Kathy Russell and Lauren Salzman free – with less restrictive conditions than Clare Bronfman

Criminal defendants, Lauren Salzman and Kathy Russell are both free – on $5 million and $25,000 bail, respectively. And if you will pardon an observation, the money required of each is roughly proportionate to their comparative guilt.

Russell’s two sisters – whom she cut off all connection to, years ago, because NXIVM does not like members to have family who do not approve of NXIVM – are responsible for helping Kathy make bail.

Curiously, Kathy, 60, who is an aspiring ballerina, is not on strict home detention. She can leave her home, travel about the area she lives in and work if she likes – and, of course, continue to take ballerina classes – as well as visit perhaps with her sisters – who she has shunned since shortly after joining the self-help NXIVM group.

The judge did place one condition on Kathy — she must be back home by 9 pm at night. This should work out well since her ballet classes and even the ballet recitals she appears in with her school, the Saratoga Ballet – with the majority of students being in their early teen and preteen years- usually end early.

Lauren Salzman also made bail – some $50,000 cash – which was reportedly put up by her grandparents – as part of a $5 million bail bond. Again, family comes through when your Vanguard can’t.

As a curious condition, Lauren is not under home confinement and can continue to see clients and therapy patients – provided those clients and patients are not members of NXIVM. This is odd for I am unaware of her having any clients or patients who are not NXIVM members.

I have to think that Lauren and Kathy’s bail is terribly upsetting to Clare Bronfman. Clare – despite her enormous wealth – is confined to her apartment in NYC – but Lauren and Kathy can go and come as they please – with slight restrictions.

There may be justice after all.

kathy russell two xsidter