Rosalie Lopez: There once were four NXIVM Lassies
By Rosalie Lopez
There once were four NXIVM Lassies:
Clare, Lauren, Nancy and Kathy;
Who spent all of their days
Wrangling DOS slaves
To serve Vanguard’s most perverse Fancies.
Born into privilege and power;
Heiress Clare needn’t charge
By the hour,
But she blew through her riches
Cunt-trolling DOS bitches,
While her hired Dicks made “Enemies” cower.
Lauren had birth-rights of her own,
To ascend Mother “Prefect’s”
Reknown
And bear Vanguard’s true heir;
Mother taught her to share,
To became Vanguard’s perfect
Ass-drone.
Mother Nancy herself was no Dummy
Using mind-tricks she’d nurse
Bronfman money;
She could needle a brain
Driving slaves so insane
Even branding their besties
Was funny.
Poor Kathy just wanted to dance;
But fell hard into NXIVM’s trance,
Soon she was too old
For Vanguard’s “Sheople Fold”
Though at fleecing she still stood a chance.
Why Kathy could count in her sleep
And help catch any lost or black Sheep
In case some got slaughtered
Their wool could be bartered;
To keep any from making a peep.