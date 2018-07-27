Clare Bronfman makes $100 million bail – Basit Igtet and mother Rita Georgia Webb -Bronfman sign bond for teary eyed heiress

Basit Igtet, husband of Sara Bronfman-Igtet – and Georgia Webb-Bronfman, Clare’s and Sara’s mother – signed the bail bond today for Clare Bronfman. It is a $100 million bond.

Clare was released on the conditions that she remains under home confinement in her luxury New York City apartment, wear an ankle monitor – and, for the time being at least, not speak to any NXIVM members other than family members. Both her sister, Sara Bronfman-Igtet, and husband, Basit Igtet, are members of NXIVM.

For whatever reason, Clare’s sister, Sara did not appear – possibly because she dare not enter the jurisdiction. She lives in France. The court was told Sara is a nursing mother and it would be too difficult for her to travel. So, she sent her husband.

In response to her attorney’s request that Clare be able to speak to other NXIVM members, Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza objected.

The judge said he would consider requests by Clare on an individual basis to speak to other NXIVM members. The judge gave leave to Clare’s attorney to make a motion in the future for Clare to be able to speak with specific NXIVM members.

Clare’s lawyer told the court previously that NXIVM members are like part of her family.

When the judge called on Clare’s mother and brother-in-law, Basit Igtet, to state on the record that they understood they were on the hook for $100 million, Clare broke into tears.

When they both pledged $50 million – and declared they understood it would be lost and they would be held liable if the heiress slipped away – Clare’s tears fell like rain.

When Basit cleared his voice and said in his deep-toned Libyan accent that he understood what he was doing for Clare, and expressed by his words and manner that he was confident there was the moral suasion necessary for her not to flee but to remain and stand trial, Clare’s checks were wet and red. In the glare of the overhead light, they fairly sparkled with reflected silver light – although at least one observer called them “crocodile tears.”

Afterward, Clare left the courtroom with her mother and Basit and, ironically, the three of them ran into three of Clare’s victims – Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, [grandmother of India Oxenberg], Catherine Oxenberg [India’s mother], and Toni Natalie – in the corridors. One can only imagine the tension of that moment. The two groups, however, said nothing to each other.

Because the heiress went first – as is appropriate for her wealth – the hearings for the two lesser lights – Lauren Salzman and Kathy Russell – were postponed until the afternoon. At the moment, they wait in handcuffs and shackles for the court to have lunch.

Clare left the court and should be at home now in her comfortable luxury apartment – with its courtyard, sunning area, master bedroom suite, and lavish kitchen.