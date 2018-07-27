By Rosalie Lopez

There once were four NXIVM Lassies:

Clare, Lauren, Nancy and Kathy;

Who spent all of their days

Wrangling DOS slaves

To serve Vanguard’s most perverse Fancies.

Born into privilege and power;

Heiress Clare needn’t charge

By the hour,

But she blew through her riches

Cunt-trolling DOS bitches,

While her hired Dicks made “Enemies” cower.

Lauren had birth-rights of her own,

To ascend Mother “Prefect’s”

Reknown

And bear Vanguard’s true heir;

Mother taught her to share,

To became Vanguard’s perfect

Ass-drone.

Mother Nancy herself was no Dummy

Using mind-tricks she’d nurse

Bronfman money;

She could needle a brain

Driving slaves so insane

Even branding their besties

Was funny.

Poor Kathy just wanted to dance;

But fell hard into NXIVM’s trance,

Soon she was too old

For Vanguard’s “Sheople Fold”

Though at fleecing she still stood a chance.

Why Kathy could count in her sleep

And help catch any lost or black Sheep

In case some got slaughtered

Their wool could be bartered;

To keep any from making a peep.