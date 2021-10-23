Where Is the Collateral? Frank Report Hunting Down DOS Collateral – Some Was Destroyed in 2017 – Most Was Not

Where is the collateral?

In the next few posts in this series, we will explore that question – with the twin aims of seeing to it that the US Department of Justice either recovers it or it is all destroyed. Forever.

More than 100 women who were members of DOS gave collateral to their masters. I estimate there are over 1,000 items of collateral – photos, documents, deeds, confessions, videos, etc. that comprise the complete collection of collateral that was part of DOS.

I believe I have traced most of it. Some we know has been destroyed. We learned that Keith Raniere, shortly after DOS became public, destroyed collateral he possessed on his phones.

But not all the collateral was destroyed prior to his arrest.

Let’s look at the evidence.

DOS First-Line Slaves with their master in the middle.

DOS First-Line Slaves, the founding sisters were all close to Keith Raniere. Each of them collected collateral from their slaves.

According to the Dossier Project, a group of eight women “dedicated to setting the record straight about DOS”:

“Dominus Obsequium Sororum (DOS), which stands for “master, allegiance, sisterhood,” was established in 2015 as a secret sorority designed to unite and empower women. Most of its original members were friends with and mentored by Keith Raniere, the founder of NXIVM.

“By May 2017, DOS had 105 participants and was growing rapidly. That same month, one of its newest members, Sarah Edmondson, broke her vow of secrecy and revealed DOS’ existence to Frank Parlato, a self-avowed enemy of Raniere.

“Parlato revealed the existence of DOS on his website, the Frank Report, in a distorted and highly-biased form and, based solely on the skewed narrative of Edmondson and the few women who joined her in breaking their vows. Together, they created and promoted a fictional narrative about DOS that wreaked havoc and spread disinformation within the greater NXIVM community. “

The first 10 stories I wrote on DOS, beginning on June 5, 2017, were:

Part 1 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; Sources: Human branding part of Raniere-inspired women’s group

Part 2 Branded slaves and Master Raniere; More details of secretive master-slave ‘branding’ revealed

Part 3 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Low Cal Diet Helps Slaves Receive Energy From Master Raniere

Part 4 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Branding is slipped on like a noose and by surprise

Part 5 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; An eerie sight – women forcibly branded in the name of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack

Part 6 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Allison Mack Left Acting to Brand Women

Part 7 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: But for Dr. Danielle Roberts, branding slave women might not be possible

Part 8 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Rules of the harem conform with DOS Rules of obedience

Part 9 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Allison Mack replaces the late Pam Cafritz at top of harem

Part 10: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Collateral must be sufficient to destroy

Keith Raniere teaches women who vow to serve him.

Keith Raniere

I reported, in these stories, as it relates to collateral:

DOS members were required to make monthly offerings of collateral – which consisted of:

nude photographs

audio, video, or written and signed confessions of criminal or embarrassing activities

addendums to wills

deeds to houses

bank accounts

guardianship or custody of children

admitting acts that would ensure child protective services would take children

In order to qualify as collateral, it had to be something that would destroy a person’s:

career

relationship(s)

reputation

family

finances

Women who had no illegal or harmful secrets were permitted to fictionalize confessions provided they were believable.

Whenever possible, the collateral was digitized – and then uploaded to a DropBox account (Each of the First Line Masters had access to the account).

Any collateral that had to remain in paper form – such as deeds, handwritten confessions, etc. – was held by each First Line Master.

Some of the collateral was stored on hard drives.

The branding ceremonies were filmed – and held as collateral.

It was understood that ‘collateral’ would be used against a woman if she defected from DOS. More specifically, it was understood every aspect of a DOS member’s life could be destroyed by the release of her collateral.

Collateral had to be able to eliminate a woman’s “safety net” in life, the knowledge of which was meant to help her maintain obedience.

“If you offer some weight in the form of collateral, you’re more likely to put weight behind your word,” Raniere taught. “Women have a weak word and through collateral, they learn to keep their word.”





Keith Raniere has offered DOS teachings free to women.

Keith Raniere has offered DOS teachings for free to women. He only asked for a small monthly payment of collateral.

L-r Slave and master. Lauren Salzman and her master Allison Mack.

Two of the First Line Masters of DOS: Lauren Salzman [left] and Allison Mack.

As the Dossier Project wrote, Parlato’s stories “effectively ended DOS. Everything ceased. Women who had been happily engaged in the practices of DOS began to fear for their safety and livelihoods due to the highly publicized false allegations.”

The branding ceased and so did the collection of collateral.

It was Frank Report that ended DOS and ended the monthly collection of collateral.

In August 2018, two months before the New York Times was to write its first story about DOS, [crediting Frank Report for breaking the story,] I reported that a source told me that Clare Bronfman ordered her IT department to destroy digital records of DOS collateral.

Bronfman said she did not know about DOS until after I reported it. Once she did, along with Alejandro Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas, she helped Raniere do a coverup.

My source told me, “Somebody under Clare did this in IT. But I don’t think all of the collateral has been destroyed. Only digital records held on DropBox were erased.”

The source told me that other collateral is believed to be stored on a hard drive and hard copies “in a vault”.

Frank Report has located the vault.

In our next post, I will reveal the location of the vault where most of the collateral was stored.

I will also reveal what happened to Allison Mack’s collateral – and name the scoundrels who released collateral for publication and who it was released to.

There is more to tell. I am withholding some information to ensure that the person who has/had the collateral destroys it or hands it over to the US Department of Justice.

Stay tuned for Part #2.