.

Thank you for what you are doing!





************************************************

Richard Mays and Richard Mays, Jr.





Looks like Richard Mays’ son is getting ready to join the defense team for Raniere et al.





http://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2018/jul/26/cuban-admits-guilt-in-state-based-scam–1/





************************************************

Tom Cruise & Scientology







https://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/celebrity/why-is-no-one-talking-about-tom-cruise-and-scientology/ar-BBL4J8z?ocid=spartandhp





Kind of interesting that this question is being raised now… Maybe it’s part of the fallout of NXIVM and Allison Mack being exposed?





PS/Might be a good idea for you to reach out to the author of this story.





************************************************





Dear Frank,

Just wanted to say how grateful I am to you for your relentless and courageous efforts over the years to bring these NXIVM scum creatures to the bar of justice.

You are a rare individual. A dragon slayer.

I salute you,





************************************************

Dear Frank,





I hope that this brief missive finds you well. I can only begin to imagine how overwhelming the past few days have been for you. So, this piece is for future reference in re Jeffrey Peterson.





The following article is the best place to start: American Government Backed Murderous Drug Cartel for More Than a Decade. This article was posted on Washington’s Blog on January 14, 2014.

Best of Good Luck in the Future,

L. S.





************************************************

Heiress who gave millions to cult suing condo board for measly $160K

Found the true Trump connection — Clare & Sara Bronfman sued the Trump board for broken pipes in a condo in 2015! JK





https://www.google.com/amp/s/nypost.com/2015/03/17/seagram-heiress-suing-condo-board-over-burst-pipe/amp/





***

Hey Frank,





Nancy Salzman entering court on Tuesday for her arraignment.

Channel 10 Albany posted the footage from the NXSCUM leaders walking into the courthouse today. Here is the link:





https://www.news10.com/news/local-news/top-ranking-nxivm-members-appear-in-court/1323546944?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_WTEN





Also, can you just ban Scott Johnson? He adds nothing to conversion, except for trying to steer people to his social media sites and constantly attacking everyone.





Plus, his somewhat questionable associate Ben talked about suing Larry (and possibly yourself) for slander.





Can you please just ban Scott?





Thanks, R.





************************************************

CONGRATULATION, FRANK! After all of these terrible years; How sweet it is! I hope that you are enjoying your well-deserved dish of refreshing cold revenge on this hot summer evening.





***************************************************

NY Post Story





For a minute, I thought this was Keith…

https://nypost.com/2018/07/25/serial-killer-accidentally-kills-himself-in-jail-during-sex-act/?utm_source=maropost&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nypevening&utm_content=20180725&mpweb=755-7145874-719035016





German serial killer Egidius Schiffer, who murdered five female hitchhikers, accidentally killed himself while performing a solo sex act in his prison cell over the weekend, reports claim. Dubbed the “Aachen Strangler,” Schiffer gave himself a fatal electric shock after tying a cable from a lamp around his penis and nipples, police said. He was still tied up when guards at Bochum prison, in the North Rhine-Westphalia state, opened his room Monday morning, the Times reported.

************************************************

Hi Frank,

I comment on your blog as —-. Here are some photos I took after the hearing, which I attended. First couple of photos are of Nancy S. She’s a little hard to see. She is wearing a black pantsuit and white sneakers, at or near the center of the photos. The rest are self-explanatory. I don’t know who is the man with The NY Times reporter.







Here are cropped versions for a better look at Nancy.











[The man with the New York Times contributor Vanessa Grigoriadis is filmmaker Karim Amir.]





************************************************

Frank,





I hope you’re well and enjoying some just desserts, even if the legal proceedings are just getting started.





This is one of the last things you should have to give attention to on a day like this, but some of the comment writers are getting out of hand.





Do you have someone who could assist you with this? I am all for free speech when it isn’t hate speech. The most recent comment on your article about Clare and her need for Sara and another guarantor (the 126th comment posted) crosses the line. There are plenty of sexually explicit and perverse comments by other posters — there are morons everywhere, especially sitting at a keyboard far removed from actually having repercussions for the garbage they add to public discourse. However, this guy, even if he’s striving for satire, shouldn’t be allowed to add some of that language to your website.





Not trying to be a hall monitor, but it stains your work even if you have nothing to do with it.





Thanks for “hearing” me out.





AHG



